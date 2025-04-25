Why The South Asian Film Festival of Montréal Is the Cultural Event You Can’t Miss
Community Spotlight Apr 25, 2025
As spring blooms in Montréal, so too does a vibrant celebration of storytelling. The 14th edition of the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFMontréal) returns this April 25 to May 10, offering a powerful lineup of over 50 films from 11 countries, rich in language, culture, and artistic vision.
Organized by the Kabir Cultural Centre and led by Festival Director and Head of Programming Syeda Nayab Bukhari, this beloved cultural event has cemented its place as Quebec’s only South Asian film festival.
Screenings will take place at the state-of-the-art DeSève Cinema in the heart of Concordia University, as well as online, with many films followed by engaging Q&As (live and virtual) featuring filmmakers, professors, critics, and other industry voices. This hybrid format brings the festival to a global audience while deepening local community ties.
A Global Lens on South Asian Stories
From Bangladesh to Bhutan, Canada to the UK, the films featured at SAFFMontréal offer a kaleidoscopic look at the South Asian experience. With entries spanning Telugu, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Tamil, Bengali, Pashto, French, and even First Nations languages, this year’s festival exemplifies the inclusive, boundary-crossing nature of storytelling.
In keeping with its mission to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and artistic excellence, the 2025 edition brings an eclectic mix of full-length features, shorts, documentaries, and experimental films. Jury-selected awards will honor cinematic merit across these categories, with many Canadian premieres providing rare access to stories not found on mainstream platforms.
Opening and Closing with Impact
The festival opens with the stunning Himalayan-set drama Shambala, a story of love, loss, and liberation. Following newly married and pregnant Pema as she braves the wilderness in search of her missing husband, the film evolves into a stirring tale of self-discovery set against a rarely-seen backdrop of polyandrous tradition.
Bookending the festival is Village Rockstars 2, a coming-of-age sequel that captures the trials and triumphs of Dhunu, a teenage girl pursuing her dream of becoming a musician amid life’s unrelenting realities. Directed by Rima Das, the film continues the spirit of its predecessor while exploring themes of identity, resilience, and the transformative power of music.
Timely Themes and Powerful Panels
This year’s lineup dives deep into urgent, thought-provoking topics: women’s rights, LGBTQ+ narratives, the caste system, climate change, Indigenous solidarity, free speech, and intergenerational trauma, to name just a few. The films are as stylistically diverse as they are thematically rich – ranging from musicals and dramas to documentaries and experimental shorts.
The programming also includes unique pairings of feature films with shorts, enhancing the viewing experience and creating dynamic conversations. One standout addition this year is a series on First Nations films, followed by discussions centered on Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. This initiative invites reflection on shared experiences across Indigenous and South Asian communities and fosters cross-cultural understanding.
Voices Behind the Vision
Festival Director Syeda Nayab Bukhari, also an affiliate professor at Concordia’s Simone de Beauvoir Institute, shares her passion for spotlighting women’s stories:
“I’m looking forward to this year’s SAFFMontréal which celebrates the incredible resilience of women facing social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges worldwide and in South Asia specifically.” – Syeda Nayab Bukhari
From Pema’s rugged journey in Shambala to the aspiring cricketer’s struggle in Nayab, to the mother-daughter bond rooted in rural love in Village Rockstars 2, the festival places women’s courage at its core.
TK Raghunathan, president of SAFFMontréal and General Manager of the Kabir Cultural Centre, highlights the festival’s spiritual and cultural breadth:
“We promote multi-faith expressions in art. This year we’re proud to present films like Guru Nanak’s verses and The Dalai Lama’s Gift—cross-cultural stories with universal messages.” – TK Raghunathan
Raghunathan also spotlights Agent of Happiness, the first Bhutanese film in the festival’s history, calling it a “heart-opening look into why Bhutan is considered one of the happiest nations.”
Accessible and Community-Focused
SAFFMontréal is committed to keeping cinema accessible. All in-person and online screenings are offered by donation, with festival passes available for just $35 (early bird). English and French subtitles ensure that audiences from all backgrounds can enjoy the films.
Festival-goers can expect a deeply rewarding experience, whether attending a live screening, tuning into a filmmaker talkback, or discovering a hidden gem online. The South Asian Film Festival of Montréal continues to be not only a cultural highlight but a crucial space for empathy, education, and empowerment through the cinematic arts.
SAFFMontréal 2025 Schedule:
-
In-cinema screenings: April 25–27 & May 2–4
-
Online access: May 1–10
-
Location: DeSève Cinema, Concordia University
-
Tickets: Suggested donation $10 | Festival Pass $35 (until April 20)
saffm.centrekabir.com
[email protected]
Facebook.com/saffmtl
Suggested Reading:
Over 50 Films From 9 Countries At The Eclectic South Asian Film Festival Montreal (May 24 – June 3)
Here’s Why You Can’t Miss The 12th South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
COMMENTS
Hindu & Muslim Women Trapped By Partition: Anusree Roy's 'Trident Moon' Brings A Gripping Tale To Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
“What If A Mother Divorced Her Dead Husband?” - 'The Roof Is Leaking' Play Explores Why
-
Hindu & Muslim Women Trapped By Partition: Anusree Roy's 'Trident Moon' Brings A Gripping Tale To Toronto
-
Jewelry Brand Tanishq Sparkles In The U.S. With Grand Openings In Atlanta And Seattle
-
Montreal Natyanjali: Celebrating 10 Years of Indian Classical Dance & Artistic Excellence
-
'Little Owl Stories' Celebrates South Asian Culture & Identity Through Personalized Children's Books
-
South Asian Writer/Filmmaker Forges Her Own Path In America
-
Event Alert: “Pardafash”-- A Stunning New Exhibit Is Focused On Amplifying Sikh Voices
-
EatSpreadLove Creates Dreamy Charcuterie Boards
-
Clutcheeet Elevates The Handbag Game With Personalized Designs
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival
-
Event Alert: Here's Why You Must See 'Svāhā!' by Nova Bhattacharya An "Epic Pageant Of Dance, Chant, And Ritual"
-
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community
-
Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities