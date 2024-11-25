ANOKHI’s Holiday Gift Guide For Thoughtful Desi Presents For The Home & Beyond
Lifestyle Nov 25, 2024
The holiday season is the perfect time to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. Whether you’re shopping for mom, dad, the kids, or even the hard-to-shop-for family friend, finding thoughtful gifts can make the season even brighter. To help you get started, we’ve curated a list of ideas tailored to each special person in your life.
Tinted Heritage
Tinted Heritage is a celebration of South Asian culture and heritage, brought to life through thoughtfully designed products. Front intricately crafted accents to bespoke laser-engraved creations, every item reflects a blend of tradition and modernity. Perfect for gifting or adding a touch of cultural charm to your everyday life, Tinted Heritage embraces the beauty of South Asian artistry while making it accessible to all. Whether you’re looking for something unique or meaningful, this brand lets you carry a piece of heritage with you wherever you go. To shop, CLICK HERE.
Mats & Signs For You
Mats & Signs For You specializes in custom-designed doormats that add a personal and welcoming touch to any home. Based in Canada, this brand offers beautifully crafted, high-quality mats featuring unique designs, witty quotes, and customizable options to suit your style. Whether you’re looking for the perfect housewarming gift or a statement piece for your entryway, Mats & Signs For You combines functionality and charm, making every guest feel at home before they even step inside. To shop, CLICK HERE.
Snows Design
Snows Design offers unique, handcrafted jewelry and accessories designed to elevate your everyday style. From delicate earrings to bold statement pieces, each item is thoughtfully created to reflect elegance and individuality. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, Snows Design blends timeless designs with contemporary flair, ensuring every piece tells a story of craftsmanship and beauty. Add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe with their stunning collections. To shop, CLICK HERE.
Shop Kishmish
Kishmish, founded in 2017 by Fatima Aslam and Zareen Abbasi, celebrates South Asian culture through thoughtfully curated, handcrafted products. Starting with a simple mission to create relatable greeting cards for South Asian celebrations, the brand has grown into a diverse collection of wall art, stationery, apparel, and eco-friendly soy wax candles. As the first female-owned South Asian company to stock Ramadan and Eid cards at Paper Source, Kishmish honors the nuances of their heritage while supporting a network of U.S.-based independent vendors. Every item reflects their dedication to quality, sustainability, and preserving the charm of South Asian traditions. To shop, CLICK HERE.
Ammu Beauty
Ammu Beauty is redefining skincare by blending science and tradition to create products tailored for all skin types. Rooted in South Asian heritage, this brand incorporates time-honored ingredients like turmeric, saffron, and sandalwood into modern formulations. Whether you’re seeking to brighten, hydrate, or rejuvenate your skin, Ammu Beauty offers effective, clean, and cruelty-free solutions that nourish from the outside in. Celebrate your natural beauty with skincare crafted to honor tradition and innovation. To shop, CLICK HERE.
Poppy Shoes
Poppy Shoes, founded in 2020 by Sandhya Talwalker and Sanjana Reddy during the pandemic, was born from a desire to spread optimism and joy. Combining comfort and style, the brand creates vibrant sneakers inspired by India’s rich textile traditions, such as Bandhani, Ikat, and Brocade silks. By blending cultural heritage with contemporary design, Poppy Shoes offers a unique way to celebrate artistry and brighten your outfit—and your day—with a pop of color and culture. To shop, CLICK HERE.
This holiday season, let your gifts reflect the thoughtfulness and love you have for those closest to you. Whether it’s a small gesture or something extravagant, it’s the sentiment behind the gift that counts. Happy gifting and happy holidays!
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
COMMENTS
