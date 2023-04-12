Now that we are in the full spirit of Spring it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at what the ramps from the biggest shows in South Asia have to offer this season! From the runways of Colombo Fashion Week in Sri Lanka to India’s FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week and Pakistan’s PFDC Fashion Week, check out our Spring 2023 trend report right here!

Rashi Bindra better known as Rashi Styles is an award winning stylist and planner. She began her career in Montréal and expanded to Toronto. From boutique fashion shows, to styling editorials, commercials, campaigns and independent features; she is one of the only South Asian Creatives that is dominating both industries. Connect with Rashi: www.instagram.com/rashistyles The end of 2022 leading into 2023 saw a radical change in how women perceive themselves and how much the South Asian global community has evolved. The ownership of one’s sexuality, femininity and heritage while still keeping up with the current times has certainly been highlighted in the upcoming international South Asian fashion trends.

Jackets & Blazers

Fusion is here to stay and it is here to stay in a very bold way. Designers such as Manish Malhota, Abirr N’ Nanki, Payal Singhal and even Anju Modi paired jackets with lehenghas, straight mermaid skirts and even with sarees.

Creams, Neutrals, Whites & Blacks

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI alongside Colombo Fashion Week (CFW) and Pakistan Fashion Week (PFDC) saw a strong emphasis on whites, creams and gold for a classic touch on modern trends, along with black being a dominant colour. Even though one would fairly assume as we head into spring that pastels would be the way to go, it seems standing out in blacks and whites was a recurring trend amongst all designers.

Sexy Blouses Are Back

This season it’s all about silhouettes; and a common thread is designers are designing keeping a woman’s curve in mind. Blouses are unapologetically sexy and short; showing us bralettes and corset tops giving a South Asian take on the drop waist trend.

Sarees

The Saree has always been the most elegant piece of clothing a woman can wear and this season it is here to stay. We are seeing jackets over sarees, double draping, tassels, mirror work and 3d motifs.

These trends will also be seen in the 2023 bridal where as brides shy away from red and pinks and lean towards burnt oranges, burgundy, patch work, blues and even lilacs. We will still see a heavy lean on whites, cream and gold with double draping here to stay.

Main Image Photo Credit: PS Images/FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/RISE