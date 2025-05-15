Power & Representation: South Asians At The Heart of Mark Carney’s Cabinet

As Mark Carney ushers in a new era in Canadian politics, six ministers of South Asian origin are helping to shape the country’s future, from economic policy to public safety, bringing lived experience, cultural insight, and community-rooted leadership to the cabinet table.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s newly appointed cabinet marks a significant milestone in Canadian political history, showcasing the country’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Among the notable appointments are six individuals of South Asian descent, each bringing a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to their respective roles. Their presence not only reflects the multicultural fabric of Canada but also underscores the growing influence of South Asian communities in shaping national policies.

Ministers

Anita Anand – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Anita Anand, newly appointed as Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, brings deep experience to the role after holding five key cabinet portfolios since first being elected as MP for Oakville in 2019. Born in Nova Scotia to Indian parents – her mother from Punjab and father from Tamil Nadu – Anand is the first Hindu and South Asian woman to lead Global Affairs Canada.

She previously served as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Minister of National Defence, and President of the Treasury Board. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Anand led procurement efforts for vaccines and PPE. She advanced reforms to address military misconduct and oversaw Canada’s military support for Ukraine. At Treasury Board, she conducted a sweeping spending review and cut red tape for small businesses.

A lawyer, scholar, and mother of four, Anand holds degrees from Queen’s, Oxford, Dalhousie, and the University of Toronto. In her own words: “It’s about fairness, resilience, and long-term prosperity”, a philosophy she now brings to Canada’s global diplomacy.

Gary Anandasangaree – Minister of Public Safety

Gary Anandasangaree, newly appointed as Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, has served as MP for Scarborough–Rouge Park since 2015. Born in Sri Lanka and raised in Scarborough’s Malvern and Highland Creek neighbourhoods, Anandasangaree came to Canada as a refugee 40 years ago and has since become a leading voice for human rights and justice.

An internationally recognized human rights lawyer, he has represented Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada at the UN and defended students in education-based legal disputes. In Parliament, he has championed Indigenous rights, co-developing legislation including the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy.

Locally, he’s advocated for affordable housing, green space protection, and secured $2.26 billion in federal support for the Scarborough Subway Extension. As he once said, “My story is one of survival—but also one of opportunity and responsibility.”

Anandasangaree lives in Scarborough with his wife Harini and their two daughters. His appointment underscores the power of lived experience in shaping Canada’s justice and safety agenda.

Maninder Sidhu – Minister of International Trade

Maninder Sidhu, representing Brampton East since 2019, has been appointed as Minister of International Trade. A University of Waterloo graduate, Sidhu built a successful customs brokerage business before entering politics. He is also the founder of The Kindness Movement, supporting economically disadvantaged students in Canada and India.

Sidhu has previously served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Development and has been a member of several parliamentary committees, including those on Natural Resources and International Human Rights.

Shafqat Ali – President of the Treasury Board

Shafqat Ali, newly appointed as President of the Treasury Board, is a first-term MP for Brampton Centre whose journey from immigrant entrepreneur to federal cabinet minister reflects the values of perseverance and community service. Born in Pakistan, Ali moved to Canada to build a better future – an experience that deeply informs his commitment to affordability, housing, and public healthcare.

Before entering politics, Ali spent nearly two decades as a small business owner and community leader. He’s known for championing local causes, from organizing youth sports and cultural festivals to leading a campaign for Mississauga’s first community cricket pitch. In Ottawa, he now oversees government spending and accountability, bringing a grassroots sensibility to national fiscal policy.

A devoted husband and father of three, Ali remains deeply connected to Brampton. “I know what it means to struggle, to sacrifice, and to build something better – that’s what I bring to the table,” he has said.

His appointment marks a growing presence of South Asian Canadians in senior government roles and signals a commitment to economic policies grounded in lived experience.

Secretaries Of State

Randeep Sarai – Secretary of State (International Development)

Randeep Sarai, appointed Secretary of State for International Development, has served as MP for Surrey Centre since 2015. A lawyer and entrepreneur born in Vancouver to Punjabi parents, Sarai has long championed youth empowerment, public safety, and community development. He co-founded the South Asian Community Coalition Against Youth Violence and helped launch B.C.’s Integrated Gang Task Force.

In Parliament, he chaired the Justice and Human Rights Committee and led the passage of Motion M-44, expanding immigration pathways for temporary foreign workers. He also helped secure major federal investments in Surrey, including SFU’s sustainable engineering campus, Canada’s most advanced forensic lab, and the Surrey–Langley SkyTrain extension.

Sarai lives in Surrey with his wife and three children. A lifelong volunteer inspired by his father, he brings grassroots perspective and a deep commitment to equity and opportunity to his new international portfolio.

Ruby Sahota – Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

Ruby Sahota, now serving as Secretary of State for Combatting Crime, has represented Brampton North since 2015. A lawyer and mother of one, Sahota was born and raised in Toronto to Punjabi immigrant parents and has become a key advocate for affordability, public transit, and women’s leadership in politics.

As a long-time MP, Sahota has worked closely with federal leadership to advance key priorities for Brampton, including investments in post-secondary education, $10-a-day childcare, and expanded transit infrastructure. She most recently served as Chief Government Whip and sat on the Board of Internal Economy, as well as the Procedure and House Affairs Committee, which she previously chaired.

Passionate about civic engagement, Sahota hosts an annual youth council to bring young voices into federal decision-making and has consistently pushed for greater inclusion of women in politics. “Our diversity is our strength – but only if we ensure it’s represented in the rooms where decisions are made,” she has said.

Sahota’s South Asian roots, legal background, and lived experience as a working mother inform her leadership style – grounded, compassionate, and fiercely committed to public service.

A Seat at the Table & A Voice in the Future

The prominence of South Asian voices in Mark Carney’s new cabinet is more than symbolic – it’s a reflection of Canada’s evolving identity and a testament to the contributions of immigrant communities across the country. From human rights advocacy to grassroots organizing, from fiscal stewardship to foreign policy leadership, these ministers bring lived experience, cultural insight, and deep community ties to the table.

Their presence signals a future where policy is shaped not only by credentials but by compassion, resilience, and the stories of those who’ve had to fight to be heard. As this new government takes shape, the leadership of figures like Anita Anand, Gary Anandasangaree, Shafqat Ali, Ruby Sahota, Maninder Sidhu, and Randeep Sarai offers a powerful reminder: Canada’s diversity is not just its strength, it’s also its strategy.