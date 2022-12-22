We Are Here For Deepika’s Dramatic Smokey Eyes

Deepika Padukone who recently received the Elle India’s Global Icon award was mesmerizing in her dramatic beauty look. Dark kajoled eyes coupled with dark golden shadow, strong highlighted cheeks and pale lips gives us such a dramatic beauty inspo we just can’t look away. Check out all the details here!

Deepika knows how to throw a strong beauty look to pair with her statement fashion ensembles.

In this look, she opted for a strong eye game that accentuated her eyes – the golden shadow that matched her highlighted cheeks. She kept her lips simple with a nude colour.

Here’s how you can get the look:

Shadow Eyes

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow

Highlighted Cheeks

Benefit Cosmetics Cookie and Tickle Powder Highlighters

Lips

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick

We love her edgy look and these are holiday party goals we can definitely aim for!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com