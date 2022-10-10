From Law To Love: How Did Jasbina Ahluwalia Create One The OGs Of South Asian 1:1 Matchmaking Personalized Services
Work Life Oct 10, 2022
A lawyer by profession, Jasbina Ahluwalia knew the common South Asian American conundrum when it came to finding the right “ride or die” partner. Career goals, never finding the right time for the right one and family pressures were becoming an all too familiar struggle for her fellow South Asian professionals who were looking to find love. So, in 2007, she decided to exit her law practice and dive headfirst into the world of social entrepreneurship creating Intersections Match. Having pioneered a modern-day approach to Indian matchmaking blending the best of the East and West, she shares with us her career journey and why when it comes to becoming a social entrepreneur you have to stop “getting ready to get ready”.
Dating apps aren’t new. But, oh my, how they have grown in popularity. In 2016, there were 240.9 million dating app users worldwide. In 2021, that number soared to 323.9 million users. Jasbina, owner and founder of, Intersections Match, has proven her social entrepreneurial genius, by pioneering a modern-day approach to personalized matchmaking, prior to the explosion of this searching-for-love phenomenon. She launched in 2007. It’s like she knew it was coming.
Indian matchmaking is a cultural practice that has taken place for centuries. Jasbina recognized that certain aspects of traditional Indian matchmaking did not resonate with progressive singles in the West and pioneered a modern-day approach to personalized matchmaking which blends the best of both the rich East and West cultures; way before Netflix ever released their various films
Since 2007, she has successfully connected singles in the US, Canada, and the UK. Like many successful mission-driven entrepreneurs, she did not fear failure. She left her career in law where she practiced in Chicago and San Francisco to pursue her social vision. Mission accomplished. Today, Intersections Match has helped connect countless singles with their partners for life.
So, this begs the question – why? Why would one leave an established career to begin a matchmaking firm? How did she know there was a gap to fill? Jasbina explains the experiences of so many of those around her, “We’re told don’t date, don’t date, don’t date … and then ok, now get married.” Good point. I ponder her answer and smile. She’s right, many South Asians are expected not to date but are simultaneously expected to find a life partner, while all the while, ensuring education and career are top of mind. The next thing you know, your 20s are behind you, your career has flourished, but you’re not interested in taking the traditional arranged marriage route. Enter Intersections Match. Problem solved.
Jasbina didn’t create yet another app with objectifying filters counterproductive to ever really meaningfully connecting. Instead, she pioneered a progressive approach towards connecting with life partners. And she did her research. Jasbina recognized the existence of a target market of successful singles who led lives that were fulfilling in so many ways — yet were just missing life partners to share their joys and successes with. She tailored her approach accordingly. Intersections Match strategizes customized searches for its accomplished and discerning clientele.
The first step in the professional service’s bespoke approach is completing a foundational Reinvent Your Love Life Assessment to support people in clarifying their own values, priorities and relationship goals.
Intersections Match then customizes a search plan for each client, typically including one-on-one introductions to curated matches, as well as science-based dating and relationship coaching throughout the love-seeking journey. Given the social entrepreneurial mission if Intersections Match, the company also provides its clientele with the opportunity to avail of both Health/Wellness and premarital counseling.
When it comes to finding the right matchmaker for you, there are the obvious red flags. Remember you have to develop a trusting relationship with your matchmaker as they are your eyes and ears when it comes to finding your person. Jasbina is emphatic when it comes to staying away from those who are “promising perfection”. We all know that no one is perfect and such a guarantee cannot and should not be made. However, it’s amazing how in the mission of finding love, we can sometimes forget that.
Lastly, it’s important to remember that similar to doctors and lawyers, matchmakers cannot responsibly guarantee any specific outcomes. What they can and should commit to is making high-quality introductions.
Being an entrepreneur is certainly not easy, but when we asked Jasbina what advice she would give to other women who were looking to start their own business or side hustle, she wasted no time with this answer, “Do it! One of the biggest dream killers is continually getting ready to get ready. You just have to take the lead of faith and go all in!”
Jasbina has been featured in The New York Times, San Jose Mercury News, Chicago Tribune, The Huffington Post, TheWashington Post & Entrepreneur Magazine. She was also a finalist in OPRAH’s search for a TV host. Oddly, it was Oprah who said, “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” That’s where Jasbina comes in. She helps you find the person who will stand by your side, irrespective of when you’re at your highest or lowest. Even when you’re on the bus.
Main Image Photo Credit: Intersectionsmatch.com
