Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan was spotted on the red carpet at the Kashmir 8th Hum Awards which were held in Hamilton, Ontario last weekend. Of course as one does before heading out into their chauffeured Rolls Royce (yes, you read that right!), she took some time to get some snaps done in the midst of a classic Canadian fall day. And that is where her beauty just radiated. We couldn’t help but notice and we are here for all of her regal look.

Mahira stunned in a regal timeless look that looked quite effortless.

She opted for a perfect red lip, deep dark cat liner and a simple yet chic updo. It was the chicest and most elegant look against the backdrop of Canadian fall.

The star of the the highly anticipated period action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt has inspired us to get the fall look too.

Here are 3 Ways To Get That Look:

Red Lips

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

Bold Eyes

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil

Chic Updo

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Anti-Frizz Hair Oil