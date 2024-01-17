Hot January 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

Let’s kick off the new year with some fresh films that are set to hit the screens big and small this month! January used to be a quiet month, but not anymore! From Bollywood and beyond we have our must-watch list right here! Check it out!

Merry Christmas

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Katrina Kaif and Vijat Sethupathi

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Two strangers, Maria and Albert, meet on Christmas Eve and they go on a date. They end up at Maria’s apartment and have a lot of fun. But what follows are a number of surreal events that affect both of their lives, filled with secrets and the presence of a mystery girl.

Hanu Man

Director: Prasanth Varma

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Bollywood’s filmi universe expands with Hanu Man a superhero film set in a fictional village called Anjanadri. This is the first installment of Prasanth’s cinematic universe which joins other “universe” type of storylines and franchises that seems to be a strong trend for 2024.

Ayalaan

Director: R. Ravikumar

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh and Isha Koppikar

Release Date: January 12, 2024

This alien-based film is about an alien who lands on Earth and bonds with a group of humans but of course, his life is threatened when scientists get involved and seek to thwart his existence.

Captain Miller

Director: Arun Matheswaran

Cast: Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar and Nivedhithaa Sathish

Release Date: January 12, 2024

A captain tries to protect his village from the British military who have arrived to try and steal the treasure that is hidden and protected by the villagers. They take possession of the temple and the man must now battle to protect what belongs to the village.

Main Atal Hoon

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: January 19, 2024

This is a biographical drama that follows the life of India’s beloved Atul Bihari Vajpayee who is not only a politician but a poet. This will follow his life and his political career and highlights his important role during some of India’s hardest times like the Kargil war and the Pokhran nuclear tests. Pankaj Tripathi stars in the title role and what we can assume be a role of a lifetime.

Fighter

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor

Release Date: January 25, 2024

Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan) manages to fulfill his dream of joining the highly regarded Indian Air Force. His skills and his spirit get tested when he has to rise up to the task when representing his country in the air. Directed by the same team behind Pathaan and Tiger 3, Hrithik is teamed up with Deepika Padukone giving some excellent vibes and a few pretty banger songs.

Main Image Photo Credit: Main Photo Image IMDB