Exclusive: Vishy Ayyar & Omi Vaidya Talk American Warrior’s Journey

Over the past year and continuing into this one, American Warrior has received tremendous love and appreciation at numerous international film festivals, including its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where audiences embraced its mix of raw action and heartfelt storytelling. Directed by Peruvian-American filmmaker Gustavo Martin Benites, the indie drama instantly stood out for weaving the intensity of Mixed Martial Arts with a moving tale of redemption and self-discovery.

The film makes its big theatrical debut today, Friday, August 29, 2025.

At its core, the story follows Jai Kumar, played by Indian-American actor Vishy Ayyar. Jai is an immigrant with a troubled past, an ex-convict still weighed down by his history, whose life changes after he bravely stops a local robbery. His newfound recognition, however, forces him to face his inner battles. In search of meaning, Jai steps into the world of MMA, determined to prove that second chances are worth fighting for.

Led by Vishy Ayyar, the powerhouse ensemble cast of American Warrior spans continents and industries, featuring Omi Vaidya (beloved as Chatur from 3 Idiots), Hollywood icon Danny Trejo (Machete), Veronica Falcón (Ozark), Taylor Treadwell, and Andrew M. Gray (Power Rangers Megaforce), who steps into the role of Jai’s formidable rival in the ring.

Ahead of the release, I had the opportunity to sit down with both Omi Vaidya and Vishy Ayyar for an insightful conversation about the film, their roles, and what American Warrior means to them.

Read my full interview, and don’t forget to catch American Warrior.

Our Exclusive Chat With Vishy Ayyar and Omi Vaidya

Mehak Kapoor: Hi, Vishy and Omi! Congratulations on American Warrior! We are excited for its worldwide release!

Vishy Ayyar and Omi Vaidya: Thank you, Mehak, for having us.

Mehak Kapoor: You not only lead American Warrior but also drew from your personal journey to shape the character. Can you tell us about your role in the film and how much of yourself you have brought into it?

Vishy: Yes, as an actor, you have to find the role within yourself. From that perspective, a lot of me is part of the movie. I play Jake Moore, an Indian-American immigrant seeking redemption after past mistakes. The character is rooted in my own journey, my struggles after coming to America, the time it took to find my footing, and the failures I faced, all of which ultimately culminated in American Warrior.

Mehak Kapoor: That’s amazing. So what kind of personal struggles did you face after moving from India?

Vishy: Just to give you a brief background, I came to pursue a PhD without a scholarship, and I refused to take money from my parents. There were times I didn’t even have enough for food, despite being raised in comfort. Later, I faced business challenges as well; I built a couple of ventures that didn’t succeed, and those failures hurt deeply.

But it’s in pain that you truly reflect. When you’re down and in the dark, you’re forced to discover who you really are. Everyone is fighting their own battle to find themselves, and this movie stands as the ultimate reflection of that journey.

Mehak Kapoor: Beautiful, Vishy!

Omi, for our Anokhi Uncensored audience, what role do you play in American Warrior, and what drew you to this character?

Omi: I play the cousin of the main character, and in many ways, I’m the epitome of the ‘successful’ Indian, the one with a good business, children, and a big house. It’s the image that many in our community aspire to. My character represents that conventional version of success, which stands in stark contrast to Vishy’s character. He follows the traditional rules, sees the world through a fixed lens, and believes that’s the only way to get ahead. So when he encounters someone like Vishy’s character, who is taking risks, doing something unconventional, something that could fail, he doesn’t respect those choices.

This dynamic reflects what we often see in South Asian culture and families: when someone chooses a different career path or lifestyle, they’re not always supported, and that lack of support makes the struggle even harder. It’s a very compelling conflict in the film because it feels so real and relatable for audiences. That’s what drew me to the role. And of course, people usually know me for my comedic sensibilities, so this character was also a chance to show a different side of myself.

Vishy: Yes!

Omi: Here, I was able to play someone who, while outwardly a nice character, is actually quite unlikable. When you see him on screen, you almost loathe him; he makes you uncomfortable. But as an audience member, especially a South Asian one, you might also find yourself reflecting and thinking, ‘Wait, maybe his values are similar to mine. Maybe I share that mindset.’ That’s exactly what I wanted to bring out through this role.

Mehak Kapoor: Of course! And who can forget Chatur? Omi, you were incredible in that film; funny, charming, absolutely unforgettable.

Vishy, as I mentioned earlier, American Warrior tells a story of resilience and redemption. How significant do you think this film is for the South Asian diaspora, and what message do you hope it conveys to audiences around the world?

Vishy: Yes, absolutely. As Omi was just alluding to, South Asians often have a very traditional notion of what success looks like; the path is often laid out for you: you’ll be an engineer, a doctor, something conventional. This movie reminds us why breaking out of that mould is so important.

I was recently at an event in Atlanta with about 1,500 Indians, and I was speaking to parents. I told them to step away from these traditional expectations. Every child has a unique story, a song inside them waiting to come out. As parents, especially South Asian parents, our responsibility is to create an environment where kids can courageously share their stories, navigate challenges, and pursue unconventional paths. Who knows? They could become the next Martin Scorsese or Tom Cruise if we let them explore their own channel.

The message I want to share is simple: don’t give up. For me, this comes from the Indian part of me, Krishna’s teaching about doing your dharma. Over 20 years ago, I came to the U.S. to be a scientist, but a revelatory meditation experience guided me toward content creation and acting. It wasn’t easy; there were countless challenges, but I stayed true to my dharma. Dharma itself comes from the Sanskrit root ‘dhru,’ which means foundation. Your dharma is your inner strength, your guiding foundation. As long as you follow it, fulfilment comes from within. It’s a deeply personal journey, and that’s the message I hope resonates.

Mehak Kapoor: Ah, I love your answer!

Omi, what was it like working alongside Vishy, given his deep personal connection to the story, and how did that influence your own performance?

Omi: Oh, just the worst, terrible, awful… no, no, no! Just kidding, it was great. He’s incredibly committed and really wants to give his best. I wish all actors approached their work with that mindset, as if it’s their only film. He trained for months, almost a year, to be fully ready. Beyond that, he was open to feedback, eager to learn from others on set, and constantly refining his performance. His willingness to collaborate made working with him so much easier. Being the lead in a film, especially with a big cast and significant budget, is nerve-wracking, but he truly rose to the occasion. Audiences will be able to see the result of all that hard work in theatres very soon.

Mehak Kapoor: The same question for you, Vishy, what was it like working alongside Omi?

Vishy: It’s so funny, when I first met him, our very first greeting, I told him, ‘When I see you in the same frame as Aamir Khan (Ref.: 3 Idiots), I can’t even see Aamir Khan; I just see you.’ Without missing a beat, he said, ‘If that’s what I can do to Amir Khan, imagine what I’ll do to you.’

Omi: Did I really say that? Oh my god, I must have thought it, I didn’t realise I actually said it out loud!

Vishy: That totally broke the ice; it was a full-on fanboy moment for me. Even when we were in makeup together, with two women doing his makeup right next to me, I kept telling them, ‘You have no idea who this man is, one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.’ He’s just as hilarious in real life as he is on screen. I truly consider him a friend. He was generous, delivered an amazing performance, and I absolutely loved working with him. It was an honour.

Mehak Kapoor: That’s great! This question is for both of you.

The film features veteran Hollywood actor Danny Trejo. How was your experience working with him, and what did you both take away from the collaboration?

Omi: Well, I was really excited to work with him, but unfortunately, the writer didn’t write any scenes with me and Danny Trejo. So sadly, I never got to meet him, except at the premiere, which was lovely, of course. Vishy, though, can speak more about it since he had countless scenes with him.

Vishy: Yes, so in my case, I grew up watching Desperado and so many of his films. Then, suddenly, I got a call saying, ‘Hey, Danny signed on for the movie.’ I went back and read all our scenes together and thought, ‘Wow, I’m actually going to be acting with Danny Trejo.’ It was such a surreal experience. You never really know what to expect when working with a star of his calibre, especially since I hadn’t had much experience with big names.

But he was so gracious and humble. On set, I was constantly learning, watching how he treated everyone with respect. Despite being such a successful and well-known actor, he treated me as an equal, even though I was relatively new. He gave me tips with love and kindness, never any attitude. He was like a mentor, almost a dad, during those ten days of shooting.

What really warmed my heart was when we were leaving, he said, ‘I never give out my cell number to anybody, but I’m going to give it to you,’ and he did. I thought, ‘Okay, maybe I did something right!’ It was such a generous and unforgettable gesture.

Mehak Kapoor: Well, that’s incredible, congratulations! It must be amazing to work with someone so senior, both in terms of experience and craft.

Vishy: Yes, and one more thing worth mentioning is how gracefully he took direction from a first-time director. It was really beautiful to witness. The director was fearless in suggesting alternatives, and Danny was so humble, receptive, and open; watching that was truly inspiring.

Mehak: Omi, were there any scenes during filming that were particularly challenging, physically or emotionally?

Omi: Well, we had this big Diwali scene, which included multiple sequences, so it was a full day of shooting. Then, at the end of the day, we had to really deliver a strong performance. In some parts, I was drinking lightly, letting that seep into the performance to be a little looser in how I interacted with Vishy, more mean, indirect, and, I’d say, vicious. That made the dynamic interesting and added depth to the scene.

There was also a beautiful moment where we were throwing ashes into the river. It felt really special, not just acting, but doing something very respectful and spiritual. Even though it was just ashes or dirt, there was a certain emotional weight that we all felt in that moment.

Afterwards, hanging out with the team and celebrating felt amazing. Making an Indian-American film about sports and MMA is something completely new; we’re breaking ground here. Being part of that, sharing those moments, and having fun together was truly special.

Mehak Kapoor: And the same goes for you, Vishy. Were there any scenes during filming that were especially challenging, either physically or emotionally?

Vishy: Yes, and as Omi was alluding to, I trained under a real MMA fighter for a year and a half to prepare for the movie. In one word, brutal. Truly brutal training. And these were real UFC fighters; they don’t hold back like actors do. So for a year and a half, it was intense and relentless.

Emotionally, two scenes really stand out. One is the scene with the character’s mother in the hospital. Watching him lose his mom was incredibly draining. I had to draw from my own personal experience of losing my mother and sitting by her bedside, so it was very real.

The second challenge came just three weeks before production. I ended up in the hospital for 18 days, and I almost died. I was released only four days before shooting, with a huge catheter in my arm stitched all the way up to my heart, on heavy antibiotics three times a day, and was expected to do a fight movie. For the first 8–10 days of shooting, I had this catheter, heavily bandaged. Most people don’t know this, but a nurse had to surgically remove it in our trailer. That very afternoon, I did my first sparring-heavy fight scene, and I attacked that scene like an animal because I felt so restricted for so long. It was intense, both physically and emotionally.

Omi: Wow, I had no idea. And even when I got on set, he looked like he was in the prime of his life. It was clear that Vishy had been working incredibly hard, and no one really knew the effort he had put in.

Mehak: Yes, are you feeling better now, Vishy? Is it okay now?

Vishy: Yeah, you know, no one really knew what happened, and even the doctors couldn’t figure it out. Right after I was released, I started feeling better, and since then, I haven’t had any issues; it was just that intense 18-day period. Interestingly, the Mahabharata war also lasted 18 days, and I can’t help but think about that.

A lot of Jaykumar’s character was inspired by the Gita and Arjuna (Ref.; Mahabharata); Arjuna doesn’t want to fight, and neither does Jaykumar. The difference is, Jaykumar isn’t a skilled warrior; he’s not a hero. That contrast makes the character so compelling.

Mehak: That’s so true!

Okay, a fun question: If the film had a blooper reel, which scene would make everyone laugh the most, and why?

Vishy: What do you think, man? – to Omi

Yeah, a blooper scene would be great. I think the one that stands out is when Melissa teases Jay for the first time. She finds out he’s going to compete and calls him all sorts of names, like ‘Hermit the Frog’, because he’s the kind of guy who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and suddenly his video goes viral. She has so much fun with it, and every time I watch that scene, it makes me laugh a lot.

Mehak: Haha!

Omi, any take on that?

Omi: We had a scene with me, Vishy, the romantic lead, and I think our other cousin, and in that scene, I was making these underhanded, passive-aggressive, backhanded comments, sort of rude things, to get under his skin. I kept changing what I’d say, and we just let the take roll a bit longer. At one point, I even hit on his girlfriend in the movie, not scripted, just improvising to push his buttons and make myself seem nastier. It was hilarious. I’m sure if people watch that take, they’ll see some really funny moments. I remember a few times people completely lost character, and it was just so funny on set.

Mehak: Haha, sweet!

Omi, you’ve played diverse roles in both Bollywood and international projects. How do you approach a film like American Warrior, which blends action with a deeply personal story?

Omi: Yeah, on the action side, I wasn’t directly involved, but I knew how important my part was in highlighting the significance of the battle. A fight on its own doesn’t really mean much without context. As the audience, you need someone to root for, and to root for them, there have to be villains, both physical and psychological.

My job was to push him down emotionally, even as he was being pushed physically in the ring, so that viewers would feel for the character and want him to succeed. The only way he could earn respect from someone like me was in the ring, and that’s what I focused on, creating that emotional challenge to make his victories meaningful.

Mehak: Okay, amazing, amazing. And in the end, Vishy, what do you hope the audience takes away from American Warrior, releasing on August 29th?

Vishy: Yes. First and foremost, the takeaway is to never give up. We’re all fighting our own battles, our own inner wars. I keep saying that, yes, this is a fight movie, but the fights on the outside reflect the battles within. It’s a metaphorical war, and often the war inside our own consciousness is far tougher than anything in an MMA ring. What I hope people take away is that no matter how many times we fall, we keep getting back up, and that resilience is what truly matters.

Second, from a South Asian perspective, this film shows that we can be fighters too. As Omi mentioned, it sends a message to a wider American audience and Hollywood that we can be badass, we can be protagonists, and we’re very much part of the American experience, a positive immigrant experience, and that story deserves to be told.

Finally, the movie reflects real America. Art should mirror society. In this film, you see interactions with Mexican Americans, Middle Eastern Americans, and people from all walks of life. We don’t often see that on screen. When someone asked me about diversity yesterday and whether it was a conscious choice, I said, ‘What are you talking about? We just made a movie.’ America is the most diverse country in the world, and this movie reflects that, plain and simple, no ifs or buts.

Mehak: Yes, never give up! Superb, it’s been lovely talking to both of you, and I wish you all the best.

Before we jump into the fun and frolic of rapid-fire questions, I want to wish the film all the luck. I can’t wait to watch it, and I hope everyone loves it, especially since the trailer already looks amazing!

Omi and Vishy: Awesome, thank you so much, Mehak!

Mehak: Now, let’s dive into some fun and frolic rapid-fire questions! We will start with Vishy and then follow with Omi.

Mehak: You are aware of…

Vishy: Love around me.

Omi: I am aware that I am on a Zoom call.

Mehak: Hahah!

You are fearful of…

Vishy: I‘m fearful of… Not knowing me tomorrow.

Omi: I think I’m mostly afraid of not learning or growing, of feeling like I’m falling behind. Yeah, that’s what I’m fearful of.

Mehak: You are angered by…

Vishy: Angered by disrespect.

Omi: So much. We don’t have the time. We do not have the time.

Mehak: Yeah, so are you angry by not having enough time, or is it more about all the things you feel you can’t control?

Omi: Yeah, a lot of things. We don’t have the time to discuss them all. I mean, there are so many things in this world. Injustices, my children anger me. So many, who knows? That’s all, anything can and will anger me in the right mood. But yes, I mean, the thing is, how do you move past that? How do you not let that affect you? That’s the hard thing.

Mehak: You are in love with…

Vishy: I’m in love with my wife.

Omi: Nice, safe answer.

He’s better, that was my answer, which he stole! I mean, I’m in love with his wife… I mean, my wife! That’s what it was. I’m going to tell your wife, yeah, she’ll love that one!

Mehak and Vishy: Hahaha!

Mehak: You are best at…

Vishy: Oh, I’m best at not giving up.

Omi: What I’m the best at, to be honest. I don’t think I am the best of anything, but yes, I continue. I’m maybe not thinking I’m best, I’ll tell you that. But just, yeah, keep going, I think, and continuing to not settle, I think, yes.

Mehak: You are shy of…

Vishy: I am shy of… Wow, I’m shy about expressing my emotions too much in real life.

Mehak: Hmm

Omi: Yeah, I think showing my real self, you know, I think actors really put on a mask all the time. So being vulnerable, I think, is definitely something. Yeah, for sure.

Mehak: You are always ready for…

Vishy: I’m ready for, always ready for an action movie. Hello, action!

Omi: I’m always ready for something exciting, something different. I think, yes, I love to do a challenge, you know? I love that.

Mehak: What’s excitement for you?

Vishy: My movie is finally releasing! It’s been a 20-year journey, and the film itself has taken 10 years to make. I’m really excited to see how people receive it, and I hope it truly connects with them.

The excitement comes from seeing a dream come true, the dream of making this movie and the dream of being an actor in Hollywood, finally coming to fruition. Now it’s a finished product for everyone to see, and every time I think about it, I get genuinely excited. It just feels really good.

Omi: For me, excitement is being fully in the moment, when you’re not thinking about the past or the future and you’re just experiencing it. It’s that sense of exhilaration, pure fun, where you’re so immersed that you can’t even reflect on it until afterwards.

This movie coming out is incredibly exciting, the nationwide premieres are thrilling, and I’m especially looking forward to seeing how people respond when it releases on August 29th.

Mehak: What is confusion for you…

Vishy: What’s confusion? Confusion is when my wife gives me instructions and I don’t, the next time just to follow in. I never get it right. Never seems to get it right.

Mehak: Hahah, that’s my husband, too.

Omi: Confusion, for me, is wondering where to take the next step. There are so many avenues, yet it can feel like there are no choices, but in reality, there are plenty. I often hesitate, unsure which path to follow, which movie to take, or what my next move should be. That’s what feels truly confusing for me.

Mehak: Amazing! Vishy, what is peace for you…

Vishy: Peace is meditation. I spend a lot of time in meditation. So I just, when that time of day comes, I’m just in a good space.

Omi: You know, it’s either sleep, which is very restorative, or being in nature. I find that quiet observation in nature brings a sense of peace. I haven’t yet fully embraced meditation, though it’s on my priority list. Until then, the closest thing for me is simply experiencing the awe of the amazing world we live in, having those moments to witness something truly remarkable.

Mehak: Amazing. And what is satisfaction for you…

Vishy: Satisfaction is a good cup of chai (tea).

Mehak: So true, Adrak (Ginger) chai!

Vishy: Oh yes, true.

Omi: Satisfaction is actually a very temporary feeling; it’s hard to grasp and hold onto. But some moments give you a sense of it: after accomplishing something exhilarating, or simply during a quiet moment with your children or your wife, when you realise the work you’ve done has benefited them. In a way, it’s similar to a sense of peace, fleeting, yet deeply meaningful.

Mehak: Perfect! I loved this so much. Before we hop out, let me just ask, what do you have to say about the film and to the audience of American Warrior, Worldwide, August 29th?

Vishy: Guys, this has been a 10-year journey. I wrote the story a decade ago, and with the help of an incredible team, we’ve finally brought this project to life. It’s a history-making moment, a South Asian-led action film in Hollywood, something that hasn’t been done often. This is a super exciting time for South Asians in Hollywood. For one of the few times, South Asians are leading protagonists in an action movie, and that’s incredibly inspiring.

It’s been 10 years of passion. I like to joke that it takes illness to raise a child, but it takes a seed to make a leaf. This movie has employed over 400 people, brought together cultures, and united hearts. I want more South Asians to start writing their own stories, to become part of the fabric of America.

August 29th marks a dream come true, 10, 11 years in the making. As Omi said, it’s time for South Asians to see themselves as protagonists in action films. In future casting, why not a South Asian as a Marvel hero, Superman, or other iconic characters? Representation matters. We are the wealthiest ethnic minority in the U.S., yet we have very little say in shaping media and culture. It’s time we have a seat at the table.

I hope this film inspires others to look in that direction. Don’t miss it on August 29th; we need all your support. My dream is for this movie to become another Rocky, a story that resonates and inspires audiences for years to come.

Omi: I really want people to see American Warrior when it releases on August 29th in theatres. It will also be available for rent or streaming afterwards. I truly believe this film represents the next evolution of Indian-American cinema, breaking ground and showing South Asians in roles and careers we rarely see on screen.

This film gives young South Asians, especially those interested in sports, a chance to see themselves reflected in new ways. It sends the message that they, too, can dream big, whether it’s becoming the next Michael Jordan, a famous boxer like Mike Tyson, or excelling in any field they’re passionate about. Stories like this are essential to inspire the next generation.

It’s also important for South Asian parents who may traditionally envision conventional career paths for their children. Seeing these stories can open their minds to new possibilities and encourage them to support their children’s passions. American Warrior is a powerful example of South Asians stepping out of their comfort zones and pursuing something different, and that’s what makes it so exciting.

Mehak: I’m so grateful to speak with you both; I will definitely watch this film. Thank you both for your time!

Vishy and Omi: Thank you, Mehak. Thanks to Anokhi Media!

American Warrior

Theatre Release – Friday, August 29

Directed by Gustavo Martin Benites

Written by Gustavo Martin, Matt Anthony, Vishy Ayyar

Starring – Vishy Ayyar, Danny Trejo, Omi Vaidya, Taylor Treadwell, Veronica Falcón, Andrew M. Gray, and more.

Watch the Trailer: American Warrior

