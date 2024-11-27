Must-Watch or Pass? Your Definitive Guide to the Upcoming Bollywood Films This Winter

Get ready to explore the most awaited Hindi film releases of November and December 2024. This article isn’t just about listing what’s coming to theatres; we’re going beyond the basics to analyze which films are worth your time. We’re breaking down the buzz around these titles from gripping thrillers to heartwarming family dramas. Whether it’s a must-watch masterpiece or a forgettable misfire, we’ll help you decide what’s worth your ticket money.

Are you curious why some films might not cut? We’re serving the unfiltered truth. Whether it’s a weak script, underwhelming performances, or overhyped promotions, we’re calling out why certain films might fall flat. So, get ready for a rollercoaster of genres and emotions as we decide the hits and misses of this season!

Dive into the full lineup of Hindi films hitting theatres this November and December. Based on official announcements from producers and production houses, the schedule includes exciting titles like The Sabarmati Report, Dhadak 2, Naam, Chhaava, Vanvaas, Welcome to the Jungle, and more.

Keep an eye on this space as we bring you all the latest updates and insights!

Metro… In Dino

An anthology film, Metro… In Dino presenting four unique tales delving into the complexities of contemporary relationships, this project serves as a spin-off to the 2007 classic Life…in a Metro. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the movie explores the intricacies of love, connection, and modern-day challenges.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 29th November 2024. The trailer is yet to be released, but as soon as it drops, we’ll update this article with the link to watch.

Metro… In Dino: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

The film acts as an independent sequel to the cult classic Life in a Metro, delving into the intricate challenges and complexities of modern relationships. I still remember watching Life in a Metro and being captivated by its simplicity and heartfelt storytelling. With this sequel, I’m hoping to experience that same magic, exploring diverse life stories while reflecting on the raw and relatable realities of love and connections.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Vanvaas

Renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma, known for the blockbuster Gadar 2, returns with another poignant tale exploring the depths of family relationships in his latest project, Vanvaas. This heart-wrenching drama stars Utkarsh Sharma alongside the legendary Nana Patekar, promising an emotionally charged cinematic experience.

The highly anticipated film Vanvaas is set to release on 20th December 2024.

Vanvaas: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

Vanvaas offers a profound and emotional journey into the complexities of family bonds, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and relationships. With its powerful narrative and heartfelt storytelling, the film promises to resonate deeply with audiences. It’s a must-watch for those who appreciate thought-provoking and emotionally driven cinema.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Humari Shaadi

Humari Shaadi is a Bollywood comedy directed by Ravi Kant Singh, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Ravi Kant Singh in the lead roles. The film follows a lighthearted narrative, blending humour with romance. The trailer is yet to be released, but as soon as it drops, we’ll update this article with the link to watch.

The film is produced by Laxman Seth Bandal, Sham Gaikwad, and Ravi Kant Singh, the movie will now hit theatres on December 20, 2024, after an initial delay from its original September 20 release date.

Humari Shaadi : A Must-Watch or a Pass?

I’m going to skip Humari Shaadi. No offence, but I’m not a fan of Jacqueline Fernandez’s acting, and there’s no update on the storyline, so I’m unsure if it’s worth the time. Even though I’ve seen her in other films, it feels like she’s often cast for her looks and persona rather than her acting chops. I feel an actor should bring depth to their role, which she seems to lack. So, I’ll be passing on Humari Shaadi when it releases.

Verdict: PASS

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is a compelling docudrama directed by the visionary Ranjan Chandel and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. With powerful performances from Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, the film brings depth and authenticity to its characters. Set against the tragic events of February 27, 2002, it recounts the unforgettable morning aboard the Sabarmati Express. Drawing inspiration from real-life occurrences, the film delves into the emotional and psychological journey of survival, hope, and resilience in adversity.

Be sure to catch it in theatres, now playing from November 15, 2024.

This piece will go live post-release, and I must say; the film about the Sabarmati incident is outstanding! Audiences are praising the powerful performances, direction, and emotional depth that bring this important story to life.

The Sabarmati Report: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

This film offers a powerful perspective on a tragic chapter of history that has indelibly impacted our understanding of resilience, humanity, and societal challenges. With visionary director Ranjan Chandel at the helm and industry stalwart Ekta Kapoor alongside Shobha Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan backing the production, The Sabarmati Report promises an experience rooted in authenticity and reverence for real events.

The cast, led by the remarkable Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, adds depth and gravity to the story. Massey’s commitment to delivering nuanced performances, paired with Khanna and Dogra’s commanding on-screen presence, ensures the characters resonate with strength and vulnerability. This cinematic journey is not just a recounting of events but an exploration of the courage that endures amidst adversity. The Sabarmati Report is essential for audiences drawn to truth and powerful storytelling.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Welcome to the Jungle

Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle promises a laugh-filled cinematic adventure, boasting a stellar cast. Female leads include Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, while Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and others shine on the male side. The plot follows officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya as they pursue the elusive Raj Solanki. However, their mission takes a dramatic twist when Jay discovers a surprising connection between himself and the criminal.

Welcome to the Jungle is slated to hit theatres on 20th December 2024.

Welcome to the Jungle: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

I’m on the fence about watching Welcome to the Jungle. If I do end up watching it, it’ll surely be to pass the time. I don’t expect the story to make much sense, but I might give it a go for the sheer comedy and laughter riots; though it’s still undecided.

Verdict: UNCERTAIN

Zero Se Restart

Vidhu Vinod Chopra presents Zero Se Restart, a documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of 12th Fail – available on Netflix, which is a must-watch film. The documentary delves into the creative journey behind 12th Fail. It explores themes of rediscovery and lost dreams, with nostalgic visuals. Premiering at IFFI in Goa on November 21, it takes viewers through the filmmaking process, from writing to release. The film based on Anurag Pathak’s book, tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s journey from poverty to becoming an IPS officer, making it a deeply motivational and insightful watch.

Zero Se Restart will hit theatres on December 13 2024.

Zero Se Restart: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Zero Se Restart takes us behind the scenes of his acclaimed film 12th Fail, offering a deeper look into the filmmaking process. The documentary weaves together nostalgia and themes of rediscovery, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking motivation and insight into the creative journey. I’m excited to watch it!

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Chhaava

The film Chhaava is a historical epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It serves as the official cinematic adaptation of the renowned Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, promising a compelling portrayal of the courageous leader’s life and legacy.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to storm theaters on December 5, 2024. With Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava initially scheduled for release just a day later, on December 6, the makers are reconsidering their plans. To avoid a box-office showdown in such a competitive timeframe, discussions are underway to adjust the release date of Chhaava, ensuring both films get their deserved spotlight.

Chhaava: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

Vicky Kaushal steps into uncharted territory as a fierce action hero in Chhaava, portraying the valiant Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser showcases his epic battles, a remarkable physical transformation, and the spirit of the Maratha king who upheld Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb, while Rashmika Mandanna shines as Yesubai Bhonsale. With music by A. R. Rahman, Chhaava promises a gripping mix of history, action, and drama that’s not to be missed!

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Apna Amitabh

The film Apna Amitabh tells the story of Vijay, a young boy from a small village named Dakita Meerganj. Vijay, a ninth-grade student at a government school, idolizes Amitabh Bachchan and mimics his style. Born into a marginalized caste, his father, Anna Jamadar, works as a village cleaner, a fact that subjects Vijay to mockery from the villagers, who label him Anna Safaiwale ka Beta. The film explores themes of caste discrimination and politics, making it a poignant social drama.

The Hindi feature film A Story of Cleaning Warriors has unveiled its trailer and poster, with the movie scheduled for release in cinemas across India and internationally. We’ll update this article to include the release date for you.

Apna Amitabh: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon whose influence extends far beyond India, and he is adored by fans worldwide for his immense talent, humility, and charisma. I’ve even visited his Juhu residence to catch a glimpse of him and once saw him at a press event in Mumbai. This upcoming film, a first-of-its-kind tribute to his legacy, is an unmissable celebration of his incredible journey. I’m eagerly looking forward to watching it as it honours one of the greatest actors in cinema history.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan returns with Sitaare Zameen Par, the highly awaited sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish movie Campeones and stars Aamir alongside Genelia D’Souza and Darsheel Safary. Focusing on Down Syndrome, the film champions inclusivity and equality, with Aamir supported by nine boys with special abilities who help him face life’s challenges. Aamir promises this sequel will exceed the emotional depth of the original.

Scheduled for release on December 25, 2024, the film marks Aamir’s comeback after two years since Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer for the film is not out yet. We will update this article once the trailer is available.

Sitaare Zameen Par: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

In my previous articles, I’ve shared how Taare Zameen Par deeply resonated with me. Diagnosed with dyslexia as a child, I faced numerous challenges, including changing five schools and failing several classes. At that time, dyslexia was rarely discussed or understood. Thanks to Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, awareness about this learning disorder grew, allowing people to understand its reality better.

I’m surely watching Sitaare Zameen Par because I believe it will once again teach us valuable lessons. The film promises to highlight important social issues, and I’m excited to see how it builds on the legacy of its predecessor. Aamir Khan’s dedication to raising awareness and offering new perspectives will make this film a powerful experience for audiences.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a captivating romantic drama directed by Shazia Iqbal, crafted from a script by Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal. Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra, this film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in leading roles.

Prepare for an emotional journey in theatres on November 22, 2024. Following its theatrical run, Dhadak 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Dharma Productions has officially announced the film, though the trailer has yet to be released, as soon as it drops, we’ll update this article with the link for you to watch.

Dhadak 2: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

For those who loved Dhadak, this sequel promises to reignite that mix of romance and emotion. I found the first Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter deeply moving. Although the trailer for Dhadak 2 hasn’t been released yet, there’s plenty of excitement building around it. With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles, we anticipate they’ll bring fresh energy and depth to this story. Given the reputation of Karan Johar’s productions for rich storytelling and emotional impact, Dhadak 2 is expected to deliver a contemporary take on love that’s raw, heartfelt, and beautifully bittersweet. This film will surely be one to watch for fans of powerful romances.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

Badass Ravi Kumar

The Xpose franchise raises the stakes with Badass Ravi Kumar, where Himesh Reshammiya reprises his iconic role as Ravi Kumar. This action-packed musical extravaganza sees Ravi take on ten powerful villains, delivering intense drama and unforgettable music.

Originally slated for an October 11, 2024 release, the film has now been rescheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

Badass Ravi Kumar: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

I’ve always been a huge fan of Himesh Reshammiya’s music; it’s simply unforgettable! His songs are the kind you can play on a loop, dance to for hours, and never get tired of. However, when it comes to his acting, I have to admit it’s not my cup of tea. While The Xpose didn’t impress me much in terms of its soundtrack, acting, or storyline, I still admire Himesh Reshammiya’s musical brilliance overall. However, based on my experience with the first film, I’d have to give Badass Ravi Kumar a pass for similar reasons.

Verdict: PASS

Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is an upcoming Bollywood drama directed by Dhiraj Kumar, featuring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in the lead roles. While the film’s music composer is yet to be revealed, the production team includes Shravan Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar, and Azaan Ali.

The film is slated for release in theatres on November 22, 2024. The trailer is yet to be released, but as soon as it drops, we’ll update this article with the link to watch.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: A Must-Watch or a Pass?



Although I’m not a fan of Pulkit Samrat, I’ll likely watch Suswagatam Khushaamadeed for Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister. The teaser* for the film is out, but the full trailer has yet to be released. It’s still too early to predict how the film will unfold, but I’m curious how it turns out.

Verdict: UNCERTAIN

Naam

Naam is a gripping Bollywood drama helmed by Anees Bazmee, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, alongside Bhoomika Chawla and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles. Backed by Snigdha Patel and enriched with a soulful score by Himesh Reshammiya, the film promises an emotional rollercoaster. The story revolves around Vikram (Ajay Devgn), a man who wakes up in the aftermath of a deadly gang clash, devoid of any memories. Saved by Dr. Kavya (Bhoomika Chawla), he begins a new chapter in the tranquil hills of Manali, finding solace with Kavya and her daughter.

However, their peace is short-lived. Three years later, glimpses of Vikram’s buried past emerge, drawing him back to Mumbai. With Riya’s (Sameera Reddy) support, he unravels a tangled web of lies, betrayals, and startling revelations.

After a decade-long delay, Naam is finally hitting theatres on November 22, 2024.

This piece will go live post-release, and I must say; the film is phenomenal! Audiences are raving about the stellar performances, brilliant execution, and the powerful wave of nostalgia it evokes!

Naam: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

For Ajay Devgn fans and Bollywood lovers, Naam is an unmissable experience, finally ending a ten-year wait. Under Bazmee’s expert direction and Reshammiya’s richly composed soundtrack, this film delivers an immersive drama filled with complex storytelling and powerful performances. If you’re yearning to relive the magic of Bollywood from 20 years ago, before the era of flashy VFX and with a pure, nostalgic feel, Naam will take you back to that golden era. Don’t miss out on this journey back in time!

Verdict: MUST WATCH

I Want to Talk

I Want to Talk is a Bollywood drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo as the lead actors. The trailer, recently unveiled by the filmmakers, presents Abhishek Bachchan portraying Arjun, a character with a captivating range of looks that reflect his extraordinary journey through life’s challenges. The story hints at profound life lessons while subtly weaving in situational humour, showcasing Sircar’s signature storytelling style.

The film is set for theatrical release on November 22, 2024.

Set to be published after the film’s release, reports indicate that Amazon Prime Video is likely to acquire its streaming rights. Reviews have been mixed, but many highlight Abhishek Bachchan’s standout performance as a major strength. Critics have praised the heartfelt narrative, commending its ability to resonate emotionally while maintaining a clear and impactful storyline; something often missing in contemporary cinema.

I Want to Talk: A Must-Watch or a Pass?

This film promises to be more than just a cinematic experience; it offers an introspective journey, inviting audiences to view life through a fresh lens. With Shoojit Sircar’s unique blend of humour and emotional depth, paired with Abhishek Bachchan’s nuanced portrayal of Arjun’s layered life, I Want to Talk has the potential to resonate deeply, leaving viewers with lasting reflections. For those who value storytelling that’s both thought-provoking and heartwarming, this is a film not to be missed.

Verdict: MUST WATCH

As we wrap up the year, Hindi Cinema is set to deliver an exciting mix of genres, stories, and stellar performances. Whether you’re planning a cosy movie night or a festive outing with family and friends, the films on this list promise something for everyone. From historical dramas to heartwarming tales and laugh-out-loud comedies, these upcoming releases ensure that your holiday season is filled with entertainment and joy. So, grab your popcorn, book your tickets, and celebrate the magic of cinema as we bid farewell to 2024 on a high note!