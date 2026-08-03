Cover Stories / Cover Story: A Different Way To Heal: Dr. Shireen Fernandez On Combining Science, Sound & Ayurveda

Cover Story: A Different Way To Heal: Dr. Shireen Fernandez On Combining Science, Sound & Ayurveda

Cover Stories Aug 03, 2026

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Farah Khan | Editorial Director

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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

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