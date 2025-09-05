Fall 2025 Fragrance Guide: South Asian-Inspired Scents You’ll Love

Fragrance is an integral element of South Asian culture, because it is found in every aspect of life, including but not limited to incenses in places of workshop, spices in the cupboards, and oils for the hair and body. Therefore, it is no surprise that us brown beauties are innately attuned to the power of fragrance, and this autumn is filled with olfactory gems!

Autumn 2025’s fragrance offerings are delightful because they contain South Asian influences, and the ingredients and packaging ensure that everyone will find their perfect bottle for upcoming colder climes. The sheer variety of the fragrances in terms of scents, packaging and ingredient approach demonstrate that the striking fragrance trend of Autumn 2025 is its inclusivity.

The array of products means that each brown beauty will find her perfect bottle to ensure an easy transition into the autumnal embrace…

Traditional Fragrance is Completely Modern!

Fragrance has traditionally been reserved for special occasions and judicious application. For example, in my mother’s heyday, fragrance was reserved for special occasions, and I recall that when she would spritz on a fancy rose scent, that a one-dish party was taking place that evening.

I was always enchanted by how my mother applied a single spritz per wrist (and never rubbing them together as that crushes the molecules), and one at the nape of her neck. She smelled lovely but never cloying because she never drenched herself – she just sprayed enough to leave a soft sillage that enhanced her elegance.

Thankfully, we have moved away from the special occasion mentality, and we now embrace that each day that we are alive is special, and fragrance-worthy. However, applying fragrance judiciously is still important and relevant because it allows us to engage in a personal, celebratory ritual while respecting that we share space with others.

There are four fragrances that are wonderful for autumn and can be worn daily for a touch of glamour.

1. ‘Shalimar’, Now and Forever

Shalimar by Guerlain is turning 100 years old this year, and over the past century it has been interpreted several times, each ambery version always evoking the splendour, femininity and beauty of the famous Shalimar Gardens located in Lahore, Pakistan, created by Emperor Shâh Jahân for his late beloved wife, Princess Mumtaz Mahâl.

I have reviewed its previous iterations because Guerlain is a renowned fragrance house that has consistently paid tribute to South Asian culture through its use of ingredients and stunning imagery. Shalimar is an homage to a great, unforgettable South Asian love story.

The current iteration, L’Essence, still comes in the Mughal-inspired bottle that aligns perfectly with the palm of the hand and the base that nestles close to the wrist, to ensure that when you hold it and spritz, that the bottle remains ensconced in the hand. The familiar, deep navy cap also remains in place, complemented by a navy ribbon and a small gold medallion embossed with the symbol of Guerlain.

The two elements that hint that L’Essence is modern are in the bold script used for Shalimar and its tweaked notes. This version is an ode to vanilla from Madagascar, as it dances with the traditional amber accord. The olfactory journey is enhanced by the rose absolute, leather, bergamot and iris. This eau de parfum intense journey lasts all day on the skin and envelops you in warmth and history with a modern twist.

2. Making the Dream

The Maker is an under the radar, bohemian brand, that was created by beauty master Lev Glasman. The line, inspired by his hotel located in Hudson, NY, is a vegan, cruelty-free line, made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes and synthetic dyes, and the scents are gender-inclusive.

Each bottle in the collection is simple: ribbed and oblong shaped, topped off with a simple back cap that is also ribbed. I love holding the bottle because its textured surface sinks into the palm of my hand and I feel like I have a strong grip. The bottle is solid and simple, and environmentally friendly as it is made using C02-free production methods.

I really enjoy wearing Revel, because this eau de parfum it is a sparkling, fruity floral that evokes lychee and pineapple, without being saccharine. What makes this a fun choice for autumn is that even though it starts off on a fresh summery note, as the molecules meld with the skin and react to body heat, it rests for on the skin as a soft mix of White Sandalwood, Transparent Cedarwood, Velvet Musk – very demure but still very “scentual”. I love how Revel traverses the line between summer and autumn without picking a season, making it a great choice during a time of transition.

3. ‘Dave’ by Henry Rose – Fragrance Fully Exposed

I first heard of Henry Rose a few years ago when I read that esteemed, American actress Michelle Pfeiffer developed a line of fragrances because she was concerned, “When I became a mom, I started reading the labels on the products I used. I just couldn’t imagine exposing my children to anything potentially toxic on my skin. Fragrance was the last black box of ingredient transparency. So I gave it up altogether… but eventually, I missed it. I realized that if I wanted a safer, beautiful quality perfume, I would need to create it myself. We have to worry about so many things in life, and fragrance shouldn’t be one of them. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality for safety.”

In her uncompromising quest for a fragrances that were 100% transparent in terms of ingredients, in 2019 she partnered with Internal Flavors & Fragrances to develop Henry Rose. The result of this passionate dedication is that this line of fragrances is both EWG Certified™ and Cradle to Cradle Certified™.

