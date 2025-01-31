New Year, New Gear: 4 South Asian Activewear Brands to Boost Your Fitness Goals
Fashion Jan 31, 2025
New year, new goals! Many people see a new year as a time to recommit to health goals. This year, let us help you stay consistent and boost your confidence with the right tools: activewear! These four South Asian activewear brands, Kica Active, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, Zymrat, and aastey, are absolutely killing it. They each offer a unique twist to keep you feeling stylish without sacrificing the performance you require from activewear. Whether you’re hitting the gym, practicing yoga, or simply going for a walk, these brands can help you look fabulous and feel your best while keeping you motivated all year long.
January is a month that goes hand-in-hand with new beginnings and a refreshed determination to refocus on pursuing our goals. For many, it’s the perfect time to set health and fitness goals, whether that means joining a gym, starting a yoga routine, or simply getting out for a walk after the workday. Drumming up motivation plays a huge role in achieving your goals, but equipping yourself with the right tools can also make a big difference. Enter activewear! Having the right fit is not just a functional necessity, but for some folks, the right activewear set can give them the confidence and inspiration they need to stay on track with their fitness journeys.
That said, many South Asian brands, such as Kica Active, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, Zymrat, and aastey are stepping up to deliver stylish activewear options. However, these brands also provide sustainable, performance-driven fits that are breathable, keep moisture away, support movement, are comfortable, have pockets (a personal favourite of mine), and much more. If a fabulous fusion of functionality, culture, and innovation is something you’re seeking in activewear, you’ll definitely want to learn more about four South Asian brands that definitely won’t disappoint you!
Kica Active
Kica Active, based in India, was founded in 2017 by Aneesha Labroo, who has always been enthusiastic about fitness. Labroo shares that she grasped “…the transformative power of living a healthy life in my mid 20’s. With this realisation, came the desire to spread it to other women. At the heart of it, my aim is to create a community of all ages and walks of life that support and motivate each other to stay healthy and fit, through movement.”
With this in mind, according to The Citizen, while living in New York, Labroo saw the need in the market “…for a good, affordable, Indian activewear clothing brand.” And that’s exactly what she delivered with Kica Active. Kica offers a variety of products, from leggings to sports bras that are both affordable and high-quality. A couple of things I really appreciate on the website is the fabric guide to help you choose the right material for you and your goals, and I love how in-depth the product descriptions are so you know exactly how each product will benefit you. That said, if you’re looking for budget-friendly activewear that doesn’t compromise quality, Kica Active is a great option!
HRX by Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has many talents, including being an entrepreneur. He ventured off the big screen to become co-owner of HRX, which was founded in 2013. According to GQ India, Roshan partnered with “Afsar Zaidi, who is the co-founder and CEO of HRX,” to bring the brand and its community to life.
HRX is a one-stop-shop for high-performance activewear for men and women, fitness equipment, footwear, eyewear, and more. The brand is known for providing high-quality activewear that supports intense training. I really love the variety of colours and products they offer; all of which seem very comfortable. Whether you’re looking for a bright coloured shirt, a pair of compression tights, eyewear for an outdoor workout, or a lightweight hoodie, HRX has you covered. What’s more is that they have such a strong community that encourages people to push themselves to achieve their fitness goals. Overall, I appreciate what Roshan and Zaidi have built with HRX as it’s so much more than clothing – it’s a way of life.
Zymrat
Zymrat was founded by Ujjawal Asthana and Ankita Riva in India in 2018. They saw a need in the market for quality activewear as there people became more interested in health and wellness. The two sought to fill this need by spending extra dollars on the highest quality materials, which results in Zymrat producing “extremely comfortable performance wear products and athleisure.” In addition, the company “…use[s] revolutionary technologies to make [their] products high performing, durable, and unique.”
For example, their technology has enabled them to make activewear with anti-odour capabilities. Other items in their collection help you to stay cool during your workouts as Zymrat’s “trademark 3D knitting technology…create[s] mini air pockets.” If that’s not good enough though, Zymrat “…operate[s] on a production on demand, zero inventory model. Hence, [they] are also sustainable and zero waste!” Unreal! Therefore, if you’re looking for high-intensity activewear to get you through even the most grueling workouts, Zymrat is worth checking out.
aastey
Jeevika Tyagi and Kanupriya Mundhra co-founded aastey in 2020. They were both busy and feeling the effects of burnout from work, so to overcome this they “…coined the term, live aastey.“ The company is “…india’s first & now the largest size-inclusive sustainable athleisure brand.” In addition, aastey places sustainability at the core of their company values, ensuring that “everything from sourcing to manufacturing to packaging is done in the most sustainable manner possible.“ What I find beautiful is that Tyagi and Mundhra have been able to create a community of women who are empowered to “live aastey.” Whether you’re looking for a gorgeous collection of leggings to choose from (they offer so many colour options), cycling shorts (my personal favourite), sports bras, or scrunchies, aastley has got you covered. They are definitely worth checking out!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @hrxbrand
Devika Goberdhan | Features Editor - Fashion
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
