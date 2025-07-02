Cover Story: From Sidelines To Spotlights – How South Asians Are Rewriting The North American Sports Narrative

Because celebrating representation isn’t just nice, it’s necessary.

A Seat at the Table… Finally

For decades, the North American sports landscape felt like a party we were invited to watch, not join. When highlight reels rolled or trading cards shuffled, South Asian faces were conspicuously absent. We were expected to excel in lecture halls, boardrooms, and maybe a cricket pitch back in our hometowns, not on NFL sidelines or under the bright lights of a WWE arena. That invisibility seeped into our collective psyche: if you never see someone who looks like you landing a dunk or lacing up skates, it’s easy to believe you don’t belong there either.

Part of the silence came from structural barriers. Many immigrant households funneled their limited resources into “safe” careers, keeping expensive equipment-heavy sports out of reach. Community role models urged medicine over motorsport, accounting over ice hockey, leaving little room for touchdown dreams. Add to that a lack of culturally competent coaching and negligible media coverage, and the pipeline for South Asian talent resembled a straw: narrow, fragile, and far too easy to crimp.

Yet the tide has turned with a generation that refuses to shrink itself. Growing diaspora communities now fund youth leagues, corporates sponsor diversity initiatives, and social media ensures every breakout performance travels at lightspeed, from Surrey to Surat. Parents who once favoured textbooks over tee-boxes are cheering pitch-side, smartphones aloft. The conversation has shifted from “Why would you?” to “Why not you?”

And so, across football fields, wrestling rings, ice rinks, racetracks, and golf courses, South Asian athletes and coaches aren’t merely clocking in, they’re rewriting the record books. They are breaking tackles, pinning opponents, carving tight turns on fresh ice, and walking eighteen holes with the calm assurance that comes from knowing they earned their spot the hard way. Every debut, every contract, every hard-fought comeback is a rebuttal to the old stereotypes that said we were built for spreadsheets, not scoreboards.

The ripple effect is profound: broadcasters learn to pronounce our surnames, scouts widen their search grids, and young fans finally see mirrors instead of windows. Representation isn’t a nice-to-have garnish; it’s nourishment for ambition. These pioneers prove that South Asians don’t just deserve a seat at the athletic table, we can headline the banquet.

The Trailblazers, One by One

Arshdeep Bains – NHL

Arshdeep Bains, born on January 9, 2001, in Surrey, British Columbia, is a Canadian professional ice hockey player and one of the few Punjabi Sikh athletes to play in the National Hockey League. After going undrafted, he steadily climbed the ranks in major junior hockey with the Red Deer Rebels and made history during the 2021–2022 season by leading the Western Hockey League in scoring with 112 points, becoming the first player of South Asian descent to win the Bob Clarke Trophy.

This breakout year led to a contract with his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks. He began his professional career with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League, where he made a strong impression and was eventually called up to the National Hockey League in 2024. Arshdeep is known for his strong two-way game, determination, and playmaking ability, and continues to be a trailblazer and role model for young South Asian athletes in Canada and around the world.

“For my whole life, I’ve tried to put my foot in the door at every level I’ve been to and it’s no different here. It’s been a heck of a journey.” Reflecting On His Journey To The NHL

Highlights:

Led the Western Hockey League in scoring during the 2021–2022 season with 112 points, becoming the first player of South Asian descent to win the Bob Clarke Trophy.

Made his National Hockey League debut with the Vancouver Canucks on February 20, 2024, becoming just the fourth player of Punjabi heritage to play in the league.

Named Most Valuable Player of the 2024 American Hockey League All-Star Challenge, after a standout performance representing the Pacific Division.



Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) – WWE

Jinder Mahal, born Yuvraj Singh Dhesi on July 19, 1986, in Calgary, Alberta, is a Canadian professional wrestler of Punjabi Sikh heritage. He began his wrestling career in 2004 on the independent circuit and joined WWE in 2010, making his main roster debut in 2011.

Early in his WWE career, he was paired with The Great Khali and later became part of the 3MB stable with Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre. After being released in 2014, Jinder returned to WWE in 2016 with a new look and renewed focus, leading to the biggest moment of his career in 2017 when he defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion, the first wrestler of Indian descent to hold the title.

He held the championship for nearly six months and later won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 34, along with two reigns as WWE 24/7 Champion. Outside the ring, Jinder holds a degree in business with a focus on communications and culture from the University of Calgary and is the nephew of legendary wrestler Gama Singh. Known as the “Modern Day Maharaja,” Jinder Mahal remains a trailblazer and symbol of South Asian pride in the world of professional wrestling.

“The secret to my success is persistence. You never know when the break is going to come, so you have to keep plugging away.” Reflects His Mindset & Journey

Highlights:

Won the WWE Championship in 2017 , becoming the first wrestler of Indian descent to hold the title.



Captured the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.



Made a successful comeback in 2016 , transforming his career and rising from mid-card talent to main event status.

Jujhar Khaira – NHL

Jujhar Khaira is a Canadian professional ice hockey forward currently playing for the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League. Born on August 13, 1994, in Surrey, British Columbia, Khaira was drafted 63rd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Oilers on November 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL, following Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra.

Over his NHL career, Khaira has played for the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild, recording 80 points (33 goals, 47 assists) in 337 regular-season games. He has also appeared in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers. In the 2024–25 season, Khaira played for the Syracuse Crunch before being traded to the Abbotsford Canucks in March 2025.

“You think about it, at the back of your mind, always. Growing up as a kid, playing street hockey, you always picture it in your head as you’re playing. It’s a reality now, and it feels good.” On His NHL Debut & First Goal

Highlights:

NHL Debut and Cultural Milestone: Khaira made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers on November 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the league, following Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra.

First NHL Goal: On January 16, 2017, Khaira scored his first NHL goal in a 3–1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Career Highs with Edmonton Oilers: During the 2017–18 NHL season, Khaira achieved career highs with the Oilers, recording 11 goals, 10 assists, and 21 points in 69 games.

Sahith Theegala – PGA Tour (Golf)

Sahith Theegala is a 27-year-old American professional golfer of Indian descent, born in Orange, California, and raised in Chino Hills. A standout at Pepperdine University, he won major collegiate awards including the Haskins, Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus Awards in 2020 before turning pro the same year.

Known for his creative shot-making and strong short game, Theegala secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship in 2023 and has earned a reputation for integrity, famously self-reporting a penalty at the 2024 Tour Championship. As of mid-2025, he ranks among the world’s top 35 golfers and continues to be an exciting talent to watch on the tour.

“My parents raised me to be resilient and not to let your guard down at any point, and if you have an opportunity, might as well make the most out of it. One of the main things is just seeing my parents’ journey to the states and how they managed to raise me and my younger brother and give us such a good life. The hardships that they went through and the hardship some other family went through, keeping that at the back of my mind has really grounded me as a person. I’m really blessed and thankful that my parents and grandparents put me in this position to be able to succeed. I definitely that Asian heritage part is a big of why I’ve reached this point.” On His Indian Heritage & Its Impact

Highlights:

Secured his first PGA Tour victory in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, finishing 21-under-par and winning by two strokes.

Achieved a top-10 finish by tying for 9th place at the 2023 Masters Tournament , marking his best performance in a major championship.

Finished 3rd at the 2024 Tour Championship, demonstrating his consistency and skill among the PGA Tour’s elite players.

Sanjay Lal – NFL Coach

Sanjay Lal is a seasoned NFL coach with over 17 years of experience, currently serving as the Wide Receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Born on July 23, 1969, in London, England, Lal moved to Plano, Texas, during seventh grade, where he began playing football. He played college football as a walk-on at UCLA and later at the University of Washington, where he was part of the 1991 National Championship team and earned induction into the Husky Hall of Fame.

After a brief professional playing career with the Oakland Raiders, St. Louis Rams, and the Scottish Claymores, Lal transitioned into coaching. He began his coaching career at Miramonte High School in California, leading the team to five North Coast Section Championships and one state title. Lal’s NFL coaching journey includes stints with the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks. Notably, he coached DK Metcalf to a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and helped Geno Smith achieve a 100.9 passer rating in 2022. Lal joined the Chargers in 2024, bringing his extensive experience and attention to detail to develop the team’s wide receivers.

“Every play you’re in, work on something. Identify it. Get better at some skill. Then when you keep stacking that, you will get better.” Emphasizing The Importance Of Purposeful Practice

Highlights:

Coached DK Metcalf to a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 , helping elevate the wide receiver’s performance to elite levels.

Helped Geno Smith achieve a 100.9 passer rating in 2022 , playing a crucial role in revitalising the quarterback’s career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Part of the University of Washington’s 1991 National Championship team as a player and later inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame for his contributions.

Sim Bhullar – NBA

Sim Bhullar, born Gursimrana Singh Bhullar on December 2, 1992, in Toronto, Ontario, is a Canadian professional basketball player of Indian descent. Standing at 7 feet 5 inches, he made history in 2015 as the first player of Indian heritage to play in a National Basketball Association game, appearing briefly for the Sacramento Kings and scoring a basket during his debut. He played college basketball at New Mexico State University, where he was a two-time Western Athletic Conference Tournament MVP and set a school record for blocked shots in a single season.

Following his stint in the NBA, Bhullar continued his professional career with the Reno Bighorns in the NBA Development League, earning All-Rookie Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team honours. He later played internationally, winning championships and earning top foreign player recognition in Taiwan’s Super Basketball League. Bhullar’s journey from a Canadian high school standout to an international basketball pioneer has made him a trailblazer for South Asian representation in professional sports.

“Basketball in India can definitely grow. More than a million kids are playing basketball in India and over thousands of coaches who are helping them train. It’s important to develop the kids when they’re younger. I hope to see a couple of Indians in the NBA in next few years.” On His Hope & Ambition For The Next Generation Of South Asian Talent

Highlights:

Became the first player of Indian descent to sign an NBA contract, making history with the Sacramento Kings in 2014.

Made his NBA debut in April 2015, officially becoming the first player of Indian heritage to play in an NBA game and scoring in his debut.

Was a two-time Western Athletic Conference Tournament MVP at New Mexico State University, where he also earned Freshman of the Year honours and set a school record for blocked shots in a single season.

What Comes Next . . .

These athletes aren’t just box-ticking for diversity. They’re rewriting the script. They’re changing scouting expectations. They’re creating room for our kids to dream of NFL fields, NHL rinks, WWE arenas, and PGA championships.

They are, simply put, the blueprint.

And for every South Asian kid wondering if they could ever make it, these names are proof that they can.

Cover Image Photo Credits:

Arshdeep Bains: instagram.com/abbotsfordcanucks/

Jinder Mahal: wwe.com

Jujhal Khaira: sportsforecaster.com/nhl/p/19395

Sahith Theegala: instagram.com/srtheegala/

Sanjay Lal: chargers.com/news/coaching-staff-sanjay-lal-ladd-mcconkey

Sim Bhullar: instagram.com/simbhullar32/