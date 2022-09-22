Celeb Beauty Alert: We’re Obsessed With Kareena & Karisma’s No Makeup Selfies

In the world of contoured faces and filtered posts when stars decide to shed the makeup and post natural beauty looks we can’t get enough. This is definitely a trend among the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma. And we are obsessed at how they have no problem showing their true skin.

First let us take a look at Karisma. She has been really flaunting her bare-all look and we are loving it.

First is this beach look from her recent getaway. We can feel the salt in her hair and the tousled mane giving off a California beach-vibe.

And then this post shoot break where she is all set to enjoy her cup of coffee

Her sister Kareena has been flaunting her gorgeous facial curves with lots of post workouts and chilling right after the shower at the end of the day look.

How to get the look:

It’s all about your skin, skin, skin!

So take these beauties and get inspired to take better care of your skin so that you can glow and not worry about the show!

