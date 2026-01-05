Cover Story: She Didn’t Just Create A Workout, SARINA JAIN Sparked A Cultural Awakening – Celebrating 25 Years Of Masala Bhangra®

For over twenty-five years, Sarina Jain has been a powerful voice for culture, movement, and creativity. Long before fusion fitness became a trend, she was already transforming the workout space with a program built on identity, rhythm, and celebration. That vision grew into Masala Bhangra®, a fitness movement that now reaches people around the world.

Raised in Southern California in a home rich with Indian traditions, Sarina stayed deeply connected to her cultural roots. That connection guided her to blend the vibrancy of Indian dance with the structure of group fitness, creating a program that is joyful, accessible, and culturally authentic. The personal story behind what inspired this journey appears in her interview below.

In shaping Masala Bhangra®, Sarina became the first to bring Indian dance into the American fitness industry in a meaningful and structured way. What started as a single class has grown into a global community. Masala Bhangra’s bold, high-energy style continues to resonate with people of all ages and cultures. ANOKHI LIFE has always celebrated strong, trailblazing women like Sarina Jain who redefine representation and inspire others.

Now, as Masala Bhangra® celebrates its 25th year, Sarina is expanding her mission by bringing cultural dance education into public schools. Her goal is to help children build confidence, embrace diversity, and discover the joy of movement.

When I connected with Sarina Jain for this interview, what stood out instantly was how naturally she blends cultural pride with athletic intensity. Long before “fusion fitness” became a trend, she was already shaping the space. She released her first Bhangra/Bollywood-inspired workout tape in 1999 and went on to create a 15-title Masala Bhangra® series and her own On-Demand Gym.

A California native who started teaching fitness as a teenager, Sarina built Masala Dance & Fitness right after completing her studies in marketing and PR. She later took her vision to New York, where a wider, diverse community embraced her cross-cultural approach. Now, with more than thirty years of experience as a certified instructor, she continues to stay grounded in her Indian identity while expanding her global influence.

Accolades

Sarina Jain’s twenty-five-year journey stands as a global benchmark in fitness and cultural dance. She has been the face of Nestlé Fitness on 2.6 million cereal boxes, hosted five seasons of Discovery’s All Star Workout on Fit TV, created fifteen Masala Bhangra workout videos, and built an early on-demand gym platform that reached mass audiences.

With 250 Masala Bhangra Ambassadors worldwide, her work has appeared on NBC’s Today, ABC’s Live with Kelly and Mark, The View, Dr Oz, and in The New York Times. She has been recognised as the Indian Jane Fonda and featured in a mini-documentary on Apple TV+ as part of the “Dear…” series featuring Jane Fonda.

Her honours include a Proclamation from the NYC Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, a 2025 Proclamation from the Governor of New York, the July 2015 cover of American Fitness, the May 2025 cover of SEEMA Magazine, the October 2025 cover of Forest Hills Magazine, and serving as Grand Marshal for Dance Parade NYC. She is also a TEDx speaker, a long-standing cultural energiser, and a global advocate for health and entrepreneurship.

ANOKHI previously celebrated her at the twenty-year milestone of Masala Bhangra, recognising her influential cultural impact.