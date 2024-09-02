Spotlight On The 9 South Asian Films Premiering At TIFF 2024 – And Why You Should Watch Them!
Cover Stories Sep 02, 2024
Get ready for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as it returns for its 49th edition from September 5–15, 2024! This year’s festival, presented by Rogers, promises 11 days of cinematic magnificence with top Canadian and international films, thrilling events, and riveting talks from the biggest names in the industry.
TIFF is where film lovers’ dreams come true, blending passion and creativity into a dazzling celebration of the cinematic arts. It’s the ultimate playground for showcasing both seasoned and emerging talents, where groundbreaking ideas and visionary artistry collide.
Each year, TIFF transforms into a vibrant hub where filmmakers push boundaries and explore bold narratives. It’s the go-to destination for anyone who lives and breathes film, celebrating the magic of cinema in all its forms. And with 20 new films added to the lineup, bringing the total to a staggering 278 titles, this year’s festival is set to be an unforgettable spectacle. Don’t miss out on the movie event of the year!
Here’s a glimpse at the must-see South Asian films at TIFF 2024:
1. Boong – Lakshmipriya Devi – World Premiere
Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:45 AM
2. Masala – Srinivas Krishna – TIFF Classics
Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:45 AM
3. All We Imagine as Light – Payal Kapadia – Special Presentations
Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:30 PM
4. Awāra – Raj Kapoor – TIFF Classics
Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:30 PM
5. Tara And Akash: Love Beyond Realms – Srinivas Abrol – Market Screening
Thursday, September 5 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:45 PM
Tara, a determined 22-year-old, leaves her protective parents behind for a solo trip to Switzerland, inspired by a romance novel that brought her solace after her grandmother’s death. There, she meets Akash, a mysterious young man who turns out to be a Light being from another realm, unaware of his true purpose on Earth. As they explore Switzerland’s stunning landscapes together, their bond deepens, intertwined with the novel Tara cherishes.
With the aid of a reclusive figure named Hanumant, they uncover that their love story was penned by God, the Author of all destinies. As they decode this divine mystery, Tara and Akash realize their time together may be fleeting and that their love serves a greater purpose beyond time and space.
6. Shook – Amar Wala – Discovery
Friday, September 6 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:00 PM
In Amar Wala’s dramatic debut, Shook, struggling writer Ashish (Saamer Usmani) faces upheaval as he falls for barista Claire (Amy Forsyth) and learns his estranged father, Vijay (Bernard White), has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Set in Scarborough, the film portrays Ash’s attempts to balance his writing career, personal life, and the impact of his father’s health crisis. Expanding on Wala’s 2018 short film of the same name, Shook explores Ash’s life as he navigates societal expectations, including publishers’ requests to alter his work for commercial appeal.
With its detailed depiction of local life—from the beef patties at Warden station to the Hakka restaurant Ash frequents—Shook is both a tribute to Scarborough and a reflection on the diverse, multicultural nature of the Greater Toronto Area.
7. Santosh – Sandhya Suri – Centrepiece
Saturday, September 7 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 5:45 PM
In rural Northern India, Santosh follows a widow who steps into her slain police officer husband’s role within a corrupt police force. Directed by Sandhya Suri, this compelling debut features Shahana Goswami as Santosh, a housewife turned officer through a government initiative.
Confronting a male-dominated environment, Santosh faces ethical challenges, including her superior’s dismissal of a low-caste father’s missing report. The case’s tragic outcome sparks community protests and prompts the hiring of Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar), a charismatic leader who defies the patriarchal norms of the station. Santosh is drawn to Sharma’s ability to navigate the male-dominated force while advocating against gender-based violence. Sharma, recognizing Santosh’s potential, takes her under her wing, leading to a complex mentor-mentee relationship.
Suri’s film combines meticulous procedural detail with a deep exploration of Santosh’s internal struggles between professional ambition and ethical integrity. Goswami’s portrayal of Santosh’s resilience is matched by Rajwar’s nuanced performance as Sharma, revealing the systemic corruption both women strive to challenge.
8. Superboys of Malegaon – Reema Kagti – Gala Presentations
Friday, September 13 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:30 PM
Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Superboys of Malegaon is an inspiring tale of Nasir Shaikh, who transformed his no-budget, community-driven film into a local cinematic sensation.
Set in 1997, the film follows Nasir (Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger), an ambitious filmmaker from the unassuming town of Malegaon. After gaining attention with his inventive mashups of classic action sequences, Nasir decides to remake the iconic 1975 film Sholay using borrowed equipment and a cast of local friends. His audacious project becomes a regional hit, opening new possibilities for him.
An Amazon Prime Video original Superboys of Malegaon chronicles Nasir’s journey with humour and heart, showcasing his trials, triumphs, and the vital role of his friendships. With its blend of comedy, adventure, and vibrant characters, the film celebrates the magic of filmmaking fueled by creativity, resourcefulness, and community.
9. Saba – Maksud Hossain – Discovery
Thursday, September 8 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:45 AM
In his poignant directorial debut, Bangladeshi filmmaker Maksud Hossain explores end-of-life care through a tense mother-daughter relationship. Saba (Mehazabien Chowdhury) is the sole caregiver for her paralyzed mother, Shirin (Rokeya Prachy), who suffers from severe heart disease. Their strained relationship, marked by Shirin’s bitterness, creates a chasm between them. When Shirin suffers a heart attack, Saba struggles to sell their home quickly, risking her budding romance with her colleague Ankur (Mostafa Monwar) to fund her mother’s surgery.
Hossain’s film compassionately depicts the characters’ efforts to navigate their harsh realities and personal dilemmas in a country where survival is a daily challenge. Saba delves into the choice between staying to face hardships or escaping them, whether through emigration or, metaphorically, a different existence. The film’s compelling performances and vibrant cinematography highlight the characters’ search for joy amidst their struggles. Through small pleasures like good food, fresh air, and music, they find moments of happiness despite their challenging circumstances.
Go ahead, dive into the excitement, grab your tickets for your must-see films, and immerse yourself in the cinematic magic of TIFF!
Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...
