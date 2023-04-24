Here’s Why You Can’t Miss The 12th South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal
Showbiz Apr 24, 2023
The 12th South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFFMontréal) is coming! With over 58 award-winning films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mauritius, Norway, the Czech Republic, the UK, Canada, USA, as well as from Iran and Turkiye, film enthusiasts will get plenty of cinematic goods to dive into. With short, long, documentary and feature selections are all up for juried awards. This 12th edition takes place from April 28-May 10th, and includes many movies that are available for free, thought-provoking panel discussions as well as a combination of in-person and online presentations. It all comes to life with their opening night screening of “All That Breathes” at the Grande Bibliothèque, an award-winner both at Cannes and Sundance and an Oscar-nominee. This is the only film festival of its kind in Québec. Check out all the details on films and ticket info right here!
Montreal Québec will be getting a delightful dose of cinematic excellence as the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFMontréal) makes its in-person return on April 28th – May 7th. The SAFFMontréal is being “…presented by Kabir Centre for Arts & Culture, a charitable organization promoting various art forms and activities such as music, dance, cinema, literature and poetry…in collaboration with Bibliothèques de Saguenay with a nascent partnership with Cinémathèque Québécoise.”
Along with its partners, festival Director and Head of Programming, Syeda Nayab Bukhari, is thrilled about this year’s line-up of films, which includes 58 incredible films.
Did I mention that these films have all won awards?
You won’t want to miss out!
This year, the SAFFMontréal is being operated in a hybrid fashion, making catching one of the films possible, even if you’re not in Québec. Between April 28th – May 7th, 30 of the films will be available for festival-goers to attend in person “at the auditorium of the Grande Bibliothèque and moves on to De Seve Cinema (Concordia) and to Cinémathèque.” The remaining 28 films will be available to viewers online between May 1st – May 10th to watch from the comfort of their homes, anywhere in the world!
As mentioned, the incredible roster of films includes submissions from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mauritius, Norway, the Czech Republic, the UK, Canada, Iran and Türkiye, and the USA. What each film has in common is that they were carefully selected for the festival as they explore the South Asian region and its diaspora. As well, each film will be presented with English and French subtitles.
Here’s what to expect:
Since its inception in 2011, the film festival has continued to expand, and it has not gone unnoticed. For example, TK Raghunathan, the president of SAFFMontréal notes that “this important annual event is gaining wider audiences every year. We have now brought it forward from the greyness of late autumn to the cheer and light of the mid-spring season. Well-known filmmakers are eager to have their films shown here; our closing film Joyland was the first Pakistani film to premiere at Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation, as well as the Jury Prize and Queer Palm prize for best LGBTQ-relevant film.”
How amazing is that?!
In addition to an amazing closing film, the festival’s opening night film, All That Breathes, will air at the Grande Bibliothèque. The film is set in Delhi during what seems to be a catastrophic time and follows two brothers who are trying to save a precious bird, the Black Kite. The film was an award-winner both at Cannes and Sundance and an Oscar nominee. If the description alone wasn’t enough to entice you, this film (along with many others) is being shown for free!
There will be panel discussions that will include filmmakers, experts, and some surprise guests who are coming into town just for this event. In particular, attendees can expect to see the fabulous Sivan Spector, Meghna Damani, and many other filmmakers take the stage to facilitate and participate in many of these important conversations. That said, the themes of these films are quite heavy but are presented in approachable and humourous ways that are intended to enable meaningful discussions about crucial topics in the South Asian community. For instance, the films will touch on various hot-button issues, such as immigration and displacement, LGBTQ+ issues, religious freedom, women’s rights, aging and the generation gap, the environment, gender parity, parenthood, various art forms and the struggles of rural life.
Spector is the star of one of the more prominent films in the festival this year, Jhini Bini Chadariya, which won the Film Critics Circle of India Award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. The film explores the “…history of Hinduism and Islam,” according to IMDB.
Trust me when I say, don’t walk, run to your nearest device to book your tickets. For the complete list of films being featured this year and to secure your tickets, please visit SAFFMontreal.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The First Ever South Asian House At SXSW Made All Sorts Of History
-
Hot April 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
'Canada's Got Talent' Judge Lilly Singh Wants Us To Get Ready To Be Amazed
-
Don't Miss Out On The 10th Annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival
-
Oscars 2023 Highlights: How Our South Asian Stars Took Over Tinseltown
-
Hot March 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Ali Hassan Shares Comedic Life Lessons In His Memoir “Is There Bacon In Heaven?”
-
Nisha Pahuja Follows A Father's Search For Justice In Her Latest Doc "To Kill A Tiger"
-
From South India to LA, R&B Star Malavika Is Set Sizzle In 2023!
-
CBC's "Bollywed" Spotlights Chandan Fashion's Iconic Family Bridal Business
-
Hot February 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Is Mindy Kaling A Self-Hating South Asian?
-
The Harry & Meghan Drama: What Would Happen If They Were Desi?
-
Star Rakhee Morzaria Dishes On Season 2 Of CBC Sitcom “Run The Burbs”
-
Hot January 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Nandita Das Delivers A Riveting Gig-Economy Drama In ‘Zwigato’
-
Hot December 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
"Four Samosas" Director Ravi Kapoor And Star Venk Potula Dish On This Heist Comedy
-
South Asian-Authored Books That Make The Best Gifts
-
Highlights From The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF)
-
Hamza Haq Dishes On His Out-Of-This-World TIFF Drama “Viking”
-
Hot November 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Al Mukadam Is Magnificent In The Romantic-Thriller "Nightalk"
-
Why Humayun Saeed In "The Crown" Is A Stand-Out Moment For Pakistani Representation
-
From Kamala Harris To Manish Malhotra: Celeb Diwali Parties Are Such a Vibe This Year!
-
Documentarian Vinay Shukla Tells The Sobering Story Of Modern-Day Journalism in "While We Watched"
-
Hot October 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Director Shubham Yogi Discusses His Uplifting Cricket Dramedy "Kacchey Limbu" Starring Radhika Madan
-
TIFF 2022 Review: "Viking" A Profound Film That Shines Among The Stars
-
Masala Coffee: The Coolest Fusion Band You Need To Know
-
TIFF 2022: Our Preview Of The Top South Asian Films And Stars At This Year's Fest
-
Check Out These September 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Our Fave Moments From The International Film Festival Of South Asia (IFFSA)
-
Actor, Producer, Writer Dana Abraham Shares Why He Couldn't Pass Up "Neon Lights"
-
5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors
-
Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself
-
Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level
-
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
-
"Mr. Malcolm's List" Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto
-
How Puja Mohindra Created Her Own Opportunity To Get The Hit Netflix Drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
-
"The Rise" Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
-
'Ms. Marvel' Is Breaking Down Stereotypes & Here's What You Need To Know
-
Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Check Out Why Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Turned Into An Iconic 90s Bollywood Reunion
-
We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST