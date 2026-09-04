Your Ultimate Guide To South Asian Films, Filmmakers & Talent At TIFF 2026
Entertainment Sep 04, 2026
Discover the South Asian stories, filmmakers and talent making their mark at TIFF 2026, from world premieres to must-watch features and shorts.
Toronto is getting ready to roll out the red carpet once again as the 51st annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) takes over the city, with Rogers returning as the festival’s presenting sponsor.
Running from September 10 to 20, this year’s festival is set to bring a packed lineup of films, highly anticipated premieres, and an impressive roster of international stars to venues throughout Toronto.
With the city buzzing with movie magic, TIFF 2026 is gearing up to be another major highlight on Toronto’s entertainment calendar.
And now, with hearts full of pride, let’s take a look at the South Asian powerhouse stories lighting up this year’s TIFF lineup. It feels good, eh!
South Asian Stories On The Big Screen At TIFF 2026
Dorothy
Canada | 2026 | World Premiere
Friday, September 11 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 2:00 PM
Set in Winnipeg, Strong Son follows Harvinder “Harvey” Singh (Mandeep Sodhi), a bodybuilder struggling with anxiety and self-doubt as he cares for his aging father, Jagdeep (Amrit Parbhakar).
Caught between the pressures of caregiving and his father’s traditional expectations of masculinity, Harvey begins searching for a different understanding of himself. His growing relationship with co-worker Caitlin (Michaela Kurimsky) and his unexpected interest in professional wrestling offer glimpses of a new direction.
In his debut feature, Ian Bawa explores masculinity, identity, family, caregiving, and Sikh experiences, building on themes from his earlier short films that premiered at TIFF.
The film is scheduled to premiere in the Discovery program at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.
The Difficult Bride
Bangladesh | 2026 | World Premiere
Friday, September 11 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 12:05 PM
As her wedding approaches, Zaineen appears to have everything society considers ideal: a wealthy fiancé, a glamorous wedding and a carefully perfected appearance. Beneath it all, however, she is struggling with anxiety, body-image pressures and unsettling visions of snakes, catfish and bloodied bodies.
As these strange experiences intensify, Zaineen begins questioning the expectations placed on her as a bride and the rigid standards of femininity surrounding marriage.
Directed by Rubaiyat Hossain, it blends psychological drama and surreal imagery to explore female agency, cultural expectations, identity, and the pressure to become the “perfect” woman.
It is followed by its North American premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on 16 September.
Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother)
India | 1986 | Malayalam | North American Premiere – 4K Restoration
Sunday, September 13 – TIFF Lightbox at 3:30 PM
A landmark of Indian political cinema, John Abraham’s final film follows a young man travelling through 1970s Kerala to deliver devastating news to a mother: her son has died.
As he makes the journey, a growing group of companions joins him, transforming a personal mission into a powerful reflection on political unrest, resistance, grief and collective consciousness.
Directed by the late John Abraham, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India and founding member of the Odessa Collective, Amma Ariyan is being presented at TIFF in a newly restored 4K version on Sunday, September 13.
HALF
India | 2026 | Malayalam, Hindi, English, Telugu & Tamil | World Premiere
Sunday, September 13 – TIFF Lightbox at 8:15 AM
TIFF Programme: Midnight Madness – Set against the Rajasthan desert, HALF follows twin siblings Ethan (Ranjith Sajeev) and Ivy (Aiswarya Raj), who possess supernatural abilities inherited from their human mother and vampire father.
When the half-vampire siblings are attacked by a group of highway bandits, they recover and unleash a brutal revenge mission against those responsible.
Blending vampire horror, martial arts, westerns and Indian genre cinema, the film delivers an unapologetically violent ride packed with action, gore and dark humour. The fight sequences are choreographed by Very Tri Yulisman, known for The Raid 2 and The Night Comes for Us.
Written and directed by Kerala-based filmmaker Samjad, HALF follows his acclaimed feature Golam (2024).
Tenzing
USA & Australia | 2026 | English | Canadian Premiere
Tuesday, September 15 – Roy Thomson Hall at 9:30 PM
Starring Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe, Tenzing tells the remarkable story of Himalayan Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, who made history alongside Edmund Hillary by reaching the summit of Mount Everest in 1953.
The film traces Tenzing’s journey from his early work on British Everest expeditions to the historic climb, highlighting his courage, determination and extraordinary mountaineering expertise.
Directed by Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, whose previous work includes the 2015 documentary Sherpa, the film is written by Australian screenwriter Luke Davies. It is produced by Liz Watts of See-Saw Films, alongside Desray Armstrong, Peedom and Davies, with Pravesh Sahni serving as co-producer and Rakesh Singh as line producer for Itop Film Productions.
Originally developed with Netflix and Higher Ground Productions, Tenzing arrives at TIFF 2026 as a Canadian Premiere.
South Asian Filmmakers Behind TIFF’s Global Stories
Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
USA | 2026 World Premiere
Saturday, September 12 – Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 8:30 AM
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stars as Latif, a devoted Muslim, father of three, and highly skilled contract killer who follows one unusual rule: he never uses guns.
After losing his wife, Latif decides to leave his violent past behind and dedicate himself to raising his children. His plans are disrupted when his former employer pulls him back into a dangerous feud.
Directed by Pakistani-born filmmaker Bassam Tariq, who was born in Karachi and raised in Houston, the film blends action, dark humour, family drama and moral conflict, exploring faith, violence, fatherhood and the contradictions within its central character.
Alongside the film’s TIFF debut, director Bassam Tariq will also be honoured with the Rising Talent Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards. Friday, September 18:This screening will be presented with open captions.
The Surgeon
Ireland | 2026 | World Premiere
Saturday, September 12 – Royal Alexandra Theatre at 8:30 PM
Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh stars as a retired surgeon who is abducted by a criminal gang and forced back into the operating room at gunpoint when one of their members desperately needs surgery.
With her medical expertise becoming her greatest weapon, she must use everything she knows about the human body to survive and fight back.
Directed by Calgary-born filmmaker Roshan Sethi, a practicing oncologist and screenwriter known for 7 Days, World’s Best and A Nice Indian Boy, The Surgeon combines kidnapping thriller, medical drama and action cinema in a fast-paced story of survival, revenge and resilience.
It will have its world premiere in the Centrepiece section of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2026.
South Asian Shorts to Watch at TIFF 2026
The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival is bringing a diverse lineup of short-form cinema to Toronto through its Short Cuts programme. This year’s selection features 45 films from 30 countries, spread across seven curated programmes and covering everything from live-action and documentaries to animation and hybrid storytelling.
Among the lineup are several films with South Asian connections, offering stories that explore identity, culture, gender, relationships and social expectations.
Aman
India, United Kingdom, United States & France | 2026 | 16 min | Bengali, Hindi | World Premiere
Directed by Rahul Roye, Aman centres on two transgender siblings whose close relationship is tested when one of them prepares for gender-affirming surgery. The film explores identity, masculinity, the body, and family bonds through an intimate story about siblings.
Link to the trailer: Aman
Till The Milk Runs Dry
Canada | 2026 | 12 min | Tamil | World Premiere
Filmmaker Kalainithan Kalaichelvan takes audiences inside the intense world of Bharatanatyam, following a dancer pushed to their limits at a demanding dance academy. Through dreamlike imagery and a highly physical approach, the short examines pressure, discipline, and bodily autonomy.
Link to the trailer: Till The Milk Runs Dry
Leftover Women
United Kingdom | 2026 | 19 min | English | World Premiere
This sharp dystopian comedy imagines a society where single, childless women are required to undergo government assessments once they turn 35. Anjana Vasan brings her trademark dry humour to a story that takes aim at society’s obsession with marriage, desirability and women’s value.
Link to the trailer: Leftover Women
The Lion Does Not Concern Himself
United Kingdom | 2026 | 19m | English | World Premiere
A playful romantic comedy about a gym instructor who believes his online identity as a provocative, toxic podcast personality is his path to fame. His carefully constructed persona begins to unravel when a new client and potential love interest enters his life. The film offers a humorous look at online masculinity, social-media personas, romance, and the pressure to perform a certain version of manhood.
Link to the trailer: The Lion Does Not Concern Himself
Forgotten Spaceman
Afghanistan, United Kingdom | 2026 | 16 min | Pashto | North American Premiere
Termite
India | 2026 | 31 min | Hindi, Urdu | World Premiere
Following his Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen returns with Termite, a quietly compelling drama unfolding in the crowded, colourful lanes of Old Delhi. The film follows two middle-aged termite-control workers whose familiar, everyday routine is thrown into uncertainty when an unexpected marriage proposal arrives for one of them.
Link to the trailer: Termite
Toronto International Film Festival – September 10-20, Toronto
Website: TIFF
See you at the movies!
Suggested Reading:
Cover Story: The Woman Shaping How The World Sees South Asian Cinema: Meenakshi Shedde
THE ULTIMATE SUMMER BINGE GUIDE: From Comfort Classics To Brand New Must-Watch Releases
Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...
COMMENTS
CANADA, IT’S TIME TO STREAM DESI: JioHotstar Officially Launches In Canada With Bigg Boss, Blockbusters & More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
CANADA, IT’S TIME TO STREAM DESI: JioHotstar Officially Launches In Canada With Bigg Boss, Blockbusters & More
-
NOT YOUR TYPICAL BILLO: How Simar Is Giving Punjabi Music A Powerful New Female Voice
-
THE ULTIMATE SUMMER BINGE GUIDE: From Comfort Classics To Brand New Must-Watch Releases
-
PRIDE MONTH SPECIAL: Why Queer South Asian Theatre Deserves The Spotlight
-
Mom-And-Me Movie Guide: The Ultimate Mother's Day Bollywood Watchlist
-
Are You A True-Crime Junkie? Then We Have 10 Docs That Will Keep You Up At Night!
-
The Biggest South Asian Moments At The 2026 Oscars
-
International Women’s Month: Celebrating The Women Behind The Camera Who Are Shaping Hindi Cinema
-
Editor’s Picks: Indian Whodunits To Binge This Weekend
-
Exclusive Chat: Grammy-Nominated Siddhant Bhatia On ‘Sounds of Kumbha’
-
Exclusive Chat With Somy Ali: Her Journey From Bollywood Actor To Global Humanitarian
-
A Winter Staycation Guide To The Year’s Must-Watch South Asian Films & Shows
-
Exclusive Chat: Ali Kazimi On ‘Narmada: A Valley Rises’ & Its Enduring Relevance
-
Rhythms Beyond Borders: South Asian Artists Shine In The 2026 Grammy Nominations
-
SatRang Theatre Brings India’s Acclaimed Play ‘Siachen’ To Canada Nov 15-16
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Desi Spin On ‘Last Christmas’ In Gurinder Chadha’s 'Christmas Karma'
-
Canadian South Asians Win Big At The Oscar®-Qualifying Tasveer South Asian Film Festival
-
Reviving Judi Singh: Baljit Sangra’s Tribute To A Forgotten Jazz Icon
-
From Laksa To Tandoori Nachos: Inside CBC’s ‘Locals Welcome’ Premiere With Suresh Doss
-
Exclusive: Director Seemab Gul On ‘Ghost School’ - A Pakistani Tale Of Childhood & Corruption
-
Exclusive Chat With Director Onir On “We Are Faheem & Karun”: A Queer Kashmir Love Story
-
Inside 'American Warrior': Exclusive Chat With Vishy Ayyar & Omi Vaidya
-
AI In South Asian Films: Innovation Or Artistic Intrusion?
-
Exclusive Interview: SkyMed's Praneet Akilla Is the Brown Romeo Canada Didn’t Know It Needed
-
South Asian Horror Makes A Comeback: Films & Shows To Watch!
-
How Canadian Studio 'Cult Following Pictures' Is Changing Queer, Genre, & South Asian Storytelling
-
Pride In Frame: 10 Queer South Asian Stories To Watch This June
-
13 South Asian Music Maestros Who Revolutionized The Music Scene Forever
-
Exclusive Interview With Priyanka Bose & Raam Reddy On Magical Realism In 'The Fable'
-
From AI Ethics To Queer Love: IFFLA 2025 Honours Groundbreaking Winners
-
South Asian Cinema Takes Over L.A. – Check Out The Must-See Films At IFFLA 2025!
-
Stress Awareness Month: This Is What I Watch When I Am Tired Of Adulting (And It Works Every Time)
-
Sneaking Samosas In The Theatre To Watch 'A Nice Indian Boy' With Zarna Garg & Sunita Mani
-
Reimagining 'Mahabharata': An Exclusive Interview With The Visionaries Behind Toronto’s Theatrical Spectacle - Miriam Fernandes & Ravi Jain
-
Experience The Epic Mahabharata Like Never Before – Now On Stage in Toronto!
-
Exploring The Renaissance Of Female Characters In Bollywood, Hollywood & Beyond!
-
South Asian Stars Light Up Hollywood At Glamorous Pre-Oscar Celebration!
-
The South Asian Takeover: 2025’s Most Anticipated Hollywood Film & TV Releases
-
Bollywood 2025: The Ultimate Movie Lineup You Can’t Afford to Miss!
-
Mindy Kaling Becomes The Second South Asian Woman To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
-
8 Must-Watch Patriotic Films To Celebrate India's Republic Day
-
Up Close & Personal with Sandhya Suri on Her Oscar-Bound Film 'Santosh'
-
Bollywood 2024 Recap: The Good, the Bad, and the 'Who Asked for This?'
-
Must-Watch or Pass? Your Definitive Guide to the Upcoming Bollywood Films This Winter
-
How PBS Series 'Renegades' Celebrates American History's Most Badass Disabled Changemakers
-
14 Bollywood Remakes Vs. Their Hollywood Originals - Who Did It Better?
-
Catch Pakistan's 1st Ever Hand-Drawn Animated Film 'The Glassworker' & Other South Asian Films At Reel Asian Festival
-
World Mental Health Day: How Bollywood Has Used Its Power Of Storytelling To Address Mental Health Stigmas
-
Highlights Of Archie Panjabi, Neeru Bajwa & Iman Vellani At iSAFF2024
-
3x Emmy-Nominated Television Host & Producer Rasha Goel Launches New Podcast "Beyond the Glam" - Premiering Today!
-
Does Bollywood Accurately Portray Financial Struggles of India's Working Class?
-
Canada’s International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) Triumphantly Unveils Its Thrilling 2024 Lineup!
-
TIFF 2024: Our Chat With Writer-Director-Star Srinivas Krishna On The 4K Restoration Of His Hidden Canadian Classic ‘Masala’
-
TIFF 2024: First-Time Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi Dishes On ‘Boong,’ Her Funny & Profound Modern-Day Folk Tale Told From A Child's Point Of View
-
Nepotism Or Repetitive Content - What's Causing Bollywood's Slump Versus Punjabi & South Indian Cinema's Surge
-
Must-Watch Patriotic Films From India & Pakistan For Your Independence Day Celebrations
-
Villainous Vixens: How Bollywood's Leading Ladies Are Redefining Cinema's Most Memorable Antagonists
-
'Girls Will Be Girls' Wins Big At The 2024 Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA)
-
OTT Revolution: How Streaming Platforms Are Transforming Indian Cinema
-
A Train Bloodbath With A 90% On Rotten Tomatoes - Why You Should Watch TIFF-Acclaimed Indian Action Flick 'Kill'