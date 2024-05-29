Exploring South Asian Intergenerational Sacrifice With ‘The Wrong Bashir’, Now Playing In Toronto
Entertainment May 29, 2024
THE WRONG BASHIR runs May 21 to June 9 in the Guloien Theatre; Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30pm and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1:30pm.
Crow’s Theatre’s spectacular 40th anniversary season comes to a close with the Toronto premiere of Zahida Rahemtulla’s THE WRONG BASHIR, directed by Paolo Santalucia, May 21 to June 9 in the Guloien Theatre.
The production features a star-studded cast of ten South Asian actors, led by Sharjil Rasool, (Run the Burbs). Joining him are esteemed actors Nimet Kanji (Zarqa, Battlestar Galactica, and Little Mosque on the Prairie), and Sugith Varughese, familiar to audiences from Kim’s Convenience. Additionally, the production will introduce Zaittun Esmail and Salim Rahemtulla, both making their Toronto stage debuts.
PREMISE:
When Bashir Ladha is chosen for a distinguished position as a youth leader in his community, his parents are overjoyed. The problem: Bashir, a nihilistic philosopher with no interest in the job. As a series of unexpected visitors turn up at the door, The Wrong Bashir unfolds into an outrageous comedy-of-errors.
This delightful debut by Zahida Rahemtulla is an invitation to explore the ties of community, intergenerational sacrifice, and the enduring influence of those who love us most.
“Much like Kim’s Convenience, The Wrong Bashir offers characters familiar to and loved by their communities,…and a laugh-yourself-silly evening.” JoLedingham.ca
ABOUT WRITER ZAHID RAHEMTULLA:
Zahida Rahemtulla is a playwright and short story writer. Her first play, The Wrong Bashir, an immigrant-family farce, premiered in Vancouver to a sold-out run and critical acclaim in spring 2023 with Touchstone Theatre.
Zahida’s second play, The Frontliners, a comedic drama about refugee settlement, won the Playwrights Guild of Canada RBC Emerging Playwright Award, Theatre BC’s Play of Special Merit Award, and was runner-up for the national Voaden Prize in Playwriting.
Her stories have been shortlisted for the Alice Munro story award and longlisted for the CBC short story prize. For several years, Zahida worked in British Columbia’s immigrant and refugee non-profit sector in the areas of housing, employment, and literacy.
How Rahemtulla’s experience shaped her writing:
“In the 1970s, my maternal grandparents arrived in Toronto from East Africa, where members of the community helped them find their feet in Don Mills. They then moved to Kitchener, before finally building a life in Vancouver. Relatives on my father’s side, including my great grandfather, also found a home in Toronto after being expelled from Uganda.
In 2020, I moved to Toronto for graduate studies and became incredibly fond of this city. I had a hard time leaving it in 2023 and I am excited to be back in this place – the city my grandparents first came to, and the place that has been the home to so many like them who have built their lives here. I was moved to see audiences laugh and connect to The Wrong Bashir in Vancouver, and I hope Toronto audiences find resonance in its humour too. I often came to watch shows at Crow’s while I was a grad student here. To now see The Wrong Bashir having a Toronto premiere with the celebrated Crow’s Theatre feels like a dream.” -Zahida Rahemtulla
ABOUT DIRECTOR PAOLO SANTALUCIA:
Director Paolo Santalucia is an award-winning actor, writer and director; a founding member of The Howland Company; a John Hirsch Award for Directing Finalist; and Associate Artistic Director of Crow’s Theatre. At Crow’s, Paolo appeared in Orphans for the Czar, made his playwrighting debut with Prodigal (in association with The Howland Company), and served as assistant director for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Dana H.
TICKETS:
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
Special Community Discounts Available:
Use code BASHIR25 and get a special 25% discount on General Admission Adult and Seniors. Valid only between May 21 to June 2.
Get 2-4-1, 2 tickets for the price of 1: Use code WRONG241 to buy General Admission Adult and Senior tickets. Valid between May 21 and May 26.
For Group bookings of 8+ contact the box office at (647) 341-7390
Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz
Information has been provided by: Rangaai Theatre Company
