How South Asian Women Can Achieve the Perfect Summer Glow – No Sun Required

Being a tanned beauty is inherent in the DNA of every South Asian woman, regardless of her country of origin. The challenge is how to bring out the glowing brown summer glow whilst minimising issues such as strawberry skin, scars and discolouration. The approach is simple: preparation, maintenance and execution.

Preparation

Brown skin is beautiful, once layers of dead skin are removed so that the true pigment is displayed. In summer, as in winter, ashen skin remains a daily reality because we are exposed to air conditioning which dries the skin. The accumulation of dead skin cells clogs pores and prevents the razor from reaching the surface of the skin, so you never achieve a perfectly smooth skin, instead, you have strawberry skin. The best way to deal with the situation is to engage in a bi-weekly manual exfoliation ritual and shaving with a rich cream.

Twice weekly, after washing my body from neck to feet, I apply a nickel-sized dollop of an exfoliation cleanser i.e. a creamy product which contains granules, and massage one leg from toes to the hip using a gentle, circular motion and adding a few extra strokes on the knee. I repeat the method on the other leg, and then using a dime sized dollop of product, I exfoliate each arm from wrist to shoulder, paying extra attention to the elbows.

For the torso and the back (including the glutes), I use a quarter-sized dollop of product and gently massage the areas using circular motions, because the skin, in particular in the breasts, is thin. I enjoy using the Clarins Exfoliating Body Scrub for Smooth Skin because the 100% natural microbeads do not snag on the skin; the cashew oil and moringa extract soften and purify the skin, and there is no discernible scent. Once I rinse my skin, I always notice that my skin is softer, there are no red patches or scratches, and sometimes tiny hairs are exposed which means that I can shave them off on my shaving days.

Wax On… Wax Not, Just Shave

People have waxed ad inifinitum about the virtues of waxing because over time the hair grows back thinner and you may even permanently damage some follicles resulting in bald patches. However, I cannot be bothered with waxing my legs because summers in Canada last about 3 months at most, and I refuse to waste a single day waiting for all my leg hairs to reach 3 centimetres in length so that I can achieve an optimal wax.

I shave my legs about thrice weekly, ensuring that my physical exfoliation ritual is performed on alternate days. I keep this pattern because I do not want to irritate the skin on my legs since shaving and then using a granular cream is the equivalent of a double exfoliation.

Shaving has some minus points, such as the risk of minor cuts and the feeling of dry legs. The latter is particularly frustrating because shaving creams are supposed to create a lubricated surface that reduces friction. Unfortunately, I have experienced itchiness which has resulted in red skin, and I no longer rely on shaving cream. I discovered a nice alternative in the form of the Truly Beauty Coco Cloud Luxury Shave Butter, which as the name suggests smells like Bounty and feels like ganache heaven! The butter contains feel good ingredients such as vanilla, coconut milk, argan oil, white tea, vitamin E, to scent, soften and soothe the skin. I wet my legs and use a loonie-sized dollop and cover each leg. I use a multiple blade razor (which I switch out after 4-5 shaves, because the blades become dull which can result in nicks and drag on the skin) and quickly clear the hair off the leg by shaving from ankle to the top of the thigh. After I rinse my legs, they are soft, silky, smooth and ready for maintenance!

Maintenance

Once the dead skin cells are removed, it is important to treat the body skin from neck to feet and to seal in the moisture.

This spring I started to use the Clarins Renew-Plus Body Serum because I was intrigued by the concept of using a serum for my body. Initially, I thought it was extravagant but over the weeks, with daily use, I noticed that the lines above my knees softened, my calves felt silkier, and overall, my body skin looked toned.

I applied the serum as I would a moisturiser, by applying strong strokes from the ankles towards the knees, the. knees to the hips; the belly to the breasts; and then the breasts to the neck. I continued to apply a penny-sized dollop of serum using strong upward strokes from the wrist to the elbow, and then the elbow to the shoulders. The back is tricky, but I add a dime-sized to the backs my hands and then massage it into my buttocks and back using circular motions. After each session, my body felt energised!

It then dawned on me that if I can spend hundreds of dollars on my face and neck, I can surely add a serum which treats my skin with a serum like Clarins which contains an anti-aging tripeptide that helps to boost collagen and elastic fibre production to promote skin firmness and hibiscus sabdariffa flower acids promote skin exfoliation, thanks to their AHA and pyruvic acid content of natural origin. Seeing skin that looks toned and treated is an extension of the hard work we do on our face and neck and essential to creating a scintillating tanned look.

I always end my ritual by massaging in a lightweight, dry oil because it is rapidly absorbed and seals in moisture, so my skin remains soft and nourished even though it is exposed to the depleting effects of the sun’s heat and air conditioning. I apply 3-4 droplets of Anokha Blue Lotus Body Oil to the palms of my hands because it which contains coconut derivative, squalane, kukui nut oil, papaya seed oil, blue yarrow, yuzu, which heal and soothe the skin. I repeat my massage ritual and afterwards, I feel more body confident.

Maintaining the texture and firmness of the skin is the foundation for achieving a self-tanned body and feeling body confident.

Execution

The sun’s rays are damaging for the skin all over the body, and in particular the thin skin on the hands and chest. Therefore, I recommend always using a sunless tanner to get the gleamy, dreamy brown skin that evokes the sandy beaches of Goa, the beautiful waters of Mauritius, the gleam of Canadian lakes and the golden aura of Trinidad and Tobago.

The preparation and maintenance serve to create a smooth surface upon which self-tanning products can be applied with ease and absorbed rapidly to achieve the tanned look. I prefer using either a mousse or a gel formula, because it is easy to control how much, and where, the product is applied. For both formulae you need a specialised mitt so that you can apply the product without temporarily staining the palms of the hands.

I apply self-tanner on my arms, legs and front torso, as I do body oil (see above). The one difference is that I avoid the elbows and knees, because I have hyperpigmentation. As for my backside, I apply self-tanner using short strokes starting from hip and covering the curve of each cheek, and for my back, I ask for help.

One mousse formula that I enjoy is the Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse which comes in two shades, Dark and Very Dark. The choice means that many South Asian beauties can pick a shade that works with their overall skin tone. I enjoy this product, because I apply one thin layer and after 4-6 hours, my pale legs look golden, and the shade difference between my my dark arms and pale shoulders is minimised. I love that this product creates an even brown effect, so that I project the illusion of a beach babe without the sun damage.

A great gel formula is the Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel because a thin layer produces a golden effect immediately and it is easy to apply. The gel is rapidly absorbed so you can get dressed quickly and continue with your day. I find that I have a bit more application control with a gel, as I can squeeze out a droplet of product for precise application for hard-to-reach spots like behind the knees.

For dark-skinned beauties whose skin tone resembles that of a gorgeous cup of coffee, the golden look can be achieved by adding a touch of glimmer to a body oil is quick means to look like beachy. I am fan of the Live Tinted Hueglow Liquid Highlighter Drops because all four shades add radiance which look glamourous. The product contains squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil which hydrate the skin and enhance the impact of a body oil.

Hyperpigmentation – The Blight On Brown Body Confidence?

One body skin element that may act as an impediment for baring legs and arms is uneven skin tone created by scars or hyperpigmentation. The latter is prominent on my elbows and knees and I am always embarrassed. I feel like everyone is staring at my joints, and the reality is that most people are focused on themselves. This realisation helped me to put my hyperpigmentation into perspective and to understand that I do not need to have perfectly uniform skin tone from head to toe to look beachy beautiful.

One trick I use for special occasions is to apply body foundation that is matched to the skin on my legs and arms. The MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation is a lightweight foundation that can be used on the joints. I like to dab a few droplets on each joints using a sponge. I tap the liquid until it sets, making sure to blend it into the skin that surrounds the elbows and knees. To ensure that I have a perfect match, I dab a touch of bronzing powder on each joint so that the joints have the tan look that works with the rest of beachy, brown body.

Beachy Vibes

Summer is a fantastic opportunity to show off brown gams and arms. Brown is a beautiful colour and it was made to look sun kissed. To ensure that we optimise our genetic advantage the key is to prepare and maintain the body skin daily, and when it comes to adding the glow, use a self-tanning product– never the sun – to look beachy beautiful!

Featured Image: PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature

