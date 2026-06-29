Business / NAVIGATING WORKPLACE PREJUDICE: A Practical Playbook For South Asian Professionals

NAVIGATING WORKPLACE PREJUDICE: A Practical Playbook For South Asian Professionals

Business Jun 29, 2026

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Kartikey Bhargava | Business Editor

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Kartikey Bhargava is a Toronto-based marketer, writer, and performer with a unique voice at the intersection of technology, history, and culture. An immigrant with a background in marketing and AI, he is the creator of the History of Bharat series a widely read, narrative-driven chronicle reclaiming...

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