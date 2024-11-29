The Desi Influencers You Should Follow For The Best Fashion Inspos
Fashion Nov 29, 2024
Looking for some inspiration to refresh your Indian attire or more contemporary looks? Check out our list of fashion influencers that will be sure to have you looking and feeling your absolute best!
Are you tired of rummaging through the depths of your closet only to discover that you simply don’t have anything to wear? Or, frankly, if you’re just looking for a reason to go shopping, I’ve got you covered. Be prepared to refresh your social media feed with some serious style inspiration as we’ve got a list of South Asian fashion influencers who will have you sleighing all season long (and then some)!
Whether you’re looking for tips to elevate traditional Indian wear or you’re in the market for some Western looks, this list is sure to have you deliver. There’s an influencer that’s bound to fit your vibe!
Check out this list of five fabulous fashion influencers that you should definitely be following. These individuals are trendsetters in their own right, but they’ve used their platforms to do so much more.
Safe to say, this list of influencers will leave you looking your best, but they will also influence you to be your best! You’ve been warned.
Without further ado, read on for more inspo, and be sure to give these influencers a follow! Believe me!
Upon first glance at Komal Pandey’s Instagram feed, you know you’ve hit the fashion inspo jackpot. Her bio makes it very clear that her page is a “fashion only zone,” so you know exactly what you’re in store for. She is certainly very fashion-forward, incorporating bold styles and colours into her wardrobe. What I find really unique though is that she’s able to effortlessly combine “…traditional and contemporary fashion” and Technovans agrees.
Pandey has become a very influential Indian fashion personality with posts that include full glam, simpler looks, skincare, makeup, and more. In addition, InfluGlue reports that Pandey “…graced the ramp at Paris Fashion Week” in 2022, and she has worked with renowned companies like L’Oréal Paris, “…Google and Myntra.” Needless to say, if you give Pandey a follow, you’ll be in company of fashion greatness!
Siddharth Batra
It’s hard not to immediately be obsessed with Siddharth Batra’s unique style. Batra’s looks are bold, fun, experimental, and did I mention that every single look, no matter how simple, is absolutely GIVING! It’s no surprise though as according to Batra’s Instagram bio, the influencer is #24 in Forbes India Top 100 Digital Stars, GQ Most-Influential Young Indian, and Cosmopolitan’s Best Male Fashion+Beauty Influencer.
In fact, Socio Influencer shares that what sets Batra apart from other influencers is the fact that he’s not afraid to try new things by “…fearlessly experiment[ing] with textures, colors, and silhouettes, resulting in looks that are both bold and captivating.”
In addition, what I really appreciate about Batra is that he uses his influence for good by “…amplify[ing] marginalized voices and challenge stereotypes, fostering a more diverse and inclusive fashion community.” With all of these things in mind, you can’t go wrong under Batra’s guidance!
Kritika Khurana, also known as “That Boho Girl” is a very popular Indian influencer with 1.9 million followers. She certainly lives up to her alter ego as her page gives off those boho vibes with every post, whether it’s a traditional Indian look or a more modern look. I love that she’s able to change up her look without missing a beat. According to Locobuzz, “fashion influencer approximately eight years ago by sharing her ‘Outfit of the Day’ posts or using the popular hashtag #OOTD on Instagram.”
Since her early days, she has gained popularity on Instagram and YouTube and has worked with “…brands like L’Oreal, Myntra, Knorr, and Pure Sense underscoring her influence and impact in the world of fashion and lifestyle.” Also, she made the Times 40 under 40 list. No big deal! As such, if you’re looking for someone to give inspiration for boho fashion fits, I would highly recommend giving Khurana a follow – her style is flawless, while being effortless. Stunning!
Juhi Godambe Jain
Juhi Godambe Jain has 550K followers on Instagram and continues to gain steam as a popular fashion influencer and entrepreneur. Her feed is filled with family (very important), but she makes it fashion. She serves up both traditional and modern outfits that absolutely slay, and they’re easy enough to recreate. What stood out to me on her page is that she always shows off her accessories because let’s face it, the accessories can make or break a fit. Therefore, I really appreciate that she offers up the whole package on her page as inspo to her followers.
But, Jain is more than just a fashion influencer. According to InfluGlue, “she is also a full-time stylist and has created her own fashion brand ‘Arabella.’” The line is absolutely gorgeous with very whimsical pieces that are flowy and feminine. You can’t miss by giving Jain a follow – trust me!
Aashna Shroff
With 1 million followers and being dubbed by Cosmopolitan as Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2024, it was a no-brainer to include Indian influencer, Aashna Shroff, on this list. Socio Influencer shares that “…Shroff curates ensembles that effortlessly blend sophistication with contemporary flair…seamlessly transitioning from chic streetwear to haute couture with unparalleled grace.”
In addition, while I can certainly appreciate that Shroff has a more elevated style, she maintains an authentic presence and a vibe that I think many people can relate to. I love that she jumps between traditional Indian looks and Western wear so easily, and makes even the most casual outfits appear luxurious.
What made me appreciate her vibe even more is the fact that “She utilizes her platform to champion diversity, body positivity, and inclusivity within the industry, challenging norms and fostering a more inclusive narrative.” If you’re looking to take your fashion game to another level this holiday season, whether you want to use simple pieces or go full glam, Shroff is your girl!
Devika Goberdhan | Features Editor - Fashion
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
