Community Spotlight / When Sufi Meets the Dancefloor: A Global South Asian Collaboration Reimagines “Mast Qalandar”

When Sufi Meets the Dancefloor: A Global South Asian Collaboration Reimagines “Mast Qalandar”

Community Spotlight Apr 15, 2026

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

Exclusive: Sonya Singh On ‘The Fake Matchmaker’ & Writing South Asian Love Stories

Ann Mukherjee Discusses Launch Of The First Indo-American Bengali Film 'Chheledhora', Starring Swastika Mukherjee

Ann Mukherjee Discusses Launch Of The First Indo-American Bengali Film 'Chheledhora', Starring Swastika Mukherjee

Groundbreaking Launch Of SASO Canada Aims To Elevate South Asian Voices In Film & TV

Groundbreaking Launch Of SASO Canada Aims To Elevate South Asian Voices In Film & TV

Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night

Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night

Exclusive Chat: Zaiba Baig On Her Return To Theatre With 'The Begging Brown Bitch Plays'

Exclusive Chat: Zaiba Baig On Her Return To Theatre With 'The Begging Brown Bitch Plays'

IFFLA 2026 Unveils Lineup Bringing The Best Of South Asian Cinema To Los Angeles

IFFLA 2026 Unveils Lineup Bringing The Best Of South Asian Cinema To Los Angeles

Review: Behind the Moon — A Powerful Story of Immigrant Life Inside a Canadian Mughlai Restaurant

Review: Behind the Moon — A Powerful Story of Immigrant Life Inside a Canadian Mughlai Restaurant

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE