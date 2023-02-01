Karisma Kapoor is getting ready for a serious comeback in Bollywood. Buoyed by her latest web series “Brown” being included in Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. With “Brown” being the only South Asian content selected as part of Berlinale, we are keeping a close eye on this ‘much adored ’90s icon’s comeback. So, when we saw her latest shots on Insta we instantly fell in love with her all over again. The luscious green Anarkali gave us regal vibes and has us dreaming of a Spring full of possibilities for her and for us!

Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly the queen who can pulled off yet ethnic wear. She played muse to fashion designer Punit Balana and picked a green Anarkali. Karisma’s Anarkali had a plunging neckline, and long sleeves.

It featured silver zari borders and embroidery work with silver resham threads. She wore this over churidar pajamas that also featured silver zari work. We love the crushed silk look throughout.

Karisma completed her look with a matching green satin dupatta and accessorised her look with gold jhumkas from the house of Jet Gems.

We are loving her style breakthrough and can’t wait to see what else she has in store!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com