The collection contains 13 fragrances, amongst which one is called Dave, a warm, vanilla gourmand that is perfect for chai season. The twist in this long lasting eau de parfum is that it debuts as spicy with a combination of Tangerine Heart, Neroli, Pink Pepper; becomes slightly nutty when the Almond Flower emerges; and then settles into a soft yummy layer with a beautiful mix of Vanilla Bean Chantilly, Cocoa Shell, Tonka Bean. It is delicious!

I also love that you can buy a travel sized bottle that is a clean, smooth and cylindrical topped with a matching black cap, that fits easily into any handbag, so you can carry it without fear of damaging the bottle or losing precious cargo space.

4. 5Sens Makes Sense with ‘Twin Flame’

Divya Gugnani, legendary South Asian beauty entrepreneur, founded 5Sens a fragrance line that was inspired by her journey, which included not being able to use fragrance because of an auto-immune disease to rediscover fragrance after spending 5 days in Paris. Divya explained, “In my fifth venture as an entrepreneur, 5 SENS represents a well-rounded, truly sensory experience that transcends traditional perfume boundaries. This is fragrance reimagined—designed to capture your ever-changing energy and inspire endless moments.”

One endless moment of life is when you meet a twin flame, that someone who understands you, not necessarily in a romantic sense, but in a way that touches your core. Twin Flame opens with cucumber, a fresh fruit, and cardamon, a classic South Asian spice that captures attention which then deepens with Indian Sandalwood and maintains a clean finish with White Musk. Twin Flame communicates what words cannot express, and as we enter cuffing season, signalling for a twin flame is a capital idea!

All Over Fragrance – Spray Away!

Autumn 2025 has seen the launch of body and hair fragrances. This trend is fun because when I was growing up, I was warned against spritzing my hair with fragrance because the liquid would dry it and not mix optimally with my scalp’s oils, so these new products allow me to explore fragrance in a new way. Moreover, the formulation is so light you can apply it all over the body and hair and leave behind the restraints of judicious spritzes. These products are ideal for people who love spritzing; are active; and want to balance smelling delicious with other budget goals.

5. ‘Coconut Rush’ – A New Philosophy

Philosophy launched a line called Body & Hair Fragrance Mist containing a trio of gourmand scents, and I am loving Coconut Rush. First, the packaging evokes positive, morning energy. It is a clear, plastic, cylindrical bottle with a rounded white cap. I love grabbing the bottle because it fits easily in the hand and I am not concerned about damaging any delicate artwork.

Moreover, instead of storing my fragrance in a closed space, I can leave it on my vanity without fear of comprising the quality of the formulation, so it is always within reach as I get ready. The pump spray sticks up clearly, and you can feel it go down as you spritz. The product that is emitted lands as a soft mist, covering several square centimetres of skin and quickly dries, with no sticky finish.

The fruity name belies this mist’s autumnal aspect. The mist is unmistakenly coconut but not like eating fresh coconut while walking on the beach in Goa. In this fragrance journey, there is scintilla of summer energy due to the presence of zesty mandarin, and as the fragrance rests on the skin the focus becomes one of vanilla warming the coconut without delving into a saccharine, dessert space. It is a sophisticated gourmand that is perfect for work and play. The line also contains Vanilla Hug and Pistachio, and if you are a gourmand lover, these sprays are ideal.

6. ‘Cashmere Woods’ – A Touch of Smooth

Touchland has also launched a collection of eight mists called Power Essence, which are phenomenal. As someone who goes straight from work to Pilates thrice weekly, which is then followed by a grocery or dinner run thrice-weekly, I love the packaging because it is compact and lightweight. Each mist is housed in a rectangular, plastic dispenser, whose spritz function is built into the dispenser, rather than having a cap that covers the traditional neck-type spritz.

The mist is easy to pack into my gym bag and after a tough session, I love refreshing my face and hair with a few spritzes. The mist is lightweight and dries almost instantly upon contact with the skin and hair, which then feel soft. The softness is no surprise as this mist contains hyaluronic acid (attracts moisture), niacinamide (boosts hydration), and panthenol (adds shine to hair).

I was attracted to Cashmere Woods because of its lovely lilac colour but what has me hooked is a soft, romantic combination of sweet cream and rich vanilla with serene notes of jasmine and cashmere woods.

The moment I smelled Cashmere Woods; I instantly remembered my mother’s beloved pink Pond’s body powder that was ubiquitous in India in the eighties. I ran to my mother and asked her to smell my arm, and she confirmed my olfactive memory. This mist helps me to leave my workouts feeling fresh until I have a chance to shower, and I now have a great gift idea for my mother!

Autumn Smells Divine

The array of fragrances demonstrates how it is more than just scented liquid; it is a chance to communicate an unspoken message; to enhance your mood; and to celebrate your culture. I love that the packaging promotes accessibility because instead of being cumbersome and intricate, they are designed to be held by any hand, even ones with a delicate grip, and they all look handsome on the vanity. I feel undone and unready to face the day until I spritz on some fragrance. Autumn is a great chance to pick one for your wardrobe.

Recommended Readings:

Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage

5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia