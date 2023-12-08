Anjali Pathak of Patak’s Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 08, 2023
While in the city promoting the latest cuisine sauces from her famous family company, our contributor Devika Goberdhan had a chance to have dinner with Anjali Pathak of Patak’s to talk about her family company, the beauty of sharing cuisine and of course key recipes that she has planned for her holiday get soirees!
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the iconic Patak’s® brand that was founded by L.G. Pathak in 1957 after relocating to England from East Africa. At the time, the family had very little money, so they stuck to what they knew: food. To stay true to the cuisine, Patak “…imported Indian spices and traditional Indian ingredients into the UK.”
Eventually, the son of the founder, Kirit Pathak, took the reins of the business, and he and his wife, Meena, transformed the business, helping to expand the incredible array of selections without compromising the quality.
Recently, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Anjali Pathak for dinner. She has forged her own incredible path in the culinary industry along with taking over the family business, which she is rocking as she aims to add new offerings that will appeal to the modern day consumer.
Growing up around food all her life spurred her love for the craft and wanting to help people experience different parts of this great big world without ever leaving home. Ms. Pathak “…qualified from Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, studied advanced wine through the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and completed a diploma in nutrition. I’ve been a cookery teacher for over 15 years, teaching skills, techniques and recipes to all skill levels from chefs to novices,” including relocating to spearhead a successful school in Mumbai! She also helps to create dining experiences by dreaming up mouthwatering menus, recipe development, engages in mentorship, and has somehow had the time to launch a cookbook, Secrets From My Indian Family Kitchen.
With the holiday season upon us, Ms. Pathak shares that “the thing I love most about the holiday season is being with my favourite people. I love to entertain at home and the holidays are the perfect time to invite them over to enjoy good food and fabulous conversation.”
With entertaining on the brain, who better to ask for holiday tips than someone who is so immersed in food (delicious ones, especially) than Ms. Pathak? Keep scrolling for some top recipes and her pro tip that will be sure to have you breezing through the upcoming holiday season!
Holiday recipe recommendations from Pathak!
First of all, Ms. Pathak says that it’s crucial to “take time to get organized! It sounds simple, but taking time out to write a list of everything you need to do will help you start ticking them off one by one. You’ll be cool, calm and collected throughout the holidays, especially in the kitchen!”
Now, what you’ve been waiting for: recipes!
Aloo Tikkis
If you’re not familiar with what this is, it is essentially a spiced up potato cake that are perfect make-ahead crowd pleasers that you can freeze and have on hand for the day of your event. The recipe only requires 10 minutes to prep, 30 minutes to cook, and serves four! For some extra razzle dazzle, Ms. Pathak gushes that “I love to enjoy my Aloo Tikkis with a yogurt dip. My favourite is to mix it with a spoonful of Sweet Mango Chutney.”
Ingredients
- 400g potatoes, peeled and chopped into small pieces
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 3 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp Patak’s Mild Curry Paste
- 50g fresh breadcrumbs
- Juice of ½ lime
- Salt, to taste
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- Yogurt dip to serve (see Anjali’s Tip)
- 1 tbsp Patak’s Sweet Mango Chutney
Instructions
- Boil the potatoes in plenty of salted water for 15 minutes or until tender.
- Drain and allow to steam for a few minutes to dry them out.
- Transfer to a large plate and mash with the back of a fork, spreading them out so they start to cool.
- Stir in the garlic, most of the fresh cilantro, Mild Curry Paste, breadcrumbs and lime juice.
- Taste and add a little salt if you need to.
- When cool enough to handle, divide the mixture into 8 even pieces. Using wet hands, roll the potatoes into balls before flattening them a little in the palm of your hands.
- Gently heat the oil in a frying pan.
- Fry the tikkis on all sides until golden and crispy.
- Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and serve hot.
Royal Chickpea Masala
This is a recipe that will wow your guests and its been around for a very long time. Learning and sharing more about it may be a great conversation starter at your next dinner party! Don’t be scared of the ‘royal’ title though, it won’t be a royal pain to make. In fact, it’ll take about 10 minutes to prep, excluding the overnight soaking process, and 20 minutes to cook up four amazing servings! However, Ms. Pathak explains that “If you don’t have time to soak your chickpeas overnight, skip this step and make an extra strong cup of black tea with the tea bags and use this as your tea liquid.“
Ingredients
- 500g cooked chickpeas, rinsed in water if tinned
- 4 chai tea bags, or you can use black tea bags if you prefer
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 4 tbsp Patak’s Mild Curry Paste
- 200g cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 2 heaped tbsp thick Greek yogurt
- ½ lime, cut into wedges
- Fresh chopped cilantro and naan bread/steamed rice, to serve
Instructions
- Place the drained chickpeas in a bowl and pour over 400ml of cold water. Add the tea bags, cover and pop in the fridge overnight.
- The next day, strain the chickpeas, discard the tea bags and reserve the tea liquid.
- Gently heat the oil in a pan and add the onions. Fry for 5 minutes until softened and light golden brown.
- Add the Mild Curry Paste and a good splash of the reserved tea liquid.
- Stir well and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, stir well and cook for a further 2 minutes.
- Add the chickpeas and 100ml of the reserved tea liquid. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and stir through the yogurt.
- Squeeze over some lime juice and serve garnished with fresh cilantro and naan bread or rice.
What’s next for Pathak?
Pathak is busy cooking up lots of new ideas and ventures (delicious ones, of course) to share with us all soon enough! She shared with me that “I’m always writing recipes and I hope to put them all together in another cookbook soon. I’m also hoping to join the start-up world again and I’ve been spending some time working on another cookery school concept which I’m excited about.”
In addition to that, she’s hard at work keeping the family business pushing forward with fabulous new recipes and concepts that will appeal to a variety of palettes. Pathak gushed that she “can’t wait to bring more options from Patak’s ready-to-eat vegetarian meals into Canada, with two new flavours launching in 2024.” These new Patak products will add some serious flavour to your meals without you having to spend endless hours trying (and in my case, often failing, to do it myself). I had the pleasure of getting a sneak peak and taste of what’s to come, and trust me when I say, you will want to mark your calendars and ready for tastebuds!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.prdepartment.ca
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Why Nurturing International Students Is Key To Canada's Growth
-
India Vs Canada: Is This The Start Of A New Cold War?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
Event Alert: The Women Empowerment Awards Honours Change-Making Women In Exclusive Gala
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Our Cultural Differences May Threaten Our Marriage
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!
-
Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest
-
5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty
-
Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!
-
This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety
-
Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby's In Leicester UK? Yes Please!