Summer Elixirs: Healthy South Asian Cooling Drink Recipes To Beat The Heat
Lifestyle Jul 29, 2024
As the sweltering summer heat engulfs us, there’s nothing more revitalizing than a refreshing drink to cool down. In South Asia, the tradition of preparing natural, healthy beverages is deeply rooted in our culture. Let’s dive into some cherished recipes that offer relief from the heat and bring a host of nutritional benefits.
First up is Coconut Water with Basil Seeds. To prepare this, soak basil seeds in water for about 15 minutes (or overnight) until they swell up. Pour fresh coconut water into a glass, add the soaked basil seeds, and stir well. Sweeten with honey if desired and garnish with mint leaves. Serve chilled.
Coconut water is a natural isotonic drink packed with electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for rehydration. Low in calories and rich in potassium, it aids in digestion and replenishes lost fluids. Basil seeds, known for their cooling properties, are high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting gut health and reducing body heat. This drink is a perfect blend of health and tradition, with coconut water being a staple in tropical South Asia and basil seeds used in traditional medicine for their cooling effects.
Coconut Water with Basil Seeds Recipe:
– 1 glass of fresh coconut water
– 1 tablespoon basil seeds
– 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
– A few mint leaves for garnish
- Soak the basil seeds in water for about 15 minutes until they swell up.
- Pour the coconut water into a glass.
- Add the soaked basil seeds and stir well.
- Sweeten with honey if desired.
- Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.
Next, we have Aam Panna, a beloved summer drink in many South Asian households. Start by boiling or roasting raw mangoes until they are soft. Once cooled, peel the mangoes and extract the pulp. Blend the pulp with sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and fresh mint leaves. Add water to achieve the desired consistency and serve chilled with ice cubes and a sprig of mint.
Aam Panna is rich in vitamin C and iron, boosting immunity and preventing heat strokes. The black salt and cumin not only enhance the flavor but also aid in digestion. Often made during the peak mango season, Aam Panna celebrates the region’s rich mango heritage and provides a delicious way to beat the heat.
Aam Panna Recipe:
– 2 raw mangoes
– 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
– 1 teaspoon black salt
– 1/2 cup sugar or jaggery (adjust to taste)
– Fresh mint leaves
– Water
- Boil or roast the raw mangoes until they are soft. Let them cool.
- Peel the mangoes and extract the pulp.
- Blend the pulp with sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves.
- Add water to achieve the desired consistency.
- Serve chilled with ice cubes and a sprig of mint.
Lastly, let’s talk about Sattu Sherbat. In a glass, mix sattu flour with cold water until it dissolves completely. Add lemon juice, jaggery or honey, and a pinch of black salt, then stir well. Garnish with roasted cumin powder and serve chilled. Sattu Sherbat is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals. It cools the body, improves digestion, and provides sustained energy.
Originating from the eastern parts of India, it has been a traditional drink for farmers and laborers, providing them with the necessary energy and hydration to withstand the harsh summer sun.
Sattu Sherbat Recipe:
– 4 tablespoons sattu flour (roasted gram flour)
– 1 glass of cold water
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 1 tablespoon jaggery or honey
– A pinch of black salt
– Roasted cumin powder for garnish
- In a glass, mix the sattu flour with water until it dissolves completely.
- Add lemon juice, jaggery or honey, and black salt. Stir well.
- Garnish with roasted cumin powder.
- Serve chilled.
These traditional South Asian drinks not only offer a refreshing break from the heat but also come packed with nutritional benefits. They represent the region’s rich culinary heritage and our ancestors’ wisdom in harnessing the power of natural ingredients. So, this summer, ditch the sugary sodas and embrace these healthy cooling drinks for a delicious and wholesome experience.
Stay cool and hydrated!
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Stay Cool: Build a Summer Garden Oasis At Home With Tulsi & Shade
-
Celebrating International Yoga Day: Find Your Balance Through Chakra Meditation
-
Spice Up Your Summer BBQ With These 5 Mouthwatering South Asian Recipes
-
South Asian Heritage Month: Journey Through Time With 8 Iconic South Asian Travel Destinations
-
How To Add Ancient South Asian Spiritual Cleansing Rituals To Modern Spring Cleaning Techniques
-
Toronto's Living Luxe Design Show Sets a New Standard for Luxury Exhibitions
-
Savouring South Asian Style: Elevate Your Home Decor with Cultural Flair
-
6 Ways To Create Fun Quality Time With Your Kids & Parents That Both Will Love!
-
Celebrating South Asian Literature: Must-Read Books by Female Authors
-
Flavourful Festivities: Traditional Holi Recipes To Spice Up Your Table
-
The Living Luxe Design Show Presented By JennAir Announces Powerhouse Program Of Speakers
-
7 Ways Yoga Will Save Your Mental Health
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Can I Convince My Friend That Her Threatening Boyfriend Is The Problem, Not Me?
-
10 Tips To Manage & Survive Long-Distance Relationships
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm Afraid My Childhood Bully Will Be Back In My Life, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Create "Me Time" In My Demanding Life?
-
Hot Spot Alert: Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine Exhilarates With South Asian X Middle Eastern Cuisine
-
BioAro Founder Dr. Anmol Kapoor Wants You To Be The CEO Of Your Health
-
Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!
-
Here's How To Craft And Achieve Meaningful New Year's Resolutions
-
Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces
-
Butter Chicken Nachos Recipe By KFI Sauces Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend She's Taking My Emotional Support For Granted?
-
Anjali Pathak of Patak's Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Bestie Roommate Is A Nightmare
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!