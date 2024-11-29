Fashion / The Desi Influencers You Should Follow For The Best Fashion Inspos

The Desi Influencers You Should Follow For The Best Fashion Inspos

Fashion Nov 29, 2024

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Devika Goberdhan | Features Editor - Fashion

Author

Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE