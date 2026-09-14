TORONTO, ART, MUSIC & THE WATERFRONT COLLIDE: The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery Brings Back Its Signature Fundraising Party

Power Ball 2026 returns to The Power Plant on September 17 with immersive art, live performances, waterfront programming and a creative dress code.

On Thursday, September 17, Power Ball: The 7-Year Itch will take over The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, transforming the Toronto waterfront venue with three major art commissions, immersive environments, live music and performances running until 1 AM.

Power Ball is The Power Plant’s signature fundraising event, with proceeds directly supporting the gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions and public programs. Since its debut in 1999, the event has pushed beyond the conventions of a traditional fundraising gala, bringing artists, performers and audiences together for a night built around contemporary art.

Power Ball 2026 Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 VIP Reception: 7 PM to 8:30 PM

7 PM to 8:30 PM Power Ball: 8:30 PM to 1 AM

8:30 PM to 1 AM Venue: The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery Address: 231 Queens Quay West, Toronto, Ontario

231 Queens Quay West, Toronto, Ontario Tickets: Starting at $250

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A New Chapter For Power Ball

This year’s theme draws inspiration from the symbolism of the seven-year cycle, including completion, transformation and renewal. It also marks a new chapter for the 39-year-old gallery following its recent independence.

“As we imagine the possibilities our new status brings, we embrace the spirit of renewal that the seven-year cycle brings, and we look forward with anticipation and exhilaration to the next stage of our journey,” said Adelina Vlas, Artistic Director of The Power Plant, who is leading the creative direction for Power Ball 2026.

Vlas is joined by Power Ball 2026 co-chairs Victoria Webster and David Palumbo.

Three Major Art Commissions Will Transform The Gallery

At the centre of the evening are three major commissions by Toronto-based artists Rah Eleh, Ella Gonzales and Sami Tsang.

Each artist responds to ideas of renewal and transition through projection mapping, large-scale installation, painting, ceramics and immersive environments.

Rah Eleh : Aesthetics of Ruin

Multimedia artist Rah Eleh creates a projection-mapping experience inspired by invasive species that quietly threaten the local aquatic ecosystem.

Dog-strangling vines, Siberian squill and the emerald ash borer become symbols of deterioration and transformation. Connecting environmental decay with the drifting and erosion that can occur within relationships, Eleh considers how destruction can also become the beginning of something new.

Ella Gonzales : A Room’s Proportion, above or below

Ella Gonzales will transform the gallery using layers of painted, translucent fabric inspired by the proportions of domestic interiors recalled from memory.

As one remembered space is placed over another, guests will move through overlapping rooms, histories and perspectives. Gonzales examines what happens when one condition slips into another and how traces of the past remain visible in what follows.

Sami Tsang : What We Carry Forward

Ceramic and mixed-media artist Sami Tsang is creating a large-scale ink mural inspired by childhood shadow puppetry and populated by tiny porcelain girls.

Some figures climb, rest and wander, while others carry silver butterfly wings that double as armour. Through this imagined world, Tsang explores memory, resilience and care, along with what each generation chooses to preserve, transform or leave behind.

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The Party Moves Inside And Out

The evening begins with the VIP Reception hosted by RBC Wealth Management from 7 PM to 8:30 PM, featuring performances by Imaginary Percussion Ensemble and Shaghayegh Bagheri & Kasra Faridi.

At 8:30 PM, Power Ball opens across the galleries and outdoor waterfront spaces. Music and performance have been curated by Power Ball committee member Malcolm Levy & Standard Time, with two distinct programs unfolding inside and outside the venue.

Inside the gallery, EGYPTRIXX starts the night at 8:30 PM, followed by Tony Price at 9:30 PM, Karim Olen Ash & Phillippe at 10 PM and TEENO at 11:30 PM.

Outside on the waterfront, Vjollça begins at 8:30 PM, followed by Invisible City & Milch at 10 PM.

Colin Fisher & Kieran Adams will also stage pop-up performances throughout the evening, creating spontaneous encounters as guests move between the art, music and gallery spaces.

The Dress Code Is Re(new)ed

Fashion is part of the assignment.

The Re(new)ed dress code invites guests to rethink rather than replace. Rediscover something forgotten, mix and match pieces already in your closet, re-style a favourite cocktail look or give something an entirely new life.

The creative prompt reflects the evening’s focus on reinvention while encouraging guests to work with what they already own.

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Featured Image Credit: Power Ball XVIII: Pleasure Principle, The Power Plant, 2016. Photo: Harbourfront Centre.