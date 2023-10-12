*Sponsored Post*

Arthritis: It’s Not What You Think It Is

“In spite of the fact that 6 million Canadians have arthritis, it remains commonly misunderstood,” says Trish Barbato, president and CEO, Arthritis Society Canada. “The connection between arthritis and ethnicity is an active area of research, but we do know that within the South Asian community, more than 40 per cent report moderate to severe pain and find their lives highly stressful.”

In September, during Arthritis Awareness Month, Arthritis Society Canada took the opportunity to shine a light on the realities of arthritis; the facts, the myths, the people impacted by this incurable disease and the need for action to fight against it. A national survey revealed that Canadians have a significant misunderstanding around the severity, complexity and prevalence of arthritis. The survey also found that:

Seven-in-10 Canadians are worried about getting arthritis or fear that they already have it.

Three-quarters of Canadians (73%) know or love someone who lives with arthritis.

40% of Canadians believe that arthritis is just a normal part of aging.

Nearly half of Canadians (45%) don’t know or are not sure how many forms of arthritis exist.

What Is Arthritis?

“There are over 100 forms of arthritis and related diseases,” said Barbato. “This disease is not only common, but also terribly complex. If not treated effectively, arthritis can increase the risk for other serious conditions, including obesity, diabetes, heart and stroke, mental health, and many progressive disabilities. We really need to make people aware of the prevalence and impact of arthritis.”

The term arthritis describes a group of diseases characterized by inflammation in the joints and sometimes other areas of the body. Osteoarthritis is the most common type, affecting more Canadians than all other forms of arthritis combined. Once referred to as the “wear and tear” arthritis, it is now considered to be the result of the body’s failed attempt to repair damaged joint tissues.

Inflammatory forms of arthritis are different in that the source of joint damage is from inflammation rather than cartilage damage. Most forms are also autoimmune diseases, where the immune system – the body’s defense system against infections and other invaders – mistakenly starts to attack the body’s own healthy tissues. There are many conditions included under inflammatory arthritis, some that you may not have realized were arthritis at all, like lupus or gout.

5 Fast Facts:

Arthritis is a chronic and debilitating disease that affects more people than cancer, diabetes, heart and stroke combined. It can cause pain, degeneration, inflammation or swelling in the joints, restrict movement, and diminish quality of life. 6 million Canadians have arthritis: that’s 1 in 5 people, and probably 20 percent of people you know, who live with arthritis. Arthritis is not a disease of the old – in fact more than 50 per cent of Canadians with arthritis are under the age of 65. South Asian Canadians with arthritis are 37% less likely to report that they do not have access to a regular healthcare provider compared to the general population with arthritis.

Fashion On Fire

Over 350 of Toronto’s corporate and fashion elite gathered on September 28 for Arthritis Society Canada’s second annual Fashion on Fire. This fabulous evening of fashion, fun and philanthropy emceed by CTV’s on-air style expert Mana Mansour featured real people who live with arthritis modeling runway fashions from Style Artist, GotStyle, House of Dwir and Andrews. In the event’s red-hot finale, Canadian fashion designer David Dixon unveiled his newest arthritis-friendly capsule collection designed to shine a light on the challenges of living with arthritis. Funds raised at the event support Arthritis Society Canada’s work into fighting arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation and information and support. Learn more about Fashion on Fire and view the photo collection here.

World Arthritis Day

Today, October 12th, is World Arthritis Day, and all over the country, landmarks will be lit up in blue. Visit the illuminated landmarks, take pictures, share them on social media using the hashtag #Blue4Arthritis or #BleupourlArthrite, and tag us! Click here to view which Canadian landmarks will be illuminated.

Fire Ball

You don’t want to miss this party! On November 4, Arthritis Society Canada will host an elegant black-tie affair in Toronto, with all the festivities that make a charity gala an unforgettable party with a purpose. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, gourmet three-course dinner, casino, live & silent auction, live band, dancing and inspirational stories that celebrate the strength, resilience and perseverance of people living with arthritis. Hosted by CTV’s Michelle Dubé, it’ll be an unforgettable night! To purchase tickets, click here.

The Future of Arthritis

Canada is a world leader in arthritis research and Arthritis Society Canada has funded more than $230 million in research projects since its founding. This research aims to find the causes and cures of arthritis and to promote the best possible treatments and care. Some of the research Arthritis Society Canada has funded recently includes:

How gut protein and bacteria promote inflammatory arthritis

Designing and testing an exercise program for people with South Asian origin

How to use MRIs to assess cartilage loading

Using state-of-the-art statistical methods to learn how medication affects health of birthing parents and their children

Using cellular genetics to study a protein linked with rheumatoid arthritis

More investment in research is needed across Canada to change lives and extinguish the fire of arthritis as we know it. To learn more, visit arthritis.ca.

Main Image Photo Credit: arthritis.ca