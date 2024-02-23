10 Tips To Manage & Survive Long-Distance Relationships

In an era recognised by technological developments and global connectivity, long-distance relationships have become increasingly prevalent. We have seen it even with our favourite Bollywood/Hollywood celebs, where their film shoots or concert gigs may keep them separated for many, many months, (case in point Ranvir and Deepika/Priyanka and Nick), but they still manage to keep their love and connections strong as ever. So how do they do it? While physical disconnection brings challenges, these relationships often survive and thrive on emotional intimacy and trust. Despite the challenges, long-distance relationships offer a variety of opportunities for personal growth and introspection. It demands attention to various factors to nurture love and cater to each other’s needs. Here are our 10 tips on how to manage long distance relationships!

“Hey, I am off to work, please message me once you are awake. Maybe we can fly somewhere in the middle to meet. I love you.’’ I am sure these kinds of messages are familiar to those who are building their relationship, and booming in love, distantly, living in the different cities, or countries. However, love is space and time measured by the heart, absence sharpens love, makes it stronger, and feeds you with the needs of your partner.

Amidst the hurdles, patience emerges as the keystone of virtue, essential for fostering the connection and sustaining growth between the lovers. We learn how to prioritize communication and trust and understand the real meaning of commitment, making the right foundation for a strong and resilient relationship.

Digging deeper into managing long-distance relationships, let’s explore these 10 tips for stimulating connection and navigating the hurdles with patience and compassion.

Make The Technology Your BFF!

In the world of advancement, we have so many ways to be in touch with our loved ones. Make technology your best friend. Effective communication is paramount in managing a long-distance relationship with patience and love. Skype each other, watch movies together via online platforms and fix the dates. Regular talks and open communication allow partners to express their emotions, share their day-to-day activities, and address any concerns or insecurities that may arise. It is essential to be honest while talking to each other, just don’t say, ‘’I went out for dinner’. Instead, give out the full information on who all were there, which restaurant, what did you eat, whether the weather was beautiful or gloomy, etc. Little details do matter.

Independence Is A Must!

Yes, love is a beautiful feeling, however, breathing freely and feeling independence is a top-notch experience. Pursue your interests and hobbies to maintain a sense of self outside the relationship. Set goals and push your partner to follow their individuality as well. Join Power Yoga, if you like sports, go for it. Being independent in a long-distance relationship gives each person time to focus on their needs and helps build self-esteem. This also goes for the couples living together. Do not forget the term ‘’individuality’’.

Hey, Calendar, Make Some Time!

Plan visits! Arrange visits whenever it is possible to spend time together in person. Yes, it is essential to keep talking virtually, show yourselves, and talk love, however, it is vital to meet in person to create lasting memories. When you are planning to meet, make time with your friends and family members to make them meet your partner. Introduce your loved ones to your spouse, gain confidence and tell your calendar to make some space for your partner. Bring your spouse where you live and visit their accommodation to know them better. Nobody is that busy to take a few days off to meet your long-distance lover. Make fun plans, talk about where you would want to go with them, click pictures, eat food together, and try new cuisines.

Confidence Is The Key!

Be confident in your relationship. Insecurity can cause issues, hurdles, and checking too much on the partner. Being transparent and honest in your long-distance relationship will help you foster your communication and actions. Avoid unnecessary tensions by not giving confidence to your partner and by not keeping the confidence in your relationship. It is possible to conquer feelings of insecurities and jealousy by talking with your partner about the concerns you are feeling. With open communication, love will prosper, and confidence will become the key to every tension lock.

Surprise With A Gift!

Being a thoughtful person will only bring love and positivity. Planning a sudden date night, buying gifts, or having the flowers delivered to your partner’s house is also a great way to survive and manage long-distance relationships. ‘’Hey baby, I am feeling sick.’’ The response shouldn’t be basic, ‘’Aww, get well soon, sending hugs.’’ Instead of this, try getting your partner’s favourite meal to show the love. Taking care of your partner this way or that way will for sure bring harmony and a good vibe.

Flirty Form Of Communication!

Keep the spark ignited by indulging in sexts (sexual texts). It is not a sin. Flow with the romance and shower your partner with oomph factors. It is important to manage your time to sext. Sexting is a primary way to be together on an intimate level. Before you sext, make sure to know your partner’s schedule. Hope they are not busy when you are sexting them. It shouldn’t be a taxing situation for both of you, make it easy, lovable, and enjoy the feel of being distant. This is a flirty form of communication, which involves, texts, pictures, or videos. It is useful for your relationship, however, make sure, you are secure enough to comprehend that you are sending it to a trustworthy partner.

You Are My Priority!

Long-distance relationships take work, both partners must put in the effort and prioritise each other. Choose each other, prioritize the efforts, and don’t withdraw yourself from the plans, activities, and giving time. It is so easy to get lost in your own life that you may forget about prioritizing each other. If you want things to last, comprehend early that you must have each other number one on the priority list. Distance shouldn’t be a barrier in making your partner feel visible and important. Scheduling your parameters and establishing true communication can shape your relationship beautifully. Communicating about the little, mundane occurring in your life can fetch you and your partner closer.

Accept The Flaws!

Accept flaws and imperfections. It is okay if they have said anything wrong or you have messed it up. We are humans, born with imperfections. Not every day is a sunny day, some days it might rain or some days it will be gloomy, accept the mistakes and love the imperfections. There will be a time when messy routes will turn up, in that situation, you must be patient, and kind, and acknowledge that neither of you is perfect. You both are working out together to reach a level where you can live together happily, ever after.

Fly Together!

Plan shorter weekend getaways, book tickets, and fly down to your favourite city. Long-distance lovers need to travel. Partners must discuss future travel plans, and mini-vacays as it can serve as a great bonding session for you and bae.

Ask About Each Other’s Feelings!

It is so important in today’s world to ask about the well-being of your loved ones. In a long-distance relationship, you are connected via phone, video calls, and messages. Showing your concern, care, and willingness will ease your partner’s hurdles. Asking questions, ‘Can I be of any help? What is that you need right now? How are you feeling? Did you eat anything?” These questions let the person share what the heart wants to convey. Asking the right questions will bring peace within and will allow the partner to come back to connection and love.

