TiE Toronto Spirit Awards 2025: A Night Of Vision, Resilience & Entrepreneurial Excellence
Business Nov 13, 2025
The 2025 TiE Toronto Spirit Awards transformed RBC WaterPark Place into a dynamic hub of inspiration, connection, and celebration on November 5th, 2025. A sold-out audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders gathered to honour the visionaries driving Canada’s innovation economy and to spotlight the spirit of resilience that defines the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.
“The energy in the room was extraordinary,” said the TiE Toronto Chair. “This gathering of founders, investors, and trailblazers showcased the power of community, mentorship, and bold thinking—the core of TiE Toronto’s mission.”
Honouring Canada’s Entrepreneurial Icons
The Spirit Awards recognized three leaders whose achievements continue to shape the nation’s business narrative:
Jack Newton, Founder & CEO, Clio — Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year
Carl Rodrigues, President & CEO, SOTI — Trailblazer of the Year
Reza Satchu, Founding Chairman, NEXT Canada — Lifetime Achievement Award
Each recipient brought a distinct story of perseverance and purpose, offering valuable insights into leadership, innovation, and impact.
From Basement Beginnings To Global Leadership: Carl Rodrigues
Moderated by Andrew Opala, SOTI’s Carl Rodrigues captivated the audience with his compelling story of starting his company from a basement office and transforming it into a global enterprise that provides 24/7 customer service for international clients.
Rodrigues shared hard-earned lessons on scaling operations, navigating acquisitions, and sustaining growth. His fireside chat resonated with founders seeking practical yet visionary guidance on how to build businesses that endure.
Mentorship, Insight & Purpose: Reza Satchu
In a thought-provoking session moderated by Upasana Sharma, President of TiE Toronto, Reza Satchu reflected on his extensive experience mentoring founders through NEXT Canada. He even offered a rare glimpse into his coaching session with global entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, underscoring the universality of leadership principles across industries.
During a lively audience Q&A, startup founders posed candid, challenging questions, which Satchu addressed with clarity and strategic depth—demonstrating the blend of intellect and empathy that has defined his career.
Visionary Leadership & Legal Tech Innovation: Jack Newton
As the Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year, Jack Newton—founder and CEO of Clio—was celebrated for transforming Canada’s legal technology sector. His leadership has redefined how law firms operate in a digital age, setting a global standard for innovation rooted in purpose and accessibility.
A Celebration Of Connection And Collaboration
The evening’s atmosphere was electric, filled with high-impact networking and meaningful conversations among Canada’s top business minds. The event drew a wide range of attendees—from emerging founders and experienced investors to established executives and mentors shaping the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Notable guests included Kris Shah, Vikram Kapoor, and senior leaders from Scotia Wealth Management, Altitude, Alignvest, ICICI Bank Canada, and RBC, alongside a diverse roster of innovators and changemakers.
“This was one of the finest networking events Toronto has hosted,” added a TiE Toronto Media Director. “The conversations, mentorship, and connections forged will have a lasting impact on Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Powered By Partnership: Sponsors Who Make The Vision Possible
The 2025 TiE Toronto Spirit Awards were made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and partners, whose commitment continues to empower the city’s entrepreneurial community:
ICICI Bank Canada, Baylis Medical Technologies, City of Toronto, RBC, Tangentia Ventures, Capital World Group, Invest Brampton – Economic Development Office, Kris Shah, Frank Baylis, Himadari Maddipatla, Angelvest, Altitude, Scotia Wealth Management, EY, McMillan, and the entire Vikram Kapoor team.
“We are deeply grateful to our guests, sponsors, and partners,” shared the TiE Toronto team. “Your support continues to elevate and empower our mission to help founders learn, connect, and grow.”
Capturing The Spirit Of Entrepreneurship
The night’s fireside chats, panel discussions, and spontaneous exchanges created an atmosphere of shared learning and inspiration. Whether it was a young founder seeking mentorship or a seasoned executive offering guidance, the evening highlighted TiE Toronto’s growing influence as a catalyst for Canada’s innovation economy.
Relive the evening: Explore the full official event gallery here. Check out some event highlights below (Photo Credit: Nisarg Media Productions, Toronto)
About TiE Toronto
TiE Toronto is a chapter of the global TiE Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, education, and funding opportunities. TiE Toronto empowers founders at every stage of their journey, cultivating a vibrant, inclusive, and innovative ecosystem for Canadian entrepreneurship.
TiEQuest 2026: Supporting Canada’s Next Generation Of Founders
Following the success of this year’s Spirit Awards, TiE Toronto is gearing up for TiEQuest 2026 — its flagship startup competition designed to accelerate Canadian innovation.
Over a 10-week program, TiEQuest connects founders with mentors, investors, and industry experts from Canada, Silicon Valley, Boston, and India, helping participants refine their product-market fit and fundraising strategies. The competition also offers $50,000 in cash prizes and over $100,000 in perks, with winners earning the chance to represent Canada at TiE50 in Silicon Valley.
Applications are now open.
Learn more about TiEQuest 2026 here.
Suggested Readings:
Cover Story: Founder & 2x Serial Entrepreneur Sonya Gill Shares How To Build A Global Brand & Disrupt An Entire Industry
AI Trailblazers: South Asian Entrepreneurs Spearheading Technological Advancements
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
