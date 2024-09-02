Spotlight On The 9 South Asian Films Premiering At TIFF 2024 – And Why You Should Watch Them!

Get ready for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as it returns for its 49th edition from September 5–15, 2024! This year’s festival, presented by Rogers, promises 11 days of cinematic magnificence with top Canadian and international films, thrilling events, and riveting talks from the biggest names in the industry.

TIFF is where film lovers’ dreams come true, blending passion and creativity into a dazzling celebration of the cinematic arts. It’s the ultimate playground for showcasing both seasoned and emerging talents, where groundbreaking ideas and visionary artistry collide.

Each year, TIFF transforms into a vibrant hub where filmmakers push boundaries and explore bold narratives. It’s the go-to destination for anyone who lives and breathes film, celebrating the magic of cinema in all its forms. And with 20 new films added to the lineup, bringing the total to a staggering 278 titles, this year’s festival is set to be an unforgettable spectacle. Don’t miss out on the movie event of the year!

Here’s a glimpse at the must-see South Asian films at TIFF 2024:

Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:45 AM

In her debut film, Lakshmipriya Devi presents a moving and colourful story of childhood courage with Boong. The film follows schoolboy Boong (Gugun Kipgen) as he overcomes geographical and ethnic barriers in Manipur to reunite his family. When Boong’s father, Joykumar, who had moved to the border city of Moreh for work, loses contact with the family, rumours of his death circulated. Determined to find the truth and surprise his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam), Boong teams up with his friend Raju (Angom Sanamatum) from Rajasthan. Armed with a photo and hope in the magical power of music, the boys set out on a challenging journey. Devi, in her directorial debut, highlights themes of enduring friendship amidst ongoing ethnic tensions. With standout performances from Kipgen and Sanamatum, the film combines humour and heartfelt moments, offering a poignant reminder of the power of hope and resilience in difficult times.

Masala is a 1991 Canadian drama, crafted, written, and directed by Srinivas Krishna, who also stars in the film. The film has been beautifully restored in 4K, presenting a daring and irreverent exploration of identity. Krishna, who also stars in the film, portrays a recovering heroin addict seeking to reconcile with his family while grappling with their expectations and his own complex identity. Krishna’s bold narrative blends genres and Bollywood aesthetics to depict the vibrant diversity of the South Asian diaspora in Canada. The film, a pioneering work in its depiction of multiculturalism, features notable performances from Saeed Jaffrey in multiple roles, Sakina Jaffrey, and Zohra Sehgal. Decades after its original release, Masala remains a dynamic and impactful classic of Canadian cinema, celebrated for its unique, heartfelt, and unfiltered approach.

3. All We Imagine as Light – Payal Kapadia – Special Presentations

Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:30 PM

In her fiction feature debut, All We Imagine as Light , following her acclaimed documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing (TIFF ’21), Payal Kapadia explores a poignant narrative of transformation and romance. The film transitions from the bustling city to a tranquil seaside setting, focusing on two nurses, Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), at pivotal moments in their lives. Prabha, a middle-aged nurse in Mumbai whose husband works abroad, is drawn into Anu’s world—a young, idealistic nurse with dreams of a future that includes a secret romance. Initially annoyed by Anu’s affair, Prabha eventually finds herself empathetic, reflecting on her unfulfilled desires sparked by a poetry-writing doctor. When Prabha’s friend Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam) faces eviction, she returns to her coastal hometown, bringing Prabha and Anu along. The move away from the city allows their emotions and dreams to flourish. Kapadia, with cinematographer Ranabir Das, captures the film’s beauty in everyday moments, from bustling markets to rooftop laundry. The film’s most compelling element is the gradual and touching development of the bond between Prabha and Anu.

Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:30 PM

In honour of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday, TIFF Classics presents a 4K restoration of his 1951 classic Awāra . Raj Kapoor, who both directed and starred in the film, drew inspiration from Charlie Chaplin’s Little Tramp in crafting this Bollywood gem, which combines socialist themes with musical flair. The story follows a privileged judge (played by Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor) who wrongly convicts a man of rape, believing that morality is inherited and criminals are born from criminality. This injustice leads to tragic consequences, including the judge’s expulsion of his pregnant wife. Years later, their son Raj (Raj Kapoor) turns to crime to support his struggling mother. As he tries to marry his childhood sweetheart, he discovers she is studying law under the very judge who wronged his family. The film features dramatic twists and energetic musical numbers, including the iconic Awāra Hoon, and delivers passionate messages of reform. Renowned for its influence and international acclaim, including a 1953 Cannes nomination, *Awāra* is a vibrant and essential piece of Bollywood cinema.

5. Tara And Akash: Love Beyond Realms – Srinivas Abrol – Market Screening Tara, a determined 22-year-old, leaves her protective parents behind for a solo trip to Switzerland, inspired by a romance novel that brought her solace after her grandmother’s death. There, she meets Akash, a mysterious young man who turns out to be a Light being from another realm, unaware of his true purpose on Earth. As they explore Switzerland’s stunning landscapes together, their bond deepens, intertwined with the novel Tara cherishes. With the aid of a reclusive figure named Hanumant, they uncover that their love story was penned by God, the Author of all destinies. As they decode this divine mystery, Tara and Akash realize their time together may be fleeting and that their love serves a greater purpose beyond time and space.

6. Shook – Amar Wala – Discovery In Amar Wala’s dramatic debut, Shook, struggling writer Ashish (Saamer Usmani) faces upheaval as he falls for barista Claire (Amy Forsyth) and learns his estranged father, Vijay (Bernard White), has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Set in Scarborough, the film portrays Ash’s attempts to balance his writing career, personal life, and the impact of his father’s health crisis. Expanding on Wala’s 2018 short film of the same name, Shook explores Ash’s life as he navigates societal expectations, including publishers’ requests to alter his work for commercial appeal. With its detailed depiction of local life—from the beef patties at Warden station to the Hakka restaurant Ash frequents—Shook is both a tribute to Scarborough and a reflection on the diverse, multicultural nature of the Greater Toronto Area.

Saturday, September 7 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 5:45 PM

In rural Northern India, Santosh follows a widow who steps into her slain police officer husband’s role within a corrupt police force. Directed by Sandhya Suri, this compelling debut features Shahana Goswami as Santosh, a housewife turned officer through a government initiative.

Confronting a male-dominated environment, Santosh faces ethical challenges, including her superior’s dismissal of a low-caste father’s missing report. The case’s tragic outcome sparks community protests and prompts the hiring of Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar), a charismatic leader who defies the patriarchal norms of the station. Santosh is drawn to Sharma’s ability to navigate the male-dominated force while advocating against gender-based violence. Sharma, recognizing Santosh’s potential, takes her under her wing, leading to a complex mentor-mentee relationship. Suri’s film combines meticulous procedural detail with a deep exploration of Santosh’s internal struggles between professional ambition and ethical integrity. Goswami’s portrayal of Santosh’s resilience is matched by Rajwar’s nuanced performance as Sharma, revealing the systemic corruption both women strive to challenge.

8. Superboys of Malegaon – Reema Kagti – Gala Presentations

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Superboys of Malegaon is an inspiring tale of Nasir Shaikh, who transformed his no-budget, community-driven film into a local cinematic sensation.

Set in 1997, the film follows Nasir (Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger), an ambitious filmmaker from the unassuming town of Malegaon. After gaining attention with his inventive mashups of classic action sequences, Nasir decides to remake the iconic 1975 film Sholay using borrowed equipment and a cast of local friends. His audacious project becomes a regional hit, opening new possibilities for him.

An Amazon Prime Video original Superboys of Malegaon chronicles Nasir’s journey with humour and heart, showcasing his trials, triumphs, and the vital role of his friendships. With its blend of comedy, adventure, and vibrant characters, the film celebrates the magic of filmmaking fueled by creativity, resourcefulness, and community.

Thursday, September 8 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:45 AM In his poignant directorial debut, Bangladeshi filmmaker Maksud Hossain explores end-of-life care through a tense mother-daughter relationship. Saba (Mehazabien Chowdhury) is the sole caregiver for her paralyzed mother, Shirin (Rokeya Prachy), who suffers from severe heart disease. Their strained relationship, marked by Shirin’s bitterness, creates a chasm between them. When Shirin suffers a heart attack, Saba struggles to sell their home quickly, risking her budding romance with her colleague Ankur (Mostafa Monwar) to fund her mother’s surgery.

Hossain’s film compassionately depicts the characters’ efforts to navigate their harsh realities and personal dilemmas in a country where survival is a daily challenge. Saba delves into the choice between staying to face hardships or escaping them, whether through emigration or, metaphorically, a different existence. The film’s compelling performances and vibrant cinematography highlight the characters’ search for joy amidst their struggles. Through small pleasures like good food, fresh air, and music, they find moments of happiness despite their challenging circumstances.

Go ahead, dive into the excitement, grab your tickets for your must-see films, and immerse yourself in the cinematic magic of TIFF!