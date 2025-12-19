“Art From the Eye of India” Debuts At Art Basel Miami Beach With Nina Magon, Rupi Kaur & Masaba Gupta
Community Spotlight Dec 19, 2025
Art From the Eye of India debuts at Art Basel Miami Beach, uniting Nina Magon, Rupi Kaur, and Masaba Gupta in a global celebration of Indian fashion, poetry, dance, and design.
Early this December, against the electric backdrop of Miami Art Week, Indian creativity made an unprecedented entrance onto the global luxury art stage. Art From the Eye of India, hosted at the newly reimagined Shelborne by Proper in Miami Beach, unfolded as a landmark cultural moment—one that redefined how Indian artistry is seen, felt, and celebrated internationally.
Curated and co-hosted by internationally renowned luxury interior designer Nina Magon, alongside global bestselling poet Rupi Kaur and acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the evening marked the first event of its kind ahead of Art Basel to present Indian fashion, poetry, dance, and design together at this scale. More than a showcase, it was a statement: Indian creativity is not peripheral to global culture—it is central to it.
A Jaipur Palace Reimagined for Miami
Guests entered a dramatic, Mughal-inspired environment conceived by Magon herself, with décor provided by Prashe Decor. Hundreds of glowing candles, rich textures, and architectural storytelling transformed the space into what felt like a contemporary Jaipur palace transplanted onto Miami Beach. The atmosphere was immersive, transporting attendees into a vision of India that was both deeply rooted and boldly modern.
The guest list reflected the event’s ambition, drawing leaders from global art, fashion, design, technology, finance, and entertainment—each witnessing Indian culture presented not as a niche influence, but as a commanding global force.
Fashion as Cultural Dialogue: House of Masaba’s World Premiere
One of the night’s most anticipated moments came with the debut of an exclusive 20-piece capsule collection by Masaba Gupta, created specifically for Miami Art Week and in celebration of Indian artists exhibiting at Art Basel. Featuring clothing and jewelry, the collection was unapologetically bold—layered with color, symbolism, and emotion.
Gupta described the work as a tribute to “the India beyond,” a theme that explored identity beyond borders and expectations. The collection embodied a new language of Indian fashion: expressive, experimental, and unbound by geography.
Photo Credit below: Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Nina Magon Studio
Words That Held the Room: Rupi Kaur Live
In an intimate and powerful interlude, Rupi Kaur took the stage for a live poetry reading. Her words, centered on tenderness, resilience, memory, and diaspora, cut through the grandeur of the evening with quiet intensity. The performance served as a reminder that Indian creativity is not only visual and performative, but deeply emotional and narrative-driven.
Kaur’s presence reinforced the evening’s mission: to honor the stories that shape Indian identity across continents and generations.
Movement Meets Meaning: Payal Kadakia and the Sa Dance Company
The evening reached a crescendo with a breathtaking performance by Payal Kadakia, founder of the billion-dollar platform ClassPass, alongside her Sa Dance Company – the very troupe that inspired the creation of the app. Blending classical Indian movement with contemporary choreography, the performance embodied evolution without erasure.
The standing ovation that followed was not only for the artistry, but for what it represented: Indian tradition moving fluidly into modern global spaces.
Photo Credit below: Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Nina Magon Studio
Voices Shaping the Global Cultural Conversation
Throughout the night, speakers and cultural leaders reflected on the significance of Indian representation at Miami Art Week and the broader implications for global creative industries. Their remarks emphasized the growing influence of Indian art, design, and diaspora voices worldwide.
Speakers included:
Jay Sean, global music artist and executive
Rohan Oza, brand builder and investor
Shinjit Ghosh, UBS
Prisca Bae, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)
Angelle Siyang-Le, Director of Art Basel Hong Kong
Rajiv Menon, artist
Archana Jain, Product of Culture
Together, they underscored a shared truth: Indian creativity is not emerging – it has arrived.
A Defining Moment for Indian Creativity
Reflecting on the night, Nina Magon articulated the deeper intention behind the event:
“This is India, reimagined – a modern luxury measured not by what we possess, but by what endures, and what it awakens. Tonight, we reframed India as a dynamic contemporary influence in global art, design, and fashion.”.
Art From the Eye of India stands as a historic milestone – the first time Indian fashion, poetry, dance, and design have been presented together with such magnitude during Miami Art Week.
ANOKHI’s Attendance
Our Founder & CEO Raj Girn was in attendance. Reflecting on the evening, she emphasized the significance of the moment for South Asian representation on a global stage:
“This event was an incredible showcase of multidisciplinary South Asian artistry. To see fashion, poetry, dance, and design presented together at this scale during Art Basel Miami Beach was deeply powerful. I hope to see this platform continue to grow and expand for years to come, creating sustained space for South Asian voices within the global art world.”
Event Partners and Supporters
The event was proudly supported by UBS, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), Forbes, A-Game Public Relations, Product of Culture, Shaneli, The Indo-Latin Council, Donghia, Tony Roma’s, and Junglee.
About Art From the Eye of India
Conceived by Nina Magon, Art From the Eye of India is a cultural platform dedicated to elevating the global visibility of Indian creativity across fashion, poetry, dance, art, and design. The initiative honors India’s heritage while spotlighting its evolving influence on contemporary global culture.
About Nina Magon Studio
Nina Magon Studio is a globally recognized interior design firm celebrated for its bold, avant-garde environments that seamlessly blend luxury and innovation. Founded by visionary designer Nina Magon, the studio specializes in ultra-luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, crafting spaces that are both timeless and boundary-pushing for an elite international clientele.
Photo Credit below: Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Nina Magon Studio
Featured Photo: L-R: Anita Chatterjee, Nina Magon, Masaba Gupta, Rupi Kaur, Payal Kadkia |Photo Credit below: Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Nina Magon Studio
Suggested Reading:
South Asian House Makes A Splash at Art Basel Miami for Its Second Edition
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Heritage Meets Growth As Tanishq Jewellery Unveils New Stores Across The U.S.
-
Exclusive: Arshad Khan On MISAFF’s Legacy & Vinod Kapri On The Soul of ‘Pyre’
-
How Surviving Stage 4 Blood Cancer Inspired Me to Create 'Chai & Hope'
-
'At The End of Kaliyuga': Toronto's Mythical Adventure For Curious Kids
-
Where Chokecherries & Bharatanatyam Collide: 'Takwahiminana' Premieres In Toronto Today
-
Why The South Asian Film Festival of Montréal Is the Cultural Event You Can’t Miss
-
“What If A Mother Divorced Her Dead Husband?” - 'The Roof Is Leaking' Play Explores Why
-
Hindu & Muslim Women Trapped By Partition: Anusree Roy's 'Trident Moon' Brings A Gripping Tale To Toronto
-
Jewelry Brand Tanishq Sparkles In The U.S. With Grand Openings In Atlanta And Seattle
-
Montreal Natyanjali: Celebrating 10 Years of Indian Classical Dance & Artistic Excellence
-
'Little Owl Stories' Celebrates South Asian Culture & Identity Through Personalized Children's Books
-
South Asian Writer/Filmmaker Forges Her Own Path In America
-
Event Alert: “Pardafash”-- A Stunning New Exhibit Is Focused On Amplifying Sikh Voices
-
EatSpreadLove Creates Dreamy Charcuterie Boards
-
Clutcheeet Elevates The Handbag Game With Personalized Designs
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival
-
Event Alert: Here's Why You Must See 'Svāhā!' by Nova Bhattacharya An "Epic Pageant Of Dance, Chant, And Ritual"
-
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community
-
Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities
-
Ayana's Adaptive Dance With Friends Creates A Free, Safe Space For Kids With Special Needs
-
Flow International Creates Sustainable, Affordable & Reusable Period Underwear & Pads