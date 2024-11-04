Not Into Flu Shots? Try These Centuries-Old Desi Home Remedies Instead!
Lifestyle Nov 04, 2024
As the leaves turn and temperatures drop, cold and flu season inevitably arrives. For many South Asian families, the solution isn’t found at the pharmacy but in the comfort of our own kitchens and traditions. When the sniffles start creeping in and that scratchy throat signals the onset of illness, my grandmother would always say, “Beta, nature has the best medicine!” Growing up in a South Asian household means having a treasure trove of tried-and-true home remedies, passed down through generations—long before modern medicine became the go-to solution. If you’re not a fan of flu shots, why not explore these natural, time-tested Desi remedies that have stood the test of time?
Golden Milk: Turmeric’s Healing Embrace
Forget fancy supplements—turmeric has been our family’s go-to superhero for centuries! Known as haldi doodh in South Asia, a warm glass of turmeric milk is like a hug for your immune system, packed with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties. To make this golden elixir, heat a cup of milk and add half a teaspoon to a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper (which helps with absorption), and a touch of honey. You can also sprinkle in a bit of cinnamon for extra flavor. This comforting drink is especially soothing before bed, helping with relaxation and a good night’s sleep, while supporting your immune system and reducing inflammation.
Ginger-Honey Tea: Liquid Comfort
Nothing says “I’m taking care of you” like a steaming cup of adrak ki chai (ginger tea). This cozy, soothing drink is a staple during cold and flu season, offering warmth and relief from congestion. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, while honey soothes sore throats and calms coughs. To make this magical brew, boil water with a few slices of fresh ginger, letting it simmer for 5–10 minutes. Pour into a cup, add a generous spoonful of honey, and squeeze in some fresh lemon juice for a Vitamin C boost. Sip this comforting tea a couple of times a day to keep your throat soothed and your immune system strong.
Eucalyptus Steam Therapy: Breathe Easy
Remember those moments when your mom would have you lean over a steaming pot of water with eucalyptus leaves? This isn’t just a fond memory; it’s a powerful congestion-clearing technique! Eucalyptus steam therapy is a go-to remedy for easing blocked nasal passages and stuffiness. Eucalyptus has natural antimicrobial properties that help clear sinuses, making it a highly effective choice when battling colds.
To try it, boil a pot of water and add a few drops of eucalyptus oil or a handful of eucalyptus leaves. Cover your head with a towel, lean over the pot, and inhale deeply for 5–10 minutes. Doing this twice a day can bring maximum relief, helping to reduce congestion and even soothe headache symptoms.
Mustard Oil Massage: Warming Relief for Chest Congestion
A mustard oil massage might sound old-school, but it’s incredibly effective for relieving chest congestion and stubborn coughs. This warming remedy, often used in South Asian households, helps open up the respiratory system and improve blood circulation. To try it, warm a small amount of mustard oil and, for added effectiveness, add a couple of crushed garlic cloves or a few drops of camphor. Let the oil cool slightly, then gently massage it onto your chest and back. Cover up with a warm blanket afterward to keep the heat in. The natural warmth of mustard oil helps relieve chest tightness and can soothe deep coughs, providing comfort from the outside in.
Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Black Pepper Tea
Tulsi, or holy basil, is often hailed as a medicinal herb for colds and respiratory issues. In South Asia, families often brew tulsi leaves with black pepper to fight congestion and ease coughs. Boil a few fresh tulsi leaves with a few black peppercorns. Let it simmer for a few minutes, then strain into a cup. Add honey for sweetness and enjoy the warm, slightly spicy drink. The combination of tulsi and black pepper works wonders in clearing up congestion and soothing scratchy throats.
Warm Salt Water Gargle
Sometimes the simplest remedies are the most effective. Gargling with warm salt water helps reduce throat irritation and fight bacteria. It’s a staple in many South Asian households and works wonders as soon as you feel that first tickle in your throat. Dissolve a half teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Gargle for about 30 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat this process 2-3 times a day to soothe your throat and wash away any lingering germs.
Essential Spices in Cooking
South Asian spices aren’t just for flavour; they pack medicinal benefits too. Spices like cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and black pepper boost immunity and have anti-inflammatory properties. Incorporating these spices into your daily meals can help keep your body resilient to seasonal illnesses.
From warm honey-ginger tea to spicy, comforting turmeric milk, these simple remedies remind us of the wisdom in nature and tradition. The next time you feel the onset of a cold or flu, these remedies might be just what you need to feel better and keep seasonal sniffles at bay. Stay warm, take it easy, and give these remedies a try—you may just find that they become your new cold-season favourites!
Main Photo Credit: Unsplash.com
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
COMMENTS
