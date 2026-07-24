THE MODERN SHARBAT: Reinventing A South Asian Classic, One Drink At A Time

Give Rooh Afza a summer glow-up with these four refreshing drinks, from granitas and slushies to lemonade and tropical fizz.

Every summer, without fail, I find myself reaching for the same things. Ice. Cold drinks. Anything that will make the July heat feel slightly less personal. And then there is Rooh Afza.

If you grew up in a South Asian household, you probably know exactly what I mean. That iconic red bottle has been a summer staple for generations. Mix it with cold milk or water, pour it over ice, and suddenly you have the drink that takes you straight back to childhood.

For me, Rooh Afza is pure summer nostalgia. But recently, I started thinking, what if we did a little more with it?

Because as much as I love the classic combination of Rooh Afza and water, I also love taking something familiar and giving it a little twist. And when it comes to summer drinks, I want things that are cold, refreshing, pretty enough for the patio, and ideally, something I can take a cute picture of before I drink it.

So, I went down a bit of a Rooh Afza rabbit hole.

The result is this list of four drinks I have either already made or will be trying this summer. There are icy granitas, nostalgic slushies, a spiced lemonade, and a tropical fizz that I am especially excited about.

Basically, I took one of my favourite summer flavours and asked, “Okay, but what else can we do with this?”

Here is what made the list.

1. The “Soulful” Rooh Afza Granita

The fancy one that is actually not fancy at all. Granita has always sounded like something I should be ordering at a restaurant instead of making in my own kitchen. But it turns out, it is actually incredibly easy.

No fancy equipment. No complicated ingredients. Just a freezer, a shallow dish, and a fork. This version combines Rooh Afza with fresh lemon juice, which balances out the sweetness and gives you something light, icy, and incredibly refreshing.

What you’ll need:

6 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 cups water

Fresh mint, for garnish

Here’s How You Make it:

Add the Rooh Afza, lemon juice, and water to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then remove it from the heat. Let it cool, then pour everything into a shallow freezer-safe dish and place it in the freezer. Every hour or so, use a fork to scrape the mixture and break up the ice. Keep doing this for about 5 to 6 hours, or until you have those light, fluffy ice crystals. Scoop it into small glasses and add some fresh mint.

I have a feeling this is going to become one of my favourite things to make when the temperature starts climbing. It feels fancy, but without all the effort.

My summer pairing: I would serve this with something spicy and savoury, like chaat or samosas. Cold and sweet with a little heat? Yes, please.

2. The Rooh Afza Slushie

Basically barf ka gola energy, but make it patio season. I don’t know about you, but the second something becomes a slushie, I am interested. There is just something about a giant cup of crushed ice on a hot summer day that makes everything feel better.

This one brings back all those barf ka gola memories, but with a little upgrade. It combines Rooh Afza, lemon, mint, and crushed ice. I am also adding soaked sabja seeds because I love the texture and it feels like the perfect nod to the drinks I grew up with.

What you’ll need:

4 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup

1 cup crushed ice

½ cup chilled water

Juice of ½ lemon

A few fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp soaked sabja, or basil seeds, optional

Here’s How You Make it:

Add the Rooh Afza, crushed ice, water, lemon juice, and mint to a blender. Blend until you get that perfect slushie consistency. Pour it into a tall glass, spoon the soaked sabja seeds over the top, and finish with fresh mint. For an extra South Asian twist, add a little chaat masala to the rim of your glass.

Sweet, salty, tangy, cold, and pink. Honestly, what more could you want from a summer drink?

3. The Spiced Rooh Afza Lemonade

For when regular lemonade is feeling a little too predictable. I love a classic lemonade, but I also love adding a little something unexpected to recipes I already know and love.

This version is inspired by the classic Rooh Afza sharbat, but with a few extras that give it a little more personality. We are talking fresh lemon, black salt, and roasted cumin powder. The result is sweet, tangy, savoury, and so refreshing.

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup

1 cup chilled water

Juice of ½ lemon

A pinch of black salt

A pinch of roasted cumin powder

Fresh mint

Ice

Here’s How You Make it:

Add the Rooh Afza and lemon juice to a glass. Pour in the chilled water, then add the black salt and roasted cumin powder. Give everything a good stir, add plenty of ice, and finish with fresh mint.

Want some fizz? Replace half of the water with sparkling water. This is the one I can see myself making on repeat this summer. It is simple enough for a random Tuesday afternoon, but still feels special enough to serve when friends come over.

And if you are hosting, make a big pitcher. Add lemon slices, plenty of mint, and maybe a few extra ice cubes for good measure.

4. The Rose & Pandan Fizz

Because apparently Rooh Afza and pandan are the summer friendship we did not know we needed. Okay, hear me out. Rooh Afza is floral and sweet. Pandan has a soft, tropical flavour that is often described as a little nutty and vanilla-like. Put them together with coconut water and sparkling water, and you have a drink that feels like it belongs on a vacation.

This is the one I am particularly excited to try this summer because it feels completely different from the traditional ways I have had Rooh Afza before.

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp Rooh Afza syrup

1 tbsp pandan syrup

½ cup coconut water

Sparkling water

Ice

Lime wedge, for garnish

Here’s How You Make it:

Add the Rooh Afza, pandan syrup, and coconut water to a glass filled with ice. Give it a good stir, then top with sparkling water. Finish with a lime wedge and, if you are feeling extra, a little fresh mint.

The result is floral, tropical, fizzy, and incredibly pretty. It is also the kind of drink that will have someone asking, “Wait, what is that?” before immediately asking you to make them one too.

My Summer Rooh Afza Lineup Is Officially Set

I started this little experiment because I wanted to see what else I could do with a flavour that already feels like summer to me.

And now I have four drinks I cannot wait to make. There is something about summer that makes me want to play around a little more. Maybe it is the longer days, the patio dinners, or the fact that everything just feels a little more relaxed.

I want cold drinks in pretty glasses. I want lots of ice. I want fresh mint in everything. I want to sit outside until the sun goes down and pretend I am not checking the weather app every five minutes. And yes, I want my drinks to look cute while I am doing it. So, this summer, I am taking Rooh Afza beyond the classic milkshake.

I am freezing it, blending it, adding it to lemonade, and mixing it with flavours I would not have thought to pair with it before. Because sometimes the best way to enjoy something nostalgic is to have a little fun with it.

Now, if you will excuse me, I have a bottle of Rooh Afza and a very long summer drink list to work my way through.

Suggested Reading:

The Ultimate Desi Summer Patio: Your Step-By-Step Guide To Creating The Perfect Outdoor Space