Hot January 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jan 17, 2024
Let’s kick off the new year with some fresh films that are set to hit the screens big and small this month! January used to be a quiet month, but not anymore! From Bollywood and beyond we have our must-watch list right here! Check it out!
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Katrina Kaif and Vijat Sethupathi
Release Date: January 12, 2024
Two strangers, Maria and Albert, meet on Christmas Eve and they go on a date. They end up at Maria’s apartment and have a lot of fun. But what follows are a number of surreal events that affect both of their lives, filled with secrets and the presence of a mystery girl.
Director: Prasanth Varma
Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Release Date: January 12, 2024
Bollywood’s filmi universe expands with Hanu Man a superhero film set in a fictional village called Anjanadri. This is the first installment of Prasanth’s cinematic universe which joins other “universe” type of storylines and franchises that seems to be a strong trend for 2024.
Director: R. Ravikumar
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh and Isha Koppikar
Release Date: January 12, 2024
This alien-based film is about an alien who lands on Earth and bonds with a group of humans but of course, his life is threatened when scientists get involved and seek to thwart his existence.
Director: Arun Matheswaran
Cast: Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar and Nivedhithaa Sathish
Release Date: January 12, 2024
A captain tries to protect his village from the British military who have arrived to try and steal the treasure that is hidden and protected by the villagers. They take possession of the temple and the man must now battle to protect what belongs to the village.
Director: Ravi Jadhav
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi
Release Date: January 19, 2024
This is a biographical drama that follows the life of India’s beloved Atul Bihari Vajpayee who is not only a politician but a poet. This will follow his life and his political career and highlights his important role during some of India’s hardest times like the Kargil war and the Pokhran nuclear tests. Pankaj Tripathi stars in the title role and what we can assume be a role of a lifetime.
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor
Release Date: January 25, 2024
Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan) manages to fulfill his dream of joining the highly regarded Indian Air Force. His skills and his spirit get tested when he has to rise up to the task when representing his country in the air. Directed by the same team behind Pathaan and Tiger 3, Hrithik is teamed up with Deepika Padukone giving some excellent vibes and a few pretty banger songs.
Main Image Photo Credit: Main Photo Image IMDB
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
