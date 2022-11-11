Celeb Beauty Alert: Sonakshi Sinha Brings The Drama

We love Sonakshi Sinha. She is always on the edge when it comes to her fashion and beauty looks. And that’s why we are obsessed with her selfie sporting chrome nails, sultry eyes and gorgeous nude lips. Check out her full look here!

Sonakshi Sinha is always on-point with both beauty and fashion trends. She goes for edgy and fun.

Seems like she pulled all the stops for this look with a fierce smokey eye and kept her overall look neutral with a classic nude lip.

The actress loves to have fun with nails and opted for the trending chrome nail look.

Get her look!

Nails

Facile Nails Pour Decision

Eyes

Sephora Collection Wishing You Blockbuster Multi-Use Makeup Palette

Lips

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

When it comes to that dramatic vibe we are totally inspired by this beauty!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com