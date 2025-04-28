The No-Nonsense South Asian Guide To Mastering The ‘Glass Skin’ Trend

We break down how South Asians can adapt the glass skin trend for real results — and why it’s time to stop believing everything you see online.

Glass skin is a K-beauty trend that has been gaining traction since 2024 and is still popular. This trend promotes a complexion which is hydrated, smooth and gleaming, like glass. It has been championed by countless influencers on social media platforms, and there are many images of them who allegedly have achieved said complexion and offer such evidence with posted pictures.

I use the word allegedly because I am cautious about believing what I consume on social media. We do not know if the images have been altered or if the influencer has used a filter to create the image of glass skin. The lack of transparency, and accountability on social media platforms makes me wary of citing any one influencer as an example of glass skin. If we blindly follow the product recommendations and we do not achieve the result touted by an influencer, we will have lost money and feel somewhat deceived.

I propose that we harness the tenets of the glass complexion, which are hydration, smoothness and sheen, and interpret how they can be best achieved for South Asian skin tones. This trend encompasses two elements: skin care and cosmetic products. For the former, we need to bear in mind that if we use too many aggressive exfoliators to achieve a smooth texture that could trigger scarring which is antithetical to glass skin. For the latter, since the complexion products are lightweight in texture, we need to be carefully manage discolouration issues.

Skin Care: Cleanse, Exfoliate, Hydrate And Protect

Cleanse – Gentle And Preparing The First Layer

The cornerstone of the K-beauty routine is the double cleanse, so that it is prepared to receive active ingredients that hydrate and soothe the skin. In a typical K-beauty routine, the first step is to use an oil-based cleanser to break down the makeup and skin care, and it is followed by a regular cleanser to deep clean the skin. In today’s tight economic times during which skin care products cost more, I propose using a cleanser that is effective enough to remove skincare, makeup and grime but remains gentle.

I recommend the Glow Recipe Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser, because it is a gentle, gel product that foams on the skin and removes sweat, make-up, skin care and grime, and creates a softened, hydrated first layer for glass skin. I only need 1 millilitre of product in the morning to quickly clear my skin from my night’s sweat and 2 millilitres of product at night for the deeper cleanse. I like to wash my hands, apply a dollop to my hands and then massage it onto my dry face so that I reach all the nooks and crannies, and then I wet my face to create a soothing foam, which rinsed away with minimal effort

Each time I rinse my face, which is oily in the T-zone and drier in the cheeks, I am left with a soft finish, and nothing is clogged or feels tight. Undoubtedly the product’s mix soothing ingredients, namely hyaluronic acid (attracts moisture), colloidal oatmeal and avocado (soothes, hydrates skin) and ceramides (strengthen skin barrier), help all skin types and creates the first layer that is plumped and smooth.

Exfoliate – Gently Remove The Dead Skin Cells

Exfoliation is when we remove dead skin cells, to reveal a fresh layer of skin. We have a natural shedding cycle but as we age the cycle of shedding slows down and the skin takes on a dull appearance. To ensure that our fresh skin in on display, I propose using a mix of physical and chemical exfoliators, always bearing in mind if your skin turns red or feels itchy, it should be removed from your vanity immediately. The skin is to be treated gently, particularly because if you rub a granular cleanser aggressively or use an aggressive lotion, it can trigger discolouration which will impede your journey towards glass skin.

A gentle, daily way to exfoliate the skin is to apply a few droplets of a specialised toner to pass across the planes of the face. One toner that is gentle, contains exfoliating ingredients and hydrates the skin is the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + AHA Pore-Tight Toner. To achieve glass skin, after cleansing, it is important to add another thin layer of hydration. This product is designed to achieve glass skin, as it contains watermelon extract and cactus water (hydration), glycerin (attracts moisture), 3% PHA and 2% BHA (decongests and exfoliates the skin).

If your skin is oily, I suggest using a manual exfoliator, which is a cleansing cream that has small grains. I have previously mentioned, and continue to recommend the Vivier Vitamin C Scrub, because it can be used for the face and body, so you save on money and space with one tube. The product has gentle, biodegradable granules and contains vitamin C that brightens the complexion.

Another way to exfoliate the skin is to use a specialised serum which should be used at night after you tone the skin. An exfoliating serum can help to reduce dark spots, which is a key element to glass skin. Lion Pose is a line of products that are geared towards the needs of South Asians, and its Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum reduces hyperpigmentation, acne scars and dark spots. This power product contains azelaic, glycolic, lactic, tranexamic acids with antioxidants like glutathione to lift away dead skin cells.

Hydrate – Building On The First Two Layers

After cleansing, toning and exfoliating with hydrating products, the next step is to hydrate. As we approach warmer climes, focus on lighter textured products that deliver hydration and soothe the skin. I suggest using a product that is designed to be used for day and night. Drier skin types need a slightly heavier texture in the cream, while combination and oilier skin types need a water light product.

For combination and oilier skin types, the Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Water Cream is a fragrance-free, gel-based moisturiser that leaves a dewy glow. It contains Charlotte Tilbury’s Waterlocking Fusion Technology™️ – a hydrating blend of ingredients, including HYDAGEN™* AQUAPORIN and BETA GLUCAN BLEND that train the skin -barrier to retain more moisture instantly and over time and unlock 100-hour hydration with every application. It is quickly absorbed by the skin and leaves a smooth finish.

For drier skin types, the Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream (it also comes in an unscented formula) is a great option because it contains probiotic extracts, apple, watermelon, squalane, collagen and peptides which strengthen the skin barrier, hydrate and soothe the skin. The result is skin that is plump and emits a glow.

Protection – Now And Forever

Going outside during the day without sunscreen after performing a skin care routine is akin to filling a water bucket that has a hole – what is the point? Sunscreen blocks UVA and UVB rays which age and burn the skin, respectively. The protection means that if you have a scar on the skin, a layer of sunscreen will help to prevent it from becoming darker. The protection enhances the impact of the treatments because it prevents the sun’s rays from damaging the skin.

Sunscreen technology has evolved such that there are colourless formulae that can be applied to a dark skin tone without leaving an ashen finish (this applies to physical sunscreens that contain ingredients such as titanium dioxide or zinc). In the modern beauty marketplace there is a sunscreen for everyone and below are two that I recommend.

Lion Pose Unghosted™ Sheer Tint 100% SPF 42 is a broad-spectrum product that looks seamless on all skin tones. The sunscreen imparts a glow and can also be used as a primer. A two-in-one product is ideal for women on the go and are looking to declutter their vanity.

In addition to applying sunscreen to face, ears and neck when you leave the house during the day or will be seated next to a window and exposed to the sun’s rays, you need to reapply the protection throughout the day. An efficient and effective way to do this is to apply the legendary Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50. This product leaves no cast, glides smoothly and does not disturb make-up. It is as easy as swipe and done! It is compact, so you easily fit it into fanny packs and handbags. Additionally, it is solid, so you can carry it on to the plane without running afoul of regulations related to liquid products.

Glass Products

Glass does not look heavy and neither should your face. Each layer of skin care product is unified by the themes of lightness, hydration and glow, and the same principles apply for complexion products.

If your skin has some unevenness that is still evident after applying skin care and sunscreen, I suggest dabbing a touch of matte primer on the area to create a smooth canvass. Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch comes in handsome red jar, which permits you to dab your clean pointer and middle fingers on the top layer of product, and then you lightly tap the product into the uneven areas of the face. The product sets quickly and you can apply the complexion products easily thereafter.

If your skin is drier and tends to get dull over the course a day, I suggest using a primer designed to add glow such as the Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Primer, because it is silicone-free, lightweight and also adds niacinamide. I suggest that you add a droplet to each of these parts of the face: middle of the forehead, top of each cheek and the chin. After, spread the product over the section of the face, until it is blended in. I suggest avoiding the nose, because that area might get shiny or if your skin is prone to dryness, dead skin may accumulate at around the base, near the nostrils, so it is best to leave it muted.

In terms of complexion products, there are two options: a lightweight foundation or a tinted moisturiser. Your choice should be driven by the following concerns: discolouration and / or presence of any scars or pimples. If the presence of either or both issues is prominent, a product with a heavier pigment load, such as a lightweight foundation, is more effective way to achieve glass skin.

I am besotted with the Sweed Glass Skin Foundation, because 1-2 droplets covers my face in a uniform, soft glow that lasts all day. The foundation’s spreadability is akin to that of Nutella on white bread: smooth, no streaks. I am always wowed by how even my skin looks, and it is full of glow. The square bottle dispenses the product one droplet at a time, so you will be forced to be judicious in how much is used and reinforces the notion of glass skin: light layers always. This Swedish brand which is vegan and cruelty-free is slowly gaining traction in North America and sets the standard for glass skin foundations.

If you prefer a skin tint, Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint is a fantastic option. The bottle, like the previously mentioned one, also dispenses one droplet at a time, so you will be forced to keep the layers light. I love that the formula is sheer so your healthy skin which is cared for shows through. The tint also contains niacinamide and squalane which plumps and hydrates the skin, thus continuing the theme of the skin care.

One common beauty bane amongst South Asian beauties are the dark circles which can diminish the overall dewiness created by the glass skin routine. I suggest that a liquid concealer should be used because it is lightweight and adds glow to the area. My dark circles are boxer champion dark, so I use a heavier liquid formula such as Kulfi Concealer. This product is crease-proof, self-setting, hydrating, with a radiant finish and medium, buildable coverage. My shade is Mango Drop, and when I apply it to my under eyes, I look wide awake.

If your contour is populated with fine lines or your circles are not intense, the Live Tinted Hueskin Hydrating Serum Concealer is an excellent option. As the name suggests, the product is lightweight and blurs the look of dark circles and spots. Moreover, since it contains skincare active ingredients niacinamide, hyaluronic acid complex, bakuchiol, and caffeine you are adding skin care ingredients that depuff, hydrate and plump the delicate area.

Shattering The Glass Partition Between Skin Care And Cosmetics

Glass skin brings to the forefront the marriage between skin care and cosmetics. The common ingredients between the categories of product, such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, allows us to layer the ingredients and achieve a hydrated, smooth and gleaming complexion. The trend also reminds us that self-care can cross multiple activities and that brown skin is always glassy gorgeous.