Why Tina Singh’s Bold Helmets Is Next Level Inclusivity

Entrepreneur Tina Singh knew that there needed to be proper protective head gear for her son. But due to his Patka there wasn’t a helmet in the market that would fit his own head covering. She decided it was time to take matters into her own hands and launched Bold Helmets, a line of head gear specifically designed to fit those who wear hair coverings including Patkas and Juras. Tina chats with us about her launch journey, her “A Ha!” moment and how a helmet can change the inclusivity game, especially for kids.

Jessica R. Gera: Tina, your idea for Bold Helmets is truly incredible. What motivated you to start this business? Did you have an ‘aha moment’ in particular that brought you to this idea?

Tina Singh: It really was about lived experiences for me. I’m a mother of three Sikh boys and finding protective covering for them was very challenging. This challenge was ongoing. As an Occupational Therapist, safety is always top of mind for me. I don’t think there was one moment in particular, it was more a string of experiences. When my son was five years old, I could see the helmet he was wearing was not fitting him properly, which got me to thinking about boys and girls in my community overall. My husband and I talked about for a couple years. We actually came up with the concept five years ago.

JG: Designing this product could not have been easy. How did you and your husband navigate how this helmet would be designed?

TS: Let’s just say it was definitely a learning process! I have zero experience in product design but I was very determined to make this product and my husband was too. I began with a logical approach; the helmet really should follow the shape of the child’s head, just like a Patka does. My husband and I connected with an engineer who created a blueprint for the helmet. After that, it was manufactured in accordance with legal requirements. Our first batch is now ready!

JG: That’s amazing! How do you feel? After all the work your husband and you have done, tell me how you’re feeling seeing your product come to life?

TS: I feel so many things! We both definitely feel a sense of pride, and we have gotten so much community support along the way. I also feel relief; just knowing that not only my children, but so many others will benefit from these helmets, and will be kept safe as they are riding their bikes.

JG: Where do you see your business growing in the next few years?

TS: Our helmet is approved according to OPSC standards so our children can use them when bike riding. But there really is so much more; skateboarding, hockey, etc. It will take a little bit of time but I am confident that we can provide these helmets for these sports as well. I am interested in breaking into the European market. Where exactly, not certain yet but I would say the UK.

JG: These helmets are playing such a positive role in terms of inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging. How are you seeing the positive impact in the inclusion space?

TS: I can see from my own kids that they feel included. They can participate knowing their safe and that’s really the whole point. Ultimately, children wearing Patkas/turbans already stand out. And that’s okay. It’s okay to look like you, be your authentic self, and be bold, like our helmets! Looking different is not a negative thing, and our product supports that philosophy. Be bold in your identity, be proud! There will always be more work to do, and I’m okay with that. There were many times in this process where I felt like we took two steps forward, and one step back. You just keep at it.

JG: Tell me more about that. What made you feel you took two steps forward and one step back?

TS: My husband I were very happy with our product but we did take the time to speak with people in our community about their thoughts. We initially called the product, Sikh Helmets, but the feedback we got from the Sikh community was that not all Sikhs believe that there should be any covering that goes on top of the turban. So with that insight, we changed the name to Bold Helmets, it was more inclusive. I completely understand the struggle many of our Sikhs have been through in wearing a turban, so I’m very happy that we pivoted on the name. In any new project, or in life, people will feel that they took two steps forward and one step back, but in reality we learn it’s all about going through a process that will ultimately lead you to your goal.

JG: Let’s talk about girls. Where do they fit into your product?

TS: That’s a great question and I’m glad you asked it. We were very mindful in our branding. Our products are not for Sikh boys, they are for Sikh kids. The product is not gender specific. We were intentional with the colours we chose for our kids; blue, black, red. We wanted to ensure we didn’t pick colours that might look gender specific.

Main Image Photo Credit: Bold Helmets