Celebrating 5 Talented South Asian LGBTQIA+ Brands And Fashion Designers

Pride Month is an important time to recognize the incredibly brave efforts of those who took part in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, where the LGBTQIA+ stood their ground and fought back against authorities. This changed the game for the LGBTQIA+ community. Each year, during Pride Month many people come together to continue to also celebrate the accomplishments of those who continue to move the needle for the community today. For example, our list of five talented LGBTQIA+ fashion designers showcases the incredible work of South Asian individuals, such as Mayyur Girotra, Param Sahib Singh, Amesh Wijesekera, Sumiran Kabir Sharma, and Ayushman Mitra.

With Pride Month drawing to a close, we would be remiss not to showcase some supremely talented South Asian LGBTQIA+ designers. But, I have to say that although their collections are stunning, I’m also really moved by the work they are doing behind the scenes to continue to move the needle for the LGBTQIA+ community. These efforts are so important and are a testament to the incredible strength and passion they possess, and we are here to celebrate all of it!

We wrap up our celebration of #PrideMonth2024 with this list of five incredible LGBTQIA+ fashion designers who are doing fabulous work both on and off the runway!

Mayyur Girotra

Mayyur Girotra, who is based in India, is living his best design life, one day at a time and we love that for him. He began his career in fashion in 2009 and there has been no stopping the Creative Director of Mayyur Girotra Couture. Since Mayyur launched his brand he’s become, “…one of the sought-after designers for the leading actresses and actors in India, while also spreading his couturier prowess by designing for royalties, cricketers and polo players.” Today, he has a number of stores in the United States and a location in the United Kingdom. What’s so admirable about Mayyur though is his commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community. For example, in 2023, he was the first South Asian designer to open New York Pride “…with a runway show at SoHo’s Ave India Design Collective to debut his first ready-to-wear capsule, “Aikya,” [which is] Sanskrit for unity,” according to Yahoo.

In addition, in 2024, he debuted his latest collection that highlights “…authenticity, individuality and love with his new Pride collection, ‘Ride to Pride,’” earlier this month, according to Lifestyle Asia. Mayyur explains that “Designing for Pride is deeply personal to me, inspired by my connection with the LGBTQ+ community and my desire to celebrate inclusivity and diversity. It’s about honouring the journey of the community and contributing to acceptance and equality because it’s more than just a dialogue to me.” Did I mention that his designs are absolutely unreal and incorporate so many layers of South Asian culture flawlessly? Don’t sleep on Mayyur friends!

Param Sahib Singh

If you haven’t heard about the Delhi-based wonder that is Param Sahib Singh, where have you been?! We won’t dwell on that though as I am here to right this issue. According to Medium, … Singh, [is] a queer artist and fashion designer, [who] fearlessly portrays truth through his colourful illustrations and personal style, challenging oppressive gender norms.” I would describe his creations as being pop-art, but make it fashion. More than that, Singh’s pieces are made to order and are thoughtfully crafted to weave a story through each designs, such as with his bridalwear, accessories, and footwear collections. Nonetheless, what I appreciate most about Singh is his strength. Throughout his career, he’s been subjected to a lot of support, but also many awful naysayers. Despite this, Singh’s “…work [continues to] break barriers by showcasing Sikh men embracing their queerness, ” explains Medium. I think that’s incredible and I look forward to seeing Singh smash barriers and keep on showcasing his incredible talents!

Amesh Wijesekera

Amesh Wijesekera, who is originally from England, grew up in Sri Lanka, where he would eventually complete schooling at the Academy of Design. While he was subject to varying levels of torment from people in Sri Lanka, “…where homosexuality is still a punishable offense,” this did not taint the love and inspiration his home would give to his craft, according to Them. In fact, Not Just A Label highlights that in 2019, Wijesekera was the “…opening designer of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week [in] Berlin supported by the “Mercedes Benz fashion talents” programme: highlighting local craft, contemporary design and “made in Sri Lanka” to a global audience.” In the same year, Wijesekera launched a label of his own, AMESH, “…as a refuge for fellow members of the queer community who, like him, are using fashion as a tool for self-discovery,” explains Vogue India. Meanwhile, the most recent collection, “THREADS,” debuted at London Fashion Week. The collection integrates beautiful patterns, fabrics, and materials that were repurposed, which is something that is deeply important to Wijesekera. What I love about Wijesekera’s work is that every piece feels thoughtful, while maintaining a whimsical nature with bold colours. Trust me, there are so many layers to Wijesekera’s designs, you’ll never tire of it so be sure to check them out!

Sumiran Kabir Sharma

I can identify with with Sumiran Kabir Sharma’s story, as I also went to school for one thing and then experienced zigs and zags in the road that brought me to where I was meant to be. Sharma started off pursuing a career in engineering, but “…after realizing their true goal in life in 2009, Sharma enrolled in a design program,” notes Them. Sharma received an accolade for their “…graduate collection…in 2013.” Then, Sharma followed up this success by launching their brand, Anaam, and opened up their “…first flagship store and studio in New Delhi” in 2015, according to Not Just A Label. The collections are comprised of upcycled pieces that make great use of colours and patterns.

Another important aspect that Sharma weaves into their craft is “…gender neutrality, [which is] inspired by Sharma’s mother, who did labor-intensive work that was otherwise reserved for men,” explains Them. Today, Sharma is committed to making clothing without concerning themselves with gender, instead they “…design for a soul.” In addition, Sharma has been vocal throughout the years on this topic, sharing that “fashion has always been more accepting of any sensitive issues, especially with gender and sexuality worldwide. The queer movement was not a fad and that has been proven. Who knows, one day…we will have fashion weeks with no men’s or women’s wear categories, just fashion. Human > gender,” according to The Voice of Fashion. I think it’s so powerful to have a way to create the change you want to see in the world and I applaud Sharma for their efforts using fashion to make such a powerful statement. I am so excited to see how Sharma continues to express themselves and help others to embrace their true selves.

Ayushman Mitra

Last, but not least, there is Ayushman Mitra whose label Bobo Calcutta employs designs are that colourful, full of patterns, uses different textures, and works toward achieving so much more. Teen Vogue reports that the label, Bobo Calcutta, , “…dared to bring a rainbow, queer aesthetic to Indian style when the masses were sticking to muted, softer tones in their clothing.” Mitra, who identifies as queer, uses his clothing to express themselves. In fact, Mitra shares that “being a designer has given me the courage to address liberation of love, queer rights, and animal welfare. These are subjects that were earlier not part of the fashion fabric of India. What my work does now is it initiates a conversation,” highlights Telegraph India. I am obsessed with Mitra’s design – they truly do make you feel joyous when you see them, so I can only imagine how powerful wearing them would be. Don’t miss out on this fabulous designer, trust me!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @mayyurgirotracouture