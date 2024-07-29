Summer Elixirs: Healthy South Asian Cooling Drink Recipes To Beat The Heat

As the sweltering summer heat engulfs us, there’s nothing more revitalizing than a refreshing drink to cool down. In South Asia, the tradition of preparing natural, healthy beverages is deeply rooted in our culture. Let’s dive into some cherished recipes that offer relief from the heat and bring a host of nutritional benefits.

First up is Coconut Water with Basil Seeds. To prepare this, soak basil seeds in water for about 15 minutes (or overnight) until they swell up. Pour fresh coconut water into a glass, add the soaked basil seeds, and stir well. Sweeten with honey if desired and garnish with mint leaves. Serve chilled.

Coconut water is a natural isotonic drink packed with electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for rehydration. Low in calories and rich in potassium, it aids in digestion and replenishes lost fluids. Basil seeds, known for their cooling properties, are high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting gut health and reducing body heat. This drink is a perfect blend of health and tradition, with coconut water being a staple in tropical South Asia and basil seeds used in traditional medicine for their cooling effects.

Coconut Water with Basil Seeds Recipe:

– 1 glass of fresh coconut water

– 1 tablespoon basil seeds

– 1 teaspoon honey (optional)

– A few mint leaves for garnish

Soak the basil seeds in water for about 15 minutes until they swell up. Pour the coconut water into a glass. Add the soaked basil seeds and stir well. Sweeten with honey if desired. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

Next, we have Aam Panna, a beloved summer drink in many South Asian households. Start by boiling or roasting raw mangoes until they are soft. Once cooled, peel the mangoes and extract the pulp. Blend the pulp with sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and fresh mint leaves. Add water to achieve the desired consistency and serve chilled with ice cubes and a sprig of mint.

Aam Panna is rich in vitamin C and iron, boosting immunity and preventing heat strokes. The black salt and cumin not only enhance the flavor but also aid in digestion. Often made during the peak mango season, Aam Panna celebrates the region’s rich mango heritage and provides a delicious way to beat the heat.

Aam Panna Recipe:

– 2 raw mangoes

– 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon black salt

– 1/2 cup sugar or jaggery (adjust to taste)

– Fresh mint leaves

– Water

Boil or roast the raw mangoes until they are soft. Let them cool. Peel the mangoes and extract the pulp. Blend the pulp with sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves. Add water to achieve the desired consistency. Serve chilled with ice cubes and a sprig of mint.

Lastly, let’s talk about Sattu Sherbat. In a glass, mix sattu flour with cold water until it dissolves completely. Add lemon juice, jaggery or honey, and a pinch of black salt, then stir well. Garnish with roasted cumin powder and serve chilled. Sattu Sherbat is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals. It cools the body, improves digestion, and provides sustained energy.

Originating from the eastern parts of India, it has been a traditional drink for farmers and laborers, providing them with the necessary energy and hydration to withstand the harsh summer sun.

Sattu Sherbat Recipe:

– 4 tablespoons sattu flour (roasted gram flour)

– 1 glass of cold water

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 tablespoon jaggery or honey

– A pinch of black salt

– Roasted cumin powder for garnish

In a glass, mix the sattu flour with water until it dissolves completely. Add lemon juice, jaggery or honey, and black salt. Stir well. Garnish with roasted cumin powder. Serve chilled.

These traditional South Asian drinks not only offer a refreshing break from the heat but also come packed with nutritional benefits. They represent the region’s rich culinary heritage and our ancestors’ wisdom in harnessing the power of natural ingredients. So, this summer, ditch the sugary sodas and embrace these healthy cooling drinks for a delicious and wholesome experience.

Stay cool and hydrated!