*Sponsored Post*

KFI Sauces brings to you three amazing seasonal recipes perfect for the holiday season. We kick things off with this amazing recipe for KFI Butter Chicken Nachos! Check out all the details right here!

What should you make this holiday season? KFI has got you covered! Whether you want to make snacks for your holiday party or have a night in with the family, KFI has the perfect options for you. Using our amazing array of KFI sauces, chutneys, pastes and drinks, you can make plenty of quick and easy snacks for the holidays! How about Butter Chicken Nachos, which tastes great and is easy to make!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp (30 ml) canola oil

1 red pepper, diced

1 jar (375 ml) KFI Butter Chicken Sauce

2 cups (500 ml) shredded cooked rotisserie chicken

1 1/3 cups (325 ml) canned black beans, drained and rinsed

2/3 cup (150 ml) corn kernels

1 cup (250 ml) shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup (250 ml) shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup (250 ml) shredded Swiss cheese

1 bag (300 g) tortilla chips

1/4 cup (60 ml) sour cream

1/2 cup (125 ml) chopped tomatoes

2 green onions, finely sliced

2 tbsp (30 ml) finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Heat oil in a large skillet set over medium heat. Cook pepper for 3 to 5 minutes or until starting to soften. Stir in KFI Butter Chicken Sauce, black beans, and corn, and bring to simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes or until chicken is heated through. Toss together Cheddar, mozzarella, and Swiss cheese. Spread half of the tortilla chips on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Scatter half of the chicken mixture and half of the cheese mixture on top. Repeat layers. Bake for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Drizzle sour cream over top. Sprinkle with tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, and jalapeño (if using). Serve immediately

Main Image Photo Credit: KFI Sauces