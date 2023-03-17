Work Life / Pizza Pizza Marketing Director Amber Winters Explains How Inclusivity Grows Employee Confidence

Pizza Pizza Marketing Director Amber Winters Explains How Inclusivity Grows Employee Confidence

Work Life Mar 17, 2023

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE