Exclusive: Arshad Khan On MISAFF’s Legacy & Vinod Kapri On The Soul of ‘Pyre’
I attended the 11th edition of The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), representing ANOKHI LIFE, a platform deeply committed to elevating South Asian voices and celebrating Canadian cinema. Held from November 24 to 30 across the Living Arts Centre and the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library, the festival brought together films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Caribbean, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Red carpet premieres, powerful screenings, and immersive Q&A sessions created an energetic space for conversation and creativity. I had the chance to chat with Arshad Khan, the visionary founder of MISAFF, to discuss the festival’s growing legacy and its impact on filmmakers across the diaspora.
The festival officially opened at the Aga Khan Museum at 5 p.m. with Pyre, the award-winning Indian film directed by Vinod Kapri. The screening was followed by a thoughtful Q&A, where Kapri shared insights into the film’s emotional depth and social commentary. I also had the opportunity to interview him, diving into the inspirations, challenges, and intent behind Pyre. This year, MISAFF introduced a special two-day symposium on November 27 and 28, designed to connect industry professionals with emerging artists.
This powerful initiative aligns with ANOKHI’s mission to champion new voices. Being present as both a journalist and a representative of ANOKHI made the experience even more meaningful.
Our Exclusive Chat With Arshad Khan
Mehak Kapoor: Welcome to ANOKHI MEDIA! I’m Mehak, so nice to meet you.
Thank you for organising the festival with enthusiasm and honesty. I’m Mehak Kapoor from ANOKHI LIFE. Thank you so much for speaking with me today.
Arshad Khan: Thank you so much, by the way. I love ANOKHI – it is definitely unusual and unique. And I met Raj Girn many years ago, and she was on a journey. She wanted to make a difference, to create change, to create a space for South Asian voices, and to make an impact.
I am also so inspired by Raj. And Raj is always so loving; Anokhi is so loving. So thank you for coming to the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, the Red Carpet Gala. It’s the eleventh edition of MISAFF, and we’re really happy that you have joined us on this journey throughout all these years.
Mehak Kapoor: Beautiful. Thank you so much, Arshad, for the sweet words. As MISAFF has celebrated its eleventh edition in 2025, featuring an impressive lineup of 94 films, we would love to hear about your journey and what it means to you to have reached this milestone today.
Arshad Khan: So MISAFF is now in its eleventh edition. We have over a hundred films this year, twenty-two feature films, and the rest are short and medium-length films. It means a lot; the festival has grown from a four-day event into a full week-long celebration. This year, we also introduced a film industry symposium led by Ontario Creates, Telefilm Canada, the Canadian Media Fund, and the Canadian Independent Screen Fund. They have all contributed to making MISAFF happen this year. We have ACTRA Toronto participating, the Directors Guild of Canada giving a talk, and the Canada Council for the Arts joining us. Over those two days, we will discuss creating series, developing content, making films, and, most importantly, how to secure funding for your work. We finally decided to elevate MISAFF so that filmmakers can gain something meaningful from the festival rather than only giving.
We now have a full week of programming. The opening took place at the Aga Khan Museum, which is an architectural marvel, and the rest of the screenings are being held in Mississauga at the Living Arts Centre and the Noel Ryan Auditorium at the Mississauga Central Library.
Mehak Kapoor: That’s massive, Arshad. Which themes or cinematic voices are you most eager to highlight?
Arshad Khan: Our theme is survival; storytellers are survivors. We have all witnessed two years of an incredible and unimaginable genocide, and we are carrying that awareness with us. We believe our people deserve liberty, love, and freedom. We are also showcasing three beautiful Palestinian films: Once Upon a Time in Gaza, Palestine 36, and All That’s Left of You. These are powerful, stunning works, and we want to keep all those people in our hearts as we step into the eleventh year of the festival. Our goal is to elevate our storytelling.
We have films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Iran, Canada, the USA, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. This year, our VISTA star is Richard Young, who represents the Caribbean, Trinidad, Tobago, and Guyana. We want to remain truly inclusive and highlight excellent stories from across the world.
Mehak Kapoor: That’s great, Arshad. MISAFF has become a beacon for the South Asian diaspora, right? How does it feel to see Anokhi Life especially embracing this movement? And what impact do you think it will have?
Arshad Khan: Well, I think Anokhi has been a truly wonderful place for South Asians to come together across the world. And you know, just like the Mosaic Festival and just like CCAI, Anokhi also believes in bringing everyone together in the spirit of unity, harmony, love, and uplifting one another. MISAFF is aligned with that, and that is why I think Anokhi has been our partner all these years, because Raj personally cares for people, and Anokhi genuinely cares about South Asian storytelling and South Asian stories. We are very fortunate to have the support and love of our community and our partners.
Over seven days, MISAFF presents this incredible diversity of voices and stories, and we sincerely hope audiences will come and support the festival as we continue bringing these unique and powerful narratives to light.
Mehak Kapoor: That’s superb, Arshad, from the incredible lineup to the excitement of watching Vinod Kapri’s Pyre next. Congratulations once again, and I look forward to speaking with you again soon.
Following my insightful conversation with Arshad Khan, I sat down with Vinod Kapri, the filmmaker behind Pyre, the acclaimed and award-winning Indian feature.
Our Exclusive Chat With Vinod Kapri
Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...
