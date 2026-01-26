A Bollywood-Inspired Makeup Guide To Wearing Pantone’s ‘Cloud Dancer’ White

Discover our Bollywood-inspired makeup guide to Pantone’s color of the year – ‘Cloud Dancer’ white, with tips for brown skin inspired by Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sridevi.

Pantone declared Cloud Dancer as the colour for 2026 and described this white shade as one that “… quiets the mind and provides a blank canvas to create.” This declaration was met with controversy, as critical comments included that this shade evokes notions of white supremacy. I was intrigued by the debate and wondered if this colour would be a complete flop for South Asian beauties because our beauty looks rarely involve white, and this colour is typically associated with funerals.

I looked at the colour and read the name, and my thoughts were: Rekha in Silsila. Madhuri in Dil to Paghal Hai. Sridevi in Chandni. In each film, Yash Chopra demonstrated that white is glamourous, sensuous and looks fantastic on all shades of brown skin and for all occasions. As each legendary actress danced and performed in their white outfits, they literally looked like cloud dancers, and with their soft romantic looks, these Yash Chopra heroines demonstrated that white is a stunning canvass for a romantic beauty look, powered by soft red, sweet pinks and beautiful brown skin.

To create soft red romantic look that will just pop against a white top or under a white tuque, read on to combine the unforgettable beauty elements of each Yash Chopra heroine to create a modern, rosy look.

Rekha – The Alluring Gaze

Rekha’s catlike gaze has enchanted millions of fans around the world, and in Silsila, as the woman yearning for her married lover, her eyes delivered so much emotion.

The cornerstone of the eye look was her softly arched eyebrows, which were full and followed a natural line and were filled in from base to tail. I recommend using a pencil with a fine, thin tip such as the Benefit Precisely my Brow Pencil (12 shades), to fill in missing individual hairs, such that the thickness remains uniform throughout the brow. If you have thinner brows, just fill in the missing hairs to keep the continuity of the brow but do not add further heft.

Once the eyebrows are filled in, set them with a clear gel so that they keep their shape, even if you pull a sweater over your head or your tuque accidentally grazes them. I am a huge fan of the Live Tinted HUEBROW™ Clear Setting Eyebrow Gel because the application tip is only a few millimetres in length, so the bristles never overpower the hairs, and each bristle deposits the perfect amount of product. You just need to brush through the eyebrows once and they are set for the day.

The eyelids are an opportunity to play with shades of white, so that the white in the outfit connects with the face. Rekha’s eyelids were dreamy, and rested on three principles:

The mobile lid is a covered in a soft shade that adds luminosity to the eye area. The term soft varies according to the skin tone, because what looks soft on a lighter skin tone can look ashen on a deeper one, so focus on the impact, not a specific colour category. For this look, I suggest using an eyeshadow stick, so you can swipe it on and tap it into the eyelid with minimal effort. I love the Eye Elements from Ctzn Cosmetics because it is a collection of dual ended eye shadow sticks that are designed to work on brown skin tones. For example, my skin intensity is medium, so I use the Soleil Eye Element. The soft pink shade adds light to my eyelids, mimicking the impact of white, and then I add definition in the crease by stroking and blending the tawny brown shade.

Rekha is the queen of the dramatic kajal but for her Silsila look, the lines were softer, smudged, and veered towards a deep chocolate brown. I am fan of the shade, because it defines without the drama or harshness of black. Vasanti Cosmetics Kajal Waterline Eyeliner Pencil is legendary because it stays put in the waterline and glides effortlessly along the lash line. The pencils are pigment-rich and will add soft definition to brown skin tones. The collection contains two brown shades, Hazel Brown and Rich Brown, which are perfect for the Cloud Dancer beauty look. I trace a line along the upper lash line and then again on the waterline to define the eyes.

The final eye step is fluttery lashes which expose a lot of sclera, because the Cloud Dancer look is all about soft romance. I always curl my eyelashes to that hairs are already lifted upwards and will better carry the mascara formula. The best mascara formula for this look is one that adds lift, volume and curl such as the Lancôme Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara. A few strokes and your eyes will take on a soft dreamy quality that shifts between clouds.

Madhuri Dixit – Soft Skin, Flushed Cheeks

One beauty element that is present in all Yash Chopra heroines is that the skin is always sensual and never covered in pancake. Madhuri’s stunning complexion in Dil to Paghal Hai, encapsulates this principle and is thoroughly modern.

The key is to use foundation that delivers a soft matter finish, such as the Estée Lauder’ New Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup. The foundation is a modern take on a timeless classic, because the new formula is lightweight and blends seamlessly into the skin, moving with its expressions but never caking in the lines. I love how it easily glides across the planes of my face, leaving a soft, matte pigment that does not budge for the whole workday (it lasts 36 hours) and it adds a touch of hydration, thanks to its glycerin on my drier spots. This formula gives me the benefits, and none of the minus points, of a matte foundation. I also love that since the collection contains 57 shades, so all brown beauties will find their shade.

Madhuri’s cheeks were subtly defined by using a tawny shaded blush. The warm, brownish-pink cheek is ideal for brown skin tones because it celebrates our brown skin and adds a romantic touch with the pink. Benefit Cosmetics has two tawny shades that work for brown skin tones: Pom Pom, a pomegranate rose shade that beautifies deep skin tones and Willa, a soft rose shade that makes light-to medium skin tones bloom. I use a big blush brush and tap Willa on the tops of my cheeks to create a flushed look. I do not add contour or highlighter because the look is about softness, and effortlessness.

Sridevi – the Softest Pout

Sridevi as Chandni was unforgettable, as she conveyed intensity with every movement, including the legendary tandav dance. Her beauty was undeniable in every frame of the film, it just flowed and was not bogged down by excess colour and contour. In this film, Sridevi wore several white outfits, and her lips were a soft, rosy shade that were ultra feminine and timeless. Since the look conveys feminine energy, a satin finish lipstick paired with a nude lip liner is a great combination. There is no need to create dimension by using three different lip products, just outline the lips, and apply the lipstick.

I am a fan of the Revlon ColorStay™ Long Wear Lipliner because it glides on easily and the colour stays. It is a simple and effective product that delivers. In the collection there are three nude shades that look terrific on pink, pink-mauvey and deep lips, namely Blush, Mauve and Nude. I like to fill in my lips with the liner to create a base upon which the lipstick can cling, and if I eat a samosa, I am always guaranteed a hint of colour remains on the lips.

Satin finish lipstick is key because the Cloud Dancer beauty is not about dull and flat, it projects an airy energy that is sweet romantic. The light refection of a satin finish conveys the energy perfectly. Clé de peau’s Lipstick Shine collection delivers on shine, pigment and lasting hydration. The last quality is of particular importance during tough Canadian winters which rob the lips of life. The collection contains three shades that are rosy romantic: Playful Pink (light skin tone), Impulsive (medium skin tone) and Go-Getter Grape (dark skin tone). I like to swipe on two layers and my lips are ready!

WE ARE ALL CLOUD DANCERS

The debate surrounding Cloud Dancer reveals the fruit of our individual paths, and mine reflects an appreciation of the vision of Yash Chopra, and the beauty and talent of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. I see Cloud Dancer as a stunning wardrobe choice that showcases brown beauty, and Yash Chopra’s vision as an example on how we can incorporate the images of clouds to create a rosy romantic look that makes brown skin pop.

Featured Image: Bollywood actress Rekha in a still from ‘Silsila’

Suggested Reading:

Is 2025 Pantone’s Color ‘Mocha Mousse’ a Wash for South Asian Skin Tones? Here is the Beauty Scoop!