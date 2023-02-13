Bhumi Pednekar Is Serving Solid JLo Vibes In Stunning Gown

Bollywood beauty (and Stardust Award winner) Bhumi Pednekar’s style vibe is something we are all obsessing over. She’s fearless when it comes to her looks and we can’t get enough. However this time around we simply stan her latest look which is serving serious JLo vibes from head-to-heels. Check out her full look here!

If there’s anyone who is crushing the sexy looks, it’s Bhumi Pednekar.

She flaunted her abs in an emerald green cutout gown that was a perfect silhouette by Gretel Z. Milano, and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.

She stunned in the halter neck ensemble that featured a floor-sweeping train. The satin gown was a showstopper at the the awards show she attended.

We can’t wait to see her future looks!