Spice Up Your Summer BBQ With These 5 Mouthwatering South Asian Recipes

As summer’s warmth envelops us, there’s an irresistible call to gather around the grill and revel in the joys of outdoor dining. As the scent of sizzling meats and vegetables fills the air, it’s clear: this is the season for firing up the grill, inviting loved ones over, and embracing the smoky flavours of al fresco cooking. But amidst the familiar fare of burgers and hotdogs, why not embark on a culinary journey that transports your summer soirées to the vibrant streets of South Asia?

Imagine skewers of succulent kebabs adorned with aromatic spices, the air rich with the scent of tantalizing tikka, and the shared excitement of friends and family ready to embark on a flavour-filled adventure. Here is our curated collection of South Asian-inspired BBQ recipes:

Chicken Tikka Skewers:

Start your BBQ feast with these tantalizing chicken tikka skewers, a classic crowd-pleaser that’s sure to please. Marinated in a blend of yogurt, lemon juice, and aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, these skewers pack a punch of flavour. Grill them until charred and juicy, then serve with a cooling mint yogurt sauce for the perfect balance of heat and freshness.

Ingredients:

For the Chicken Tikka:

500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

For the Mint Yogurt Sauce:

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix plain yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, ground cumin, ground coriander, garam masala, turmeric, paprika, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they’re coated well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. Heat grill to medium-high. Thread marinated chicken onto soaked skewers, leaving space between each piece. Grill skewers for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and slightly charred. For mint yogurt sauce, mix plain yogurt, chopped mint leaves, lemon juice, and salt in a small bowl. Transfer cooked chicken tikka skewers to a serving platter. Serve hot with mint yogurt sauce for dipping.

Tandoori Shrimp:

Seafood lovers will rejoice at the sight of tandoori shrimp sizzling on the grill, bursting with flavour from a tangy blend of yogurt, lemon juice, and spices like cayenne pepper and garam masala. Elevate your seafood game with these mouthwatering tandoori shrimp, marinated with ginger, garlic, and a medley of spices like turmeric, paprika, and fenugreek. Thread the marinated shrimp onto skewers and grill until pink and slightly charred. Serve with a squeeze of lemon for an extra burst of freshness and zing.

Ingredients:

For the Tandoori Marinade:

500g large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek leaves (optional)

Salt to taste

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

For Serving:

Lemon wedges

Chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Instructions:

Mix plain yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, garam masala, fenugreek leaves (if using), and salt in a bowl. Add peeled and deveined shrimp to the marinade, ensuring they’re coated well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Heat grill to medium-high. Thread marinated shrimp onto soaked skewers, leaving space between each. Grill skewers for 2-3 minutes on each side until shrimp are pink and slightly charred. Remove cooked shrimp from the grill and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with lemon wedges for squeezing and garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.

Paneer Tikka:

Vegetarians rejoice! These paneer tikka skewers are sure to steal the show at any BBQ. Cubes of paneer cheese are marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture, then skewered and grilled to perfection. The result? Tender, smoky, and utterly delicious bites that even meat-lovers won’t be able to resist. Serve them with a side of mint chutney for an extra kick of flavour.

Ingredients:

400g paneer cheese, cut into cubes

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Mint chutney for serving

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Instructions:

Mix plain yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, paprika, garam masala, and salt in a large bowl. Add cubed paneer cheese to the marinade, ensuring each piece is coated well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Heat grill to medium-high. Thread marinated paneer cubes onto soaked skewers, leaving space between each piece. Grill skewers for 2-3 minutes on each side until paneer is slightly charred and heated through. Remove cooked paneer tikka skewers from the grill and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with mint chutney for dipping.

Seekh Kebabs:

No South Asian BBQ is complete without these classic seekh kebabs, packed with savory goodness. Made with minced meat seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger, and a medley of spices, these kebabs are bursting with flavour. Mold the mixture onto skewers and grill until beautifully charred on the outside and succulent on the inside. Whether you opt for lamb or chicken, serve them with a squeeze of lime and some sliced onions for an authentic touch, and they’re sure to be a hit with your guests.

Ingredients:

500g minced meat (lamb or chicken)

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves (optional)

Juice of 1 lime

Sliced onions, for serving

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Instructions:

Mix minced meat, chopped onion, minced garlic, grated ginger, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, paprika, garam masala, salt, chopped cilantro (if using), chopped mint leaves (if using), and half of the lime juice in a large bowl until well combined. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape each portion around soaked wooden skewers, pressing firmly. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place skewers on the grill and cook for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally, until kebabs are charred on the outside and cooked through. Remove cooked seekh kebabs from the grill and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with remaining lime juice squeezed over the top and sliced onions on the side.

Tandoori Grilled Vegetables:

Don’t forget about the veggies! Whether you’re craving a burst of color or aiming for a healthier BBQ spread, grilled vegetable skewers are the way to go. Toss your favourite vegetables – such as bell peppers, zucchini, onions, and mushrooms – in a flavourful tandoori marinade, then grill until tender and slightly caramelized. The result is a colorful and flavourful medley that will have everyone coming back for seconds, pleasing both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Ingredients:

2 bell peppers (any color), cut into chunks

2 zucchinis, sliced into rounds

1 onion, cut into wedges

200g mushrooms, whole or halved

1/4 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt and pepper to taste

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Instructions:

Mix plain yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, paprika, garam masala, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until combined. Add bell pepper chunks, zucchini slices, onion wedges, and mushrooms to the bowl with the marinade. Toss until vegetables are coated well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Heat grill to medium-high. Thread marinated vegetables onto soaked skewers, alternating as desired. Grill skewers for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally, until vegetables are tender and slightly charred. Remove cooked vegetable skewers from the grill and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot as a colorful and nutritious dish pleasing to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

With these South Asian-inspired BBQ recipes in your arsenal, you’re ready to take your summer gatherings to the next level and impress your guests with an array of bold flavours and spicy delights. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, a picnic in the park, or a lazy Sunday afternoon with friends, these dishes are sure to impress. So fire up the grill, gather your loved ones, and get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure that celebrates the vibrant tastes of South Asia. Happy grilling!