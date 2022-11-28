ANOKHI LIFE’s Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Gorgeous South Asian Beauty Stocking Stuffers
Beauty Nov 28, 2022
With the holidays around the corner, how about putting people on the nice list and gifting them some good beauty and skincare goodies to stock up on before the new year. With these fab beauty products from South Asian companies, these would make the perfect stocking stuffers, which is why we wanted to make sure they were in ANOKHI’s Holiday Gift Guide!
Sahajan Skincare Nourish Riche Creme
What they are saying: “Our best seller, this luxuriously rich cream deeply soothes, moisturizes and breathes new life to your skin. We scoured the ancient Indian texts to define the Ayurvedic elixir for vibrant, toned, ageless skin and crafted it into this masterpiece. With Triphala (containing the most antioxidant rich fruit in the world and a known adaptogen), Gotu Kola, known for its legendary powers to support and firm the skin and coconut oil, delicately added to ensure hydration and glow, look no further, the magic and Science of Ayurveda are here.”
What they are saying: “A nourishing lip balm that hydrates and soothes lips naturally…with Ghee, Coconut Oil, Beeswax and Vitaman E Oil.”
What they are saying: “Nourishing sunscreen drops enriched with patchouli and ceramides.”
Shaz & Kiks Balancing Hair Clay Cleanser
What they are saying: “A waterless, sulfate-free shampoo, rich in clay minerals, for all hair types for a deep cleanse. Ingredients include: Multani Mitti clay absorbs excess oil, build-up and dirt, while keeping your natural oils intact. Jamun Indian Berries, which gently exfoliate your scalp and give a boost of antioxidants and Hibiscus flowers to strengthen your hair follicles to reduce shedding while washing.”
Sachi Skin You Set the Tone Duo
What they are saying: “The “You Set The Tone Duo” works across skin tones and states to help deliver skin clarity, uniformity, brightness, bounce and radiance to all skins whilst simultaneously being thoughtful of darker skin melanin sensitivities such as irritation, darkening and rebound pigmentation. The Triphala Pigmentation Corrector (30ml) targets uneven skin tone, stubborn hyperpigmentation and dark spots whilst the overnight Complexion Clarifying Accelerator (30ml) works to amplify results of the Triphala Pigmentation Corrector, helping to lift discolourations, smoothen fine lines and wrinkles and boost clarity as it targets blemishes, congestion and stimulates cell turnover to illuminate the skin with a new level of clarity.”
Ranavat The Royal Radiance Duo Gift Set
What they are saying: “Elevate your brightening ritual with the effective 2-step treatment featuring our deluxe minis to resurface, brighten, and renew skin for a royally radiant glow. Box includes: 1 x Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum 5 mL, 1 x Radiant Rani Resurfacing Saffron AHA Masque 10 mL”
Meera Beauty Bombay Bloodline Bundle
What they are saying: “Includes 3 of our ICONIC BLOODLINE Palettes. Each is a 12 pan palette inspired by the rich colors, culture, diaspora, and BLOODLINES of 3 members of our team! All of the colors and names are a reflection of our upbringings and each of these palettes is a Love letter to all of the children of the Diaspora and the Motherland! 💖 Every shade in these palettes is ultra-pigmented and formulated for rich and vibrant pay-off on all skin tones. Each palette includes: BOMBAY BABY: 7 Soft Mattes, 4 Buttery Shimmers, and 1 Pressed Glitter, BEIJING BADDIE: 4 Soft Mattes, 6 Buttery Shimmers, and 2 Pressed Glitter, KOLWEZI QUEEN: 6 Soft Mattes, 4 Buttery Shimmers, and 2 Pressed Glitter.”
Live Tinted Guard & Glow Essential Skin Set
What they are saying: “Discover Live Tinted’s skin care must haves and reveal radiant looking skin with the Guard & Glow Essential skin set of 3 products that hydrate, protect & keep you glowing!”
So enjoy these of these fabulous stocking stuffers all from South Asian beauty companies for the beauty in your life!
Main Image Photo Credit: Ranvat Beauty, 82E
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over ten years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industry...
