Single & Ready To Mingle This Valentine’s? Check Out Some South Asian Dating Apps Everyone’s Raving About!
Business Feb 14, 2025
Finding love has never been easier — or more complex. In today’s digital world, South Asians are balancing modern dating with cultural traditions through apps and platforms designed just for them. Whether you’re searching for a soulmate, a faith-based match, or a Bollywood-style romance, online matchmaking is redefining love.
And once you’ve found ‘the one’? The journey continues with the grandeur of South Asian weddings—where tradition meets contemporary elegance. From elite planners to bridal couture, the digital age has transformed wedding celebrations too.
Whether you’re swiping for love or planning your dream wedding, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the top dating platforms, wedding vendors, and cultural influencers shaping the future of South Asian romance.
Matchmaking in the Digital Age
Find yourself single today? Here is a list of (a few of many) dating websites and apps catering to South Asians:
- Dil Mil: Redefining Compatibility Founded by KJ Dhaliwal, Dil Mil caters to the global South Asian community seeking meaningful relationships while considering cultural nuances. The app matches users based on compatibility and shared values using AI-driven algorithms. Over 20 million matches worldwide testify to its impact.
- Shaadi.com: A Pioneer in Online Matchmaking Launched in 1996 by Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com revolutionized matchmaking by making it accessible online. With over 35 million users, it has become synonymous with arranged marriages in the digital era.
- SingleMuslim.com: Faith-Based Connections SingleMuslim.com focuses on connecting Muslim singles worldwide, emphasizing shared faith and cultural values in matchmaking.
- Muzz: Dedicated to Muslim Singles Similar to SingleMuslim.com, Muzz offers a faith-focused dating experience for Muslims, incorporating specific preferences and traditions in its service.
- Intersections Match by Jasbina: Founded by Jasbina Ahluwalia, Elite Matchmaking caters to elite Indian singles and offers a personalized approach to matchmaking.
- DesiMatch – A platform emphasizing South Asian traditions and values.
- Bumble Desi – A culturally inclusive feature within Bumble to help South Asians connect globally.
- Mirchi – A dating app designed for the South Asian diaspora. It features fun icebreaker games and compatibility-based matching.
- Woo—Originally launched in India, Woo has a growing presence in North America. It targets educated professionals looking for serious relationships.
- IndianCupid – A niche dating site by Cupid Media catering to Indian singles worldwide.
- EliteSingles (South Asian Segment) – While not exclusively South Asian, EliteSingles offers a high-quality matchmaking service for professionals and successful career-driven individuals. The app has a strong South Asian member base.
- DesiKiss – A dating site for South Asians looking for relationships, friendships, or marriage.
- EastMeetEast (Desi Community) – A platform designed for Asian singles, with a growing South Asian community.
- BharatMatrimony – One of India’s largest matrimonial sites, widely used by South Asian communities in North America.
- LoveVivah – A matchmaking site that caters to Indian singles looking for serious commitments and marriage.
- M4Marry – A matrimonial site popular among South Indians but used across the South Asian diaspora.
- Anuroop Wiwaha – A Marathi matchmaking service growing in North America.
- Shadi.com (not to be confused with Shaadi.com) – Matrimonial site for South Asians in USA.
These apps and websites cater to various South Asian cultural and religious communities, offering everything from casual dating to serious matchmaking.
Have met your ‘the one’ already? Consider these vendors for all your wedding needs!
The Grandeur of South Asian Weddings
- Sonal J. Shah Event Consultants: Crafting Fairy-Tale Weddings Based in NYC, Sonal J. Shah’s firm specializes in planning luxury South Asian weddings, blending tradition with contemporary trends to create unforgettable experiences.
- Sabyasachi: The Quintessential Bridal Dream Renowned for opulent bridal wear and timeless jewelry, Sabyasachi sets the gold standard for South Asian brides worldwide.
- Virani Jewelers: Where Tradition Meets Elegance Specializing in high-quality South Asian jewelry, Virani Jewelers caters to weddings and celebrations with exquisite designs.
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a leading global jewelry retailer known for its wide variety of gold, diamond, and gemstone jewelry, with a strong presence in India, Middle East and North America.
Other Key Players in Wedding Services
- The Big Fat Indian Wedding: A blog-turned-wedding planning service that provides resources and inspiration for South Asian couples.
- Zola’s South Asian Wedding Registry: A platform that caters specifically to the needs of South Asian couples.
The Social Media Powerhouses
The rise of social media has given South Asian entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their expertise and connect with their audience.
- @TheDesiBride: A curated Instagram page celebrating South Asian weddings and traditions.
- @TheBigFatIndianWedding: A hub for wedding inspiration featuring vendors and ideas from across the globe.
- @BrownGirlMagazine: An empowering platform for South Asian women covering weddings, dating, and culture.
A Cultural Bridge for Future Generations
The efforts of South Asian entrepreneurs in the dating and wedding industries are more than just business ventures—they are cultural bridges. These platforms and services preserve the essence of South Asian traditions while making them accessible and relevant in today’s world.
By seamlessly blending old-world charm with contemporary needs, these businesses ensure that future generations can experience and celebrate their heritage meaningfully.
Feature Photo Credit: DALL-E
Author
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...
COMMENTS
