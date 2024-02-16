Gaurav Gupta, the Indian fashion designer, exhibited his spring-summer collection at the Paris Fashion Week on January 25, showcasing Indian culture through fashion clothing. The collection features stunning clothing pieces that captivated fans with their beauty. And as per usual Gupta continued to wow us with his incredible attention to detail.

Named “Aarohanam” after the concept of an ascending scale in Indian music, Gupta seamlessly blended his signature futuristic pleated and sculptural designs with a fresh approach. The collection showcased dramatic, intricately embellished tailoring characterized by structured shoulders and corsetry elements, complemented by pleated dhoti pants or elegantly draped skirts. Utilizing 20 distinct traditional embroidery techniques from India, Gupta added a textured irregularity and a striking snakeskin effect to his embellished bolero jackets.

Representing the sacred feminine in Indian philosophy, Kundalini snakes were a recurring motif in the collection. Their graceful forms subtly intertwined with the sweeping swirls of Gupta’s distinctive designs, most notably highlighted in a bridal gown with a train that gracefully extended across the width of the aisle at the American Cathedral, selected as the season’s venue.

Metallic pieces resembled serpents and birds, serving as intricate adornments; a molten golden bodice provided a protective armour-like encasement for the chest, while symbolic medallions held together a draped black jersey dress at key chakra points. In silver, Gupta’s designs conjured images of shifting sand or molten lava, with sculpted protrusions emerging gracefully from embroidered fabric, enhancing shoulders or hips.

Vibrant red hues symbolized the fiery passion within, showcased in designs like a striking embroidered crop top that extended into gloved hands.

The brand isn’t currently planning to expand its retail presence beyond India, it has made substantial investments in celebrity styling, yielding significant success. The trend of dressing celebrities began organically, gaining momentum through word of mouth. In 2019, the brand forged a partnership with Maison Bose, a luxury communication consultancy based in Los Angeles and led by Hema Bose. This collaboration has been instrumental in securing partnerships with notable figures such as Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Beyoncé for Gaurav Gupta.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/gauravguptaofficial