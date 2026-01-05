Cover Story: She Didn’t Just Create A Workout, SARINA JAIN Sparked A Cultural Awakening – Celebrating 25 Years Of Masala Bhangra®
Cover Stories Jan 05, 2026
For over twenty-five years, Sarina Jain has been a powerful voice for culture, movement, and creativity. Long before fusion fitness became a trend, she was already transforming the workout space with a program built on identity, rhythm, and celebration. That vision grew into Masala Bhangra®, a fitness movement that now reaches people around the world.
Raised in Southern California in a home rich with Indian traditions, Sarina stayed deeply connected to her cultural roots. That connection guided her to blend the vibrancy of Indian dance with the structure of group fitness, creating a program that is joyful, accessible, and culturally authentic. The personal story behind what inspired this journey appears in her interview below.
In shaping Masala Bhangra®, Sarina became the first to bring Indian dance into the American fitness industry in a meaningful and structured way. What started as a single class has grown into a global community. Masala Bhangra’s bold, high-energy style continues to resonate with people of all ages and cultures. ANOKHI LIFE has always celebrated strong, trailblazing women like Sarina Jain who redefine representation and inspire others.
Now, as Masala Bhangra® celebrates its 25th year, Sarina is expanding her mission by bringing cultural dance education into public schools. Her goal is to help children build confidence, embrace diversity, and discover the joy of movement.
When I connected with Sarina Jain for this interview, what stood out instantly was how naturally she blends cultural pride with athletic intensity. Long before “fusion fitness” became a trend, she was already shaping the space. She released her first Bhangra/Bollywood-inspired workout tape in 1999 and went on to create a 15-title Masala Bhangra® series and her own On-Demand Gym.
A California native who started teaching fitness as a teenager, Sarina built Masala Dance & Fitness right after completing her studies in marketing and PR. She later took her vision to New York, where a wider, diverse community embraced her cross-cultural approach. Now, with more than thirty years of experience as a certified instructor, she continues to stay grounded in her Indian identity while expanding her global influence.
Accolades
Sarina Jain’s twenty-five-year journey stands as a global benchmark in fitness and cultural dance. She has been the face of Nestlé Fitness on 2.6 million cereal boxes, hosted five seasons of Discovery’s All Star Workout on Fit TV, created fifteen Masala Bhangra workout videos, and built an early on-demand gym platform that reached mass audiences.
With 250 Masala Bhangra Ambassadors worldwide, her work has appeared on NBC’s Today, ABC’s Live with Kelly and Mark, The View, Dr Oz, and in The New York Times. She has been recognised as the Indian Jane Fonda and featured in a mini-documentary on Apple TV+ as part of the “Dear…” series featuring Jane Fonda.
Her honours include a Proclamation from the NYC Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, a 2025 Proclamation from the Governor of New York, the July 2015 cover of American Fitness, the May 2025 cover of SEEMA Magazine, the October 2025 cover of Forest Hills Magazine, and serving as Grand Marshal for Dance Parade NYC. She is also a TEDx speaker, a long-standing cultural energiser, and a global advocate for health and entrepreneurship.
ANOKHI previously celebrated her at the twenty-year milestone of Masala Bhangra, recognising her influential cultural impact.
Our Exclusive Chat With Sarina Jain
Mehak Kapoor: Congratulations, Sarina, on this inspiring 25-year achievement.
Masala Bhangra grew from a profoundly personal experience following your father’s passing at just 47. How did that pivotal moment inspire the mission you’ve pursued for the past 25 years?
Sarina Jain: I was born and raised in the US to two Indian parents who migrated to the States in the ’70s. Both mom and dad wanted to make sure that we kids would grow up with the best of what the West has to offer without forgetting the East. Dad made sure to send us to India every summer to spend time with our families, our grandparents, and learn to appreciate what Indian culture is all about. My father was our rock. He was this man who was our friend, yet protector. Dad would always tell us to be proud to be who we are, to respect the culture we come from, and to stand on our own feet. Dad was a very proud Indian man living in the US. One day, my mom called to say, “He is not breathing anymore.” My father passed away from a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 47.
To honour my father, his existence, and everything he told us to be proud of, I created Masala Bhangra®. I wanted to tell him that not only am I proud to be an Indian woman living in the US, but now I teach aspects of our culture through fitness. Ever since the concept of Masala Bhangra®, which was created out of my garage, 25 years later, it was named one of the top five workout DVDs to do in the US. Today, I have produced 15 DVDs with an on-demand gym. I have over 200 Masala Bhangra® Ambassadors representing “our Indian culture” with pride to their students in over 10 countries. I have to say, I am still in awe of what came out of my garage years ago. I love every minute of it, and it is growing more and more. I hope my father is proud.
Mehak Kapoor: That is such a beautiful story, Sarina. When you think back to that first class in 1999, what was the moment you realised Masala Bhangra could become a global movement rather than just a fitness program?
Sarina Jain: I didn’t think much of it back then. I just knew that, with my fitness background and love for bhangra, I had created something the uncles and aunties could do easily and enjoyably. I had no idea that this simple idea would grow into the movement it is today.
Mehak Kapoor: Fitness trends shift constantly. What key decisions helped Masala Bhangra remain timeless for 25 years while the industry kept reinventing itself?
Sarina Jain: I believe what has kept Masala Bhangra alive and thriving over the years is the constant evolution in choreography and teaching style, from simple, easy-to-follow moves to more complex routines. We never do the same routine every day; we keep it fresh and exciting. The music is infectious, and the entire experience allows you to channel your masculine energy through Bhangra while embracing feminine grace through Bollywood. While the essence of movement and exercise never changes, I promote movement as medicine, and that philosophy will never fade.
People may explore other ways to work out, yet students often return to Masala Bhangra even after a break. My mission is to promote movement for longevity. I continually challenge even those who have been with me for 25 years with new choreography, workshops, and classes. Memorising dance routines is not only fun but also excellent for the brain, keeping both body and mind engaged, key ingredients for a long, healthy life. Over the years, I’ve managed to hold people’s attention, encourage them to try new things, and gently push them out of their comfort zones in every class.
Mehak Kapoor: In the early days, you faced skepticism from Bhangra purists. Today, you’re credited with introducing Indian dance to the U.S. fitness world. What changed over time: the culture, the perception, or your strategy?
Sarina Jain: I have faced a lot of name-calling, online bullying, and even violent threats simply for saying Balle Balle. I genuinely don’t understand it, because my purpose has always been to get people moving, to help them take pride in their culture, and to encourage them to step out of their comfort zones. My approach has always been not to waste energy on those who are unwilling to be open-minded. People want to experience different cultures, and when that openness is blocked, intimidation often takes over.
From the very beginning, I have welcomed people to experience my culture through movement. Masala Bhangra became my way of building connection and creating community. I remain committed to that: inviting, uplifting, and uniting people through dance.
Mehak Kapoor: You’re often called the “Indian Jane Fonda.” Beyond the comparison, how has that association shaped how people understand your work and its impact?
Sarina Jain: Jane Fonda truly reshaped the fitness world with her workout videos, making a lasting impact on women, helping them stay strong, healthy, and connected to their sense of womanhood.
It is a true honour to be recognised as the “Indian Jane Fonda” for my workout videos, community-building efforts, and dedication to keeping people moving. For those familiar with Jane Fonda, the reference immediately makes sense, and it is deeply humbling to be compared to such an iconic figure.
Mehak Kapoor: Masala Bhangra blends cultural authenticity with universal accessibility. How do you stay true to Indian dance while adapting it for audiences in more than 10 countries?
Sarina Jain: I do my best to share Indian culture in a welcoming and inclusive way. I am never here to intimidate anyone. Masala Bhangra has been made accessible to people all over the world, and it’s incredible to see how much they enjoy it.
Having ambassadors in different countries teaching and positively impacting their communities is truly powerful. I especially love it when someone who isn’t desi comes up to me and says they received so many compliments on their dancing at an Indian wedding. Moments like that make me proud, knowing I’ve been able to share my culture in a meaningful and positive way.
Mehak Kapoor: Hosting five seasons of Discovery’s All-Star Workout on Fit TV exposed you to millions. How did that experience shape the way you teach, motivate, or connect on screen?
Sarina Jain: Having a show on Fit TV was a true game-changer. That’s when I realised I was onto something special. I hosted the show for five years, and even today, people still ask for that workout, wondering if it’s available on DVD or on demand. The show put Masala Bhangra on the map and brought widespread recognition. Being in front of the camera for so many years has allowed me to connect with people on a deeper level.
Hearing students say, “You make me want to move,” is incredibly humbling.
Mehak Kapoor: As mentioned earlier, Sarina, you’ve trained around 200 Masala Bhangra Ambassadors worldwide. What does it mean to see your vision carried forward in so many different communities?
Sarina Jain: This vision started small, right in the heart of New York. After the Fit TV show aired, people began reaching out, asking if there was a fitness certification to teach Masala Bhangra. At the time, I hadn’t even considered turning it into a formal idea. It wasn’t until 2006 that I sat down to figure out how to teach someone to teach Masala Bhangra. There are so many nuances of Indian culture that only desis truly understand, so I spent the entire year writing the manual and designing the training format. In the spring of 2007, I launched my first instructor training.
Only two people signed up initially, both from Colorado. After that, word spread, and I was amazed at how many people wanted to become instructors. In the years that followed, I began travelling around the world, to Japan, Europe, Malaysia, and Kuwait, where people wanted to take the training and bring Masala Bhangra to their communities. I was blown away.
I never intended for everyone to become an instructor; I simply wanted to preserve the essence of Masala Bhangra, the culture behind it, and the formula that makes it unique. I looked for instructors who didn’t seek the spotlight but wanted to make a difference in their communities. What a journey it has been to see Masala Bhangra now thriving in over 10 countries. I am truly blown away.
Mehak Kapoor: As one of the first South Asian women breaking into the Western fitness industry, what unspoken barriers did you encounter, and how did you overcome them?
Sarina Jain: People didn’t quite know what to make of me. I didn’t fit the usual mould; I wasn’t tall or blonde, and my movement came from a culture they hadn’t seen in gyms before. Even today, many of my fitness peers admire what I’ve accomplished, yet there’s still an unspoken sense that I don’t fit the conventional image. I overcame that by showing up anyway, being consistent, confident, and unapologetically Indian.
Mehak Kapoor: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced as a South Asian woman entrepreneur breaking into the American fitness industry, and how did you overcome them?
Sarina Jain: One of the biggest challenges I faced was that many people didn’t believe Masala Bhangra would go anywhere. The fitness industry often looks for cookie-cutter appeal, and my style was completely different. Some fitness shows took a chance on me, and I brought something fresh and unique to the table; they loved it. Challenges exist for everyone, but as I mentioned earlier, consistency and conviction have been key in taking me to where I am today.
Mehak Kapoor: You’ve appeared on NBC’s Today, ABC’s Live with Kelly and Mark, The View, Dr Oz, and in The New York Times. Which appearance had the biggest impact on public awareness, and why?
Sarina Jain: All of the national shows I’ve appeared on have had a significant impact. Being recognised as a cultural energiser is incredibly rewarding, and I’m grateful to be invited back. My second appearance on The Today Show certainly caused quite a stir. On Dr Oz, the audience was up and moving in their seats, and by the time I appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, their audience had already heard of me, proof of how far the energy and reach of Masala Bhangra have spread.
Mehak Kapoor: Your TEDx Talk was another milestone. What core message were you hoping people would take away about movement, culture, or identity?
Sarina Jain:
My core message is that every culture has a joyous expression that brings communities together. I believe it is crucial to recognise that culture matters and people matter, now more than ever.
Mehak Kapoor: Being featured in the Apple TV+ mini-documentary Dear…Jane Fonda was a remarkable actress. Which part of your journey do you think connected most strongly with a global audience?
Sarina Jain: The universality of loss and the hope that follows, that is what truly resonated. People connected with the idea that something beautiful can grow from heartbreak, and they saw a daughter honouring her father through a global movement. This is what struck the audience the most. It was an incredible honour to have Jane Fonda read my story, a truly full-circle moment.
Mehak Kapoor: Being featured on 2.6 million Nestlé Fitness cereal boxes brought Masala Bhangra into countless homes. What stands out most from that partnership?
Sarina Jain: When Nestlé approached me to be the face of 2.6 million cereal boxes, it felt like a dream come true! At that time, companies were more open to experimenting with something new, like an Indian dance workout. Today, I’m not sure if the same openness exists. That partnership was special because, together, we were spreading the message of healthy eating and incorporating fitness into daily routines, a message that remains just as important today, wherever you go.
Mehak Kapoor: For those inspired by you, what does the journey to becoming a Masala Bhangra Ambassador actually entail?
Sarina Jain: The journey begins with students taking classes with me. From there, many are inspired to take their Masala Bhangra journey to the next level by enrolling in instructor training. Once they start teaching their own classes, the difference between those who succeed and those who don’t comes down to how badly they want it. Being the first Masala Bhangra instructor in an area is not the key; it takes time, persistence, and patience to build your name and grow your classes. This holds for anyone doing something new and different.
What still makes my heart flutter is hearing how happy instructors are to be teaching something so unique in their communities. Masala Bhangra is old-school aerobics meets India; we are the original Indian dance workout, with a formula people either love or don’t. Instructors guide their students through a journey in every class, with the goal that each student walks out feeling they’ve learned something and eager to come back for more.
Mehak Kapoor: You’ve received proclamations from NYC’s Mayor’s Office of International Affairs and the Governor of New York. How did it feel to have civic institutions recognise the cultural impact of your work?
Sarina Jain: I am deeply grateful to be recognised for my work with Masala Bhangra, a program that combines Indian culture with fitness to bring people together and promote a healthy lifestyle. What began as a personal journey 25 years ago has blossomed into a global movement, thanks to the support of my community in New York City and people around the world. I am thrilled to continue sharing the joy, passion, and energy of fitness, dance, culture, and a healthy way of living with even more people in the years to come.
Mehak Kapoor: As you expand your work into digital fitness and cultural dance education for schools, what is the one transformation you hope the next generation experiences because of Masala Bhangra?
Sarina Jain: I truly hope the next generation understands that movement is the key to longevity. I worry that many young people are glued to their devices, which limits their ability to get up and be active. I am concerned about the lack of energy, curiosity, and willingness to try something new. Too many are spending their time scrolling through social media instead of putting their phones down and prioritising their health.
This trend worries me because the youth today are facing serious challenges, loneliness, obesity, and mental health struggles are increasing at alarming rates. I am heartened, however, when I see Gen Z students in my classes. One of them recently shared:
“I cannot thank you enough for trusting me to become part of your team and for always including me in your exciting endeavours. I arrived in NYC alone, with no family or extended family here; as you say, the Masala Bhangra community is the family I have here.”
This reminds me that movement and community can make a profound difference in young lives.
Mehak Kapoor: Looking back at 25 years of Masala Bhangra, if you could speak to your 1999 self, the young woman who dared to bring Indian dance to the global fitness stage, what would you tell her today?
Sarina Jain: I would tell my younger self this: “Keep going. The world isn’t ready for you yet, but it will be. Your courage is going to change lives.”
Mehak Kapoor: And Sarina, as a South Asian woman who built a global fitness movement in the West, what message do you hope to give other South Asian women trying to carve their own path in foreign lands?
Sarina Jain:
Lead with your story. Never shrink your culture to fit into a room; expand the room. Your roots are your superpower.
Mehak Kapoor: Thank you so much, Sarina, for taking the time to chat with me! It was wonderful learning more about you, Masala Bhangra, and the inspiration behind it.
Before we wrap up, I have a few fun rapid-fire questions for you:
Go-to Bhangra move?
Sarina Jain: In Masala Bhangra, we call this Gather Your People, Celebrate Your People move.
Mehak Kapoor: A Bollywood song that always gets you moving?
Sarina Jain: Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di – Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat di (1998) by Jasbir Jassi
Mehak Kapoor: Ah, I love that song!
Cardio or strength?
Sarina Jain: I love both. Lifting heavy weights and the cardio of Masala Bhangra, as well as long-distance running. I even complete full-length marathons!
Mehak Kapoor: A fitness icon (besides Jane Fonda!) who inspires you?
Sarina Jain: Richard Simmons – he didn’t care what anyone thought and made a huge impact in this world.
Mehak Kapoor: One Punjabi word everyone should learn?
Sarina Jain: Balle Balle!!
Mehak Kapoor: Your favourite desi comfort food?
Sarina Jain: Poha, roti, and paneer.
Mehak Kapoor: If Masala Bhangra were an emoji?
Sarina Jain: It would be a bhangra emoji!
Mehak Kapoor: A song that represents your journey?
Sarina Jain: Jai Ho! and You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me by Cher.
Mehak Kapoor: Morning workout or evening workout?
Sarina Jain: Definitely, morning!
Mehak Kapoor: Teaching a class on a moving train or teaching on a rooftop in the rain?
Sarina Jain: Rooftop in the rain, full Bollywood moment!
Mehak Kapoor: Most-played song on your teaching playlist?
Sarina Jain: Turn Down For What – Bhangra remix
Mehak Kapoor: The fitness trend you wish would make a comeback?
Sarina Jain: Step Aerobics
Mehak Kapoor: The fitness trend you wish would disappear?
Sarina Jain: Anything that promises “results in 10 days.”
Mehak Kapoor: Lassi before a workout… or chaat after a workout?
Sarina Jain: Spicy Chaat after a workout
Mehak Kapoor: If Masala Bhangra were a superhero, what would its superpower be?
Sarina Jain: The energizer bunny (seems to fit my personality)
Mehak Kapoor: Your dream collaboration?
Sarina Jain: Michelle Obama, movement meets empowerment.
