“Art From the Eye of India” Debuts At Art Basel Miami Beach With Nina Magon, Rupi Kaur & Masaba Gupta

Art From the Eye of India debuts at Art Basel Miami Beach, uniting Nina Magon, Rupi Kaur, and Masaba Gupta in a global celebration of Indian fashion, poetry, dance, and design.

Early this December, against the electric backdrop of Miami Art Week, Indian creativity made an unprecedented entrance onto the global luxury art stage. Art From the Eye of India, hosted at the newly reimagined Shelborne by Proper in Miami Beach, unfolded as a landmark cultural moment—one that redefined how Indian artistry is seen, felt, and celebrated internationally.

Curated and co-hosted by internationally renowned luxury interior designer Nina Magon, alongside global bestselling poet Rupi Kaur and acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the evening marked the first event of its kind ahead of Art Basel to present Indian fashion, poetry, dance, and design together at this scale. More than a showcase, it was a statement: Indian creativity is not peripheral to global culture—it is central to it.