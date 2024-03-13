Flavourful Festivities: Traditional Holi Recipes To Spice Up Your Table
Lifestyle Mar 13, 2024
As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, it brings with it an air of joy, camaraderie, and of course, mouthwatering culinary delights. As we gear up to paint the town in vibrant colours, let’s not forget to tantalize our taste buds with some lip-smacking traditional Holi treats. Whether you’re planning a grand feast or simply enjoying a cozy celebration at home, these delightful recipes are sure to add an extra dose of happiness to your Holi festivities.
Holi, known as the festival of colours marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It’s a time when streets and homes are adorned with colours, and laughter fills the air as people playfully smear each other with hues of red, blue, green, and yellow. But beyond the kaleidoscope of colours lies another integral aspect of this celebration – the Holi feast. Grab your aprons and get ready to dive into the delicious world of Holi delicacies!
Gujiya
Ingredients:
Dumpling
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon ghee
- A pinch salt
- ¼ cup water
For Stuffing
- ½ cup khoya
- 4 cashew nuts (chopped)
- 4 almonds (chopped)
- 10-14 raisins
- 1 ½ tablespoon desiccated coconut
- ¼ teaspoon green cardamom seed powder
- Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
- 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar
- Oil, for frying
Directions:
To make the stuffing:
- Heat mawa in a pan on medium heat until it turns light brown, stirring for about 3-4 minutes.
- Transfer the browned mawa to a bowl and let it cool until warm.
- Add sugar, cardamom powder, nutmeg, cashews, almonds, and raisins.
- Mix well, breaking any lumps for a smooth texture.
For the dough:
- Mix all-purpose flour, salt, and ghee in a bowl until crumbly.
- Slowly add water, kneading into a stiff dough.
- Cover and let rest for 15 minutes.
- After resting, knead the dough again until smooth. Divide into 10 portions.
- Roll each portion into a small ball and flatten.
Shaping and frying:
- Roll out a flattened disc into a 4-inch circle.
- Place a tablespoon of stuffing in the center.
- Moisten edges with water, fold in half and seal firmly.
- Use a fork to create decorative edges.
- Repeat with the remaining dough, keeping covered.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Fry a few gujiyas at a time until golden brown and crispy.
- Drain on a paper towel before serving or storing.
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Ingredients:
- 1 onion
- 1 bell pepper
- 1 carrot
- 1 potato
- 25g spinach
- 150g gram flour
- 1 teaspoon crushed chillies
- 1 tablespoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ tablespoon chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 green chilli
- Water, as required
Directions:
- Combine onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes, spinach, gram flour, and spices in a bowl.
- Add water slowly until the mixture is well mixed.
- Heat oil in a deep fryer.
- Spoon mixture into a fryer, without crowding.
- Fry until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side.
- Serve hot with any chutney!
Malpua
Ingredients:
Sugar Syrup
- 1 cup granulated white sugar
- ¾ cup water
- 3-5 green cardamoms
- ½ teaspoon saffron strands
- 1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice
Malpua
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup dry milk powder
- ⅓ cup desiccated coconut powder
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds (crushed)
- 2 tablespoons granulated white sugar
- A pinch of salt
- A pinch of baking powder
- 1 ½ cups warm milk, more as needed to make a thick consistency
- Oil or ghee for frying
Directions:
Sugar Syrup:
- Mix sugar with water in a pan.
- Heat on medium, add crushed cardamom pods and saffron.
- Let sugar dissolve for 2-3 minutes.
- Add lemon juice, and simmer for 3 more minutes until sticky.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
Malpua:
- In a large bowl, mix flour, milk powder, desiccated coconut, crushed fennel seeds, sugar, salt, and baking powder.
- Gradually add warm milk, whisking until smooth with no lumps, achieving a thick pouring consistency. Add more milk if needed.
- Let the batter rest for 15 to 30 minutes.
- Heat oil or ghee in a wide pan over medium heat. Pour a small ladle of batter into the hot oil, forming round shapes. Fry until golden brown on both sides, splashing oil over the top to cook evenly.
- Carefully remove malpua from the oil and drain the excess oil.
- Dip malpua in warm sugar syrup for 30 seconds on each side.
- Remove from syrup, garnish with nuts, and serve warm.
Enjoy your festivities. Happy Holi! 🙂
Kiran R. Khan
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
COMMENTS
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Can I Convince My Friend That Her Threatening Boyfriend Is The Problem, Not Me?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Living Luxe Design Show Presented By JennAir Announces Powerhouse Program Of Speakers
-
7 Ways Yoga Will Save Your Mental Health
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Can I Convince My Friend That Her Threatening Boyfriend Is The Problem, Not Me?
-
10 Tips To Manage & Survive Long-Distance Relationships
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm Afraid My Childhood Bully Will Be Back In My Life, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Create "Me Time" In My Demanding Life?
-
Hot Spot Alert: Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine Exhilarates With South Asian X Middle Eastern Cuisine
-
BioAro Founder Dr. Anmol Kapoor Wants You To Be The CEO Of Your Health
-
Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!
-
Here's How To Craft And Achieve Meaningful New Year's Resolutions
-
Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces
-
Butter Chicken Nachos Recipe By KFI Sauces Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend She's Taking My Emotional Support For Granted?
-
Anjali Pathak of Patak's Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!
-
Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest
-
5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty