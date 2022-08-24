Celeb Beauty Alert: Nobody Does A Smokey Eye Quite Like Gauri Khan

When it comes to trademark beauty looks there’s Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s hair, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ nude lips and Alia Bhatt’s fresh face. However, there is also Gauri Khan. Her smokey eyes are what legends are made of and that’s why we zoom in on her classic face with our latest installment of Celeb Beauty Alert!

At Malaika Arora’s star-studded bash, Gauri wore a stunning LBD with mesh detail. She kept true to her quintessential black looks. But it was her gorgeous glow and beauty look that got everyone’s attention.

Her smokey eye was serving looks like no other. She complemented her glittery shadows with pink gloss and pink dusted cheeks.

Here are some products to help you get the look in addition to the liner and lashes, these will make your lids, cheeks and lips pop:

Smokey Shadow

CTZN Gold

Glossy Lips

Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

Rosy Cheeks

Rare Beauty by Selena Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/GauriKhan