Flavourful Festivities: Traditional Holi Recipes To Spice Up Your Table

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, it brings with it an air of joy, camaraderie, and of course, mouthwatering culinary delights. As we gear up to paint the town in vibrant colours, let’s not forget to tantalize our taste buds with some lip-smacking traditional Holi treats. Whether you’re planning a grand feast or simply enjoying a cozy celebration at home, these delightful recipes are sure to add an extra dose of happiness to your Holi festivities.

Holi, known as the festival of colours marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It’s a time when streets and homes are adorned with colours, and laughter fills the air as people playfully smear each other with hues of red, blue, green, and yellow. But beyond the kaleidoscope of colours lies another integral aspect of this celebration – the Holi feast. Grab your aprons and get ready to dive into the delicious world of Holi delicacies!

Gujiya

Ingredients:

Dumpling

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon ghee

A pinch salt

¼ cup water

For Stuffing

½ cup khoya

4 cashew nuts (chopped)

4 almonds (chopped)

10-14 raisins

1 ½ tablespoon desiccated coconut

¼ teaspoon green cardamom seed powder

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

3 tablespoons of granulated sugar

Oil, for frying

Directions:

To make the stuffing:

Heat mawa in a pan on medium heat until it turns light brown, stirring for about 3-4 minutes. Transfer the browned mawa to a bowl and let it cool until warm. Add sugar, cardamom powder, nutmeg, cashews, almonds, and raisins. Mix well, breaking any lumps for a smooth texture.

For the dough:

Mix all-purpose flour, salt, and ghee in a bowl until crumbly. Slowly add water, kneading into a stiff dough. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes. After resting, knead the dough again until smooth. Divide into 10 portions. Roll each portion into a small ball and flatten.

Shaping and frying:

Roll out a flattened disc into a 4-inch circle. Place a tablespoon of stuffing in the center. Moisten edges with water, fold in half and seal firmly. Use a fork to create decorative edges. Repeat with the remaining dough, keeping covered. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry a few gujiyas at a time until golden brown and crispy. Drain on a paper towel before serving or storing.

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 bell pepper

1 carrot

1 potato

25g spinach

150g gram flour

1 teaspoon crushed chillies

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

½ tablespoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 green chilli

Water, as required

Directions:

Combine onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes, spinach, gram flour, and spices in a bowl. Add water slowly until the mixture is well mixed. Heat oil in a deep fryer. Spoon mixture into a fryer, without crowding. Fry until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side. Serve hot with any chutney!

Malpua

Ingredients:

Sugar Syrup

1 cup granulated white sugar

¾ cup water

3-5 green cardamoms

½ teaspoon saffron strands

1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice

Malpua

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup dry milk powder

⅓ cup desiccated coconut powder

1 teaspoon fennel seeds (crushed)

2 tablespoons granulated white sugar

A pinch of salt

A pinch of baking powder

1 ½ cups warm milk, more as needed to make a thick consistency

Oil or ghee for frying

Directions:

Sugar Syrup:

Mix sugar with water in a pan. Heat on medium, add crushed cardamom pods and saffron. Let sugar dissolve for 2-3 minutes. Add lemon juice, and simmer for 3 more minutes until sticky. Remove from heat and set aside.

Malpua:

In a large bowl, mix flour, milk powder, desiccated coconut, crushed fennel seeds, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Gradually add warm milk, whisking until smooth with no lumps, achieving a thick pouring consistency. Add more milk if needed. Let the batter rest for 15 to 30 minutes. Heat oil or ghee in a wide pan over medium heat. Pour a small ladle of batter into the hot oil, forming round shapes. Fry until golden brown on both sides, splashing oil over the top to cook evenly. Carefully remove malpua from the oil and drain the excess oil. Dip malpua in warm sugar syrup for 30 seconds on each side. Remove from syrup, garnish with nuts, and serve warm.

Enjoy your festivities. Happy Holi! 🙂