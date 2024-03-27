Lifestyle / Celebrating South Asian Literature: Must-Read Books by Female Authors
Celebrating South Asian Literature - Must-Read Books by Women Authors - Main Image

Celebrating South Asian Literature: Must-Read Books by Female Authors

Lifestyle Mar 27, 2024

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle

Author

Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